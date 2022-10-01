Read full article on original website
Lima News
Roundup: Celina wins volleyball invitational
CONVOY — Celina defeated the hosts 25-14, 25-20 to win Saturday’s Crestview Lady Knight Invitational. The Bulldogs first defeated Norwalk St. Paul 25-16, 25-19 and then Ottawa-Glandorf 25-15, 25-15 to reach the championship match. Perry 2, Elgin 1. The Commodores won 22-25, 25-12, 25-16. Lexenna Lee had four...
ysnlive.com
SPRINGFIELD WINS FIFTH IN A ROW
YOUNGSTOWN OH- The two teams in this Saturday matinee matchup came in on different sides of the momentum spectrum. Mooney had a couple of tough games in row, and Springfield came in on a 4 game winning streak. In three hard fought sets, it was the Tigers that kept their momentum going with a sweep. (25-21 25-23 25-20)
Lima News
Cross country: Ottawa-Glandorf’s Fortman, Bluffton’s Armstrong race to victory
OTTAWA — A cross country frontrunner with a strong kick usually spells trouble for the opposition. This was in full display at Saturday’s Kalida Wildcat Invitational at the Kalida Fish and Game Club. In the girls race, Ottawa-Glandorf senior Alexa Fortman stayed with Bryan’s Kate Thormeier for most...
Lima News
Roundup: Upper Scioto Valley turns back Hardin Northern
DOLA — Alex Sanders rushed 32 times for 202 yards and three touchdowns as Upper Scioto Valley produced a 28-14 Northwest Central Conference high school football victory Friday night against Hardin Northern. Ryan Roberts had a touchdown run also for USV. Branson Grindell returned a kickoff 72 yards for...
dayton247now.com
Football Friday Scores - Week 7
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Below are scores from a busy Week 7 of high school football in the Miami Valley. Chaminade Julienne 45, Carroll 7 (Game of the Week)
Sidney Daily News
Sidney crowns 2022 homecoming king, queen
Allie Stockton, left, and Sam Reynolds, right, pose shortly after being named Sidney High School 2022 homecoming king and queen before a football game against West Carrollton on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Stockton and Reynolds are cousins, and both are multisport standout athletes. Sidney’s homecoming dance was held Saturday at the high school.
Tinora head football coach placed on paid administrative leave
DEFIANCE, Ohio — A northwest Ohio football coach is on paid leave due to an investigation regarding the team. Tinora High School head football coach Kenneth Krouse was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday, Northeastern Local Schools superintendent Nicole Wells said in a statement to WTOL 11 on Friday.
Lima News
Coldwater Hall of Fame baseball coach Brunswick dies
COLDWATER — Coldwater High School has lost a second legendary coach in the last two weeks with the death of Lou Brunswick. Brunswick was Coldwater’s baseball coach from 1959 to 1993. His teams had a 750-166 record. The Cavaliers went to 10 state baseball tournaments in those 35...
Boxing studio opens in Wapakoneta
WAPAKONETA — Overcomer Boxing Studio is a non-contact fitness boxing studio established in May of 2022 in Wapakoneta, Ohio by Faith Cisco PTA, PT. Cisco had experienced her own mental health struggles and decided to try shadow boxing. “I started boxing as a high school student. I started shadow...
Lima News
Northwest Physical Therapy to offer free consultations
LIMA — Northwest Physical Therapy is offering free “ask a therapist” appointments at its outpatient locations in Delphos, Ottawa, Bluffton and Lima in October. Each session lasts approximately 10-15 minutes and will be performed by a licensed clinician to identify sources of unnecessary pain. Anyone interested in scheduling a free consultation should call one of the numbers below:
Lima News
95th birthday: Raymond Bernacchi
LIMA — Raymond Bernacchi is celebrating his 95th birthday with a private dinner with family. A card shower would be appreciated, with cards sent to Bernacchi at 900 Yorkshire Dr.; Lima, OH 45804. Bernacchi was born Sept. 14, 1927 in Laporte, Ind. to Bruna and Geno Bernacchi. On July...
Lima News
90th birthday: Shirley Wolford
LIMA — Shirley Wolford is celebrating her 90th birthday with a party at the Bath township social hall on Oct. 2. Wolford was born Oct. 5, 1932 in Lima to James and Laura Gross. On Nov. 8, 1953 she married Robert Wolford who died May 29, 2013. She has...
Dayton woman killed during Hurricane Ian
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was killed in Florida during Hurricane Ian. According to our partners at WLWT, Dayton resident Nishelle Harris-Miles was in Fort Myers, Fla. for a birthday trip with three other women. Harris-Miles and the three other women were in Fort Myers celebrating Nishelle’s 40th birthday. Sadly, tragedy struck as […]
Lima News
Ohio State Bar Association honors attorneys
COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Bar Association recognized two local attorneys for 50 years of service to the community and the legal profession. Both James Paul Patrick of Lima and Stephen Lloyd Smith of New Bremen were honored at the Ohio Bar’s District 16 annual meeting. James Paul...
Columbus Grove man dies in crash
LIMA — A Columbus Grove man is dead after a single-vehicle crash late Saturday in Monroe Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 10:06 p.m. Todd M. Donaldson, 46, of Columbus Grove was driving a pickup truck north on Stewart Road just south of Hook-Waltz Road when his vehicle started going off the right side of the roadway. After getting back on the roadway, Donaldson’s vehicle then spun out and went completely off the right side of the roadway, striking a utility pole and coming to rest in a field.
sent-trib.com
Grand jury hands down 28 indictments
A Wood County grand jury presented 28 indictments on Sept. 21 that included the following individuals:. • Brandon Damien Harris, 28, Findlay, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On Aug. 13 around 12:22 a.m., Bowling Green police attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Main and Court streets. The vehicle nearly struck a BGPD officer who was on foot before continuing north of Main Street at a high rate of speed. The vehicle turned east of Oak Street and the officer turned east on Ridge Street. The vehicles met at the intersection of Ridge and North Enterprise streets. The officer turned north on North Enterprise and the white Ford Mustang exited into a parking lot. The officer at that time lost site of the vehicle and ended the pursuit. A search of the area located the vehicle park and unoccupied in the 700 block of North Enterprise. A photo of the registered owner matched a photo from a downtown camera.
toledo.com
Seminole Bat Found In Lucas County
Nature’s Nursery Wildlife Rescue has been taking care of sick, injured and orphaned wild animals in the NW Ohio area for over 33 years. While best known for their work such as nursing baby bunnies back to health and repairing wings on flightless birds, Nature’s Nursery is also a leader in wildlife and environmental research as recently proven in their participation in a state-wide bat study from a recent rare rescue.
Lima News
Marsha J. and Don E. Buchanan
LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Don E. Buchanan are celebrating 60 years of marriage. Buchanan and the former Marsha J. Caywood were married at a Presbyterian church in Bowling Green. They are the parents of three children, Kimberly Davis of Tucson, Arizona; Lori Rollins of Lima and Chris Buchanan of Ottawa. They have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
dayton.com
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
Crowds gather in Minster for the 48th annual Oktoberfest
MINSTER — A large amount of people traveled to Auglaize County this weekend for the 48th annual Oktoberfest in Minster. >>Centerville to host annual Fall Festival today, collect donations for hurricane victims. Among those in attendance and participated in this year’s Minster Oktoberfest Parade were Governor Mike DeWine and...
