Benton, AR

KATV

Little Rock police officer arrested for domestic battery of a child

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 12:30 p.m.:. Little Rock Police Officer Terry McDaniel was charged with second-degree domestic battery. According to an incident report filed by Benton police, the mother of McDaniel's 9-year-old son reported on Sept. 7 that she "observed multiple marks and areas of bruising" on their son.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Disturbance with a weapon call leads to homicide investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police announced Sunday that an investigation into a disturbance with a weapon incident has now become a homicide investigation. According to police, the incident happened at 209 Greencrest drive with a 40-year-old male being a victim of the incident. Police originally received reports...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Armed and dangerous man wanted by the North Little Rock police

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock Police Department announced Friday they are looking for a man who is wanted for aggravated assault. 22-year-old Silvio Hernandez has an active warrant for Aggravated Assault, Domestic Battery in the 2nd degree, and Aggravated Assault on a family or household member.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR

