Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
How To Get Tickets For The 2022 Haunted Town Hall Ghost ToursDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
Related
Turnto10.com
'Nobody appreciates it': Controversy surrounds temporary Hope Street bike path project
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The temporary bike and pedestrian lane on Hope Street still brought in activity on its first day despite Saturday’s rain. Controversy surrounds the trail as some local business owners say they’re losing parking. “Nobody appreciates it,” Al Alessandro, owner of Best Little Hair...
Turnto10.com
Providence group repairs nearly 100 bikes to donate
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Dozens of people are riding around with an upgraded set of wheels thanks to the Providence Bike Collective. Partners of the group teamed up with the city to provide repairs to donated bikes to give away on Sunday. Nearly one hundred bikes were repaired for...
ABC6.com
Cottrell Bridge reopens in Westerly
WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cottrell Bridge reopened Monday in Westerly. The bridge connecting Route 78 and Route 1 was closed down since July. Construction began on July 5. “This is another example of RIDOT meeting the needs of the community, employing innovative bridge construction methods to replace this bridge as quickly as possible and provide a safe, modern bridge that will serve Westerly for decades to come,” RIDOT Director Peter Alviti, Jr. said.
GoLocalProv
Controversial Bike Lane Installed on Hope Street
On Friday night, the new bike lanes were installed in front of the Hope Street business district. The plan has been supported by Jorge Elorza’s administration and bike advocates and opposed by many small business owners in the area. The temporary project starts Saturday and lasts through the following...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Turnto10.com
Tenants of West Warwick apartments protest for better living conditions
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Tenants of a West Warwick apartment building hit their breaking point and protested on Sunday afternoon in demand of better living conditions. Current and past residents told NBC 10 News they’ve faced deplorable conditions including structural issues, major leaks, rat infestations, and lead concerns.
ABC6.com
Providence Bike Collective hosts ‘Big October Fix’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Bike Collective held its “Big October Fix” Sunday. The event saw volunteers help to fix up 100 bicycles that will be given to Providence residents. The bikes will go to several South Providence community organizations. Sunday’s event celebrated the completion of...
Turnto10.com
4 people and a dog escape house fire in Pawtucket
(WJAR) — Four people and a dog escaped a house fire in Pawtucket early Monday morning. The Pawtucket Fire Department responded around 1:00 a.m. to a home on Carpenter Street. Fire officials say the fire started in the basement. Four people and a dog were able to get out...
The best local Halloween displays of 2022 in RI, Mass.
Festive and frightful, these are the best local displays!
RELATED PEOPLE
Car totaled after crash in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A car was totaled following a crash on Homestead Avenue in Rehoboth Saturday night. Rehoboth’s Police and Fire departments responded to the scene around 11:30 P.M. Firefighters from both Seekonk and Attleboro also responded. No information about the driver has been released.
ABC6.com
Woman shot while stopped at traffic light in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman was shot while stopped at a traffic light in Providence Sunday night. Providence police said the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas avenues. The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said. No further information was released.
Turnto10.com
Firefighters rescue residents from house fire in New Bedford
(WJAR) — Firefighters rescued numerous residents from a house fire in New Bedford on Monday morning. The New Bedford Fire Department responded around 7:15 a.m. to a home on Tremont Street for the reported fire. The department says the fire was contained to the third floor, and three residents...
ABC6.com
Crash leaves car mangled in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A crash in Rehoboth left a car mangled Saturday night. The Rehoboth police and fire departments were at the scene of the crash on Homestead Avenue. Fire officials said that the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Rescue crews from both Seekonk and Attleboro also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
northforker.com
Dream Day: Fall fun in Providence, R.I.
Providence is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Rhode Island and is one of the oldest cities in the United States. 8 A.M. Start your morning at Amy’s Place, a spot that’s been ranked for having the best breakfast sandwiches in the state. The main attraction of their sandwiches is the bolo levedo — a slightly sweet and crispy Portuguese muffin. Take one to go and explore the independent shops and art galleries along Wickenden Street.
ABC6.com
Thousands turn out to annual Gloria Gemma 5K in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Thousands turned out to Sunday’s annual Gloria Gemma 5K road race in Providence. The event works to raise funds as well as awareness each October for those affected by breast cancer. Ben Warr, a student from Bishop Hendricken High School tells ABC 6 News...
speedonthewater.com
Outerlimits SC 37 Ready For Newport Close-Up
The latest SC 37 catamaran to be completed by Outerlimits Offshore Powerboats could be the prettiest one yet. And thanks to a collaboration between the Bristol, R.I., company and Mercury Racing, which built the 450R outboard engines for the 37-footer, folks in Rhode Island this weekend for the Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week event will get the first public look at it—and maybe even a ride in the new beauty.
‘Flames of Hope’ kicks off at Convention Center
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered Saturday for the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation’s annual “Flames of Hope” weekend. All afternoon, people filed into the Rhode Island Convention Center to share stories, explore the several breast cancer resources available, try out various therapies, and even hear from Dr. Jen Arnold – star […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
Rollover crash in Foxborough sends 6 to the hospital
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — State police are investigating after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 north in Foxborough sent six people to the hospital. Crews responded to the crash at about 3:20 a.m. on Sunday. Police said the crash involved a Ford Expedition sport utility vehicle. Six people were...
rinewstoday.com
As Franklin said, “A beautiful city, Ma’am, if you can keep it.”- David Brussat
Photo: Raised river walk of boardwalk with chain-link fencing, its ugliness mitigated by ugly building. (City) Forces are gathering to undo much of the good work done in recent decades to improve the city of Providence. Our beautiful new waterfront seems about to be sacrificed unnecessarily to climate anxieties. Kennedy Plaza, the nexus of public transit in the capital of the Ocean State, seems about to be transformed – again, unnecessarily – into a goofball kiddie playground, a redundant extension of the goofball kiddie playground proposed for Waterplace Park.
Turnto10.com
Public transit companies in southeastern Massachusetts cut service due to staffing issues
TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Just like RIPTA, public transit services in southeastern Massachusetts are also experiencing staffing issues. GATRA -- the Greater Attleboro Taunton Regional Transit Authority -- is just one of the public transportation options in the commonwealth, serving 28 communities. Riders have the option to wait at...
Turnto10.com
John DePetro case back in court on Monday
(WJAR) — The case of radio talk show host John DePetro is back in court on Monday. It’s for a pre-trial conference at the 3rd Division District Court. DePetro is facing trespassing charges in Warwick. The home he allegedly trespassed at is connected to the disappearance of an...
Comments / 0