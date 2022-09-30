Read full article on original website
Harry Harelik: Waco Family Medicine's future is built on vision of its founders
In the over two years the world has grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, much has been learned. In times of significant health risks, the world has learned just how much hope health care professionals give to health-challenged individuals and their families. Ultimately, humanity also learned the critical issues of the pandemic which led to the loss of over 1 million American lives, thousands here in Central Texas. And we learned the importance of being sure health care is available to the underinsured and the less financially secure in every community.
Boutique brings local clothes from vendors in Mexico to Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H.O.P.E. by Isabela is a business on a mission to bring handmade clothes and accessories across the border to Waco. For Hispanic Heritage Month and all year round, the business is keeping Mexican tradition alive. H.O.P.E. stands for Helping Others Prosper Economically. “You’ll see threads that...
10 Waco ISD students win national academic honors
WACO, Texas — This year, 10 students in the Waco Independent School District were awarded national academic honors from the College Board. It is the highest number of awardees in the district's history. The district reports that three students are being recognized for the National African American Recognition Award...
Walk Against Domestic Violence hosted by Killeen Police Department
KILLEEN, Texas — Hundreds of men and women participated in the half a mile 'Walk Against Domestic Violence' event Saturday at Killeen's Lions Club Park hosted by the Killeen Police Department. The goal of the event is to to show solidarity and support to domestic violence victims. The National...
‘Words cannot express how thankful our family is for all of the support’: Balloon release and more held to honor the victims and families involved in Thursday’s shooting, in McGregor
MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The McGregor community is coming together after a tragedy hit their community Thursday morning. Residents are giving back to the families who lost loved ones to the shooting that happened on Thursday. Neighbors and loved ones are rising up to show their support and do what...
Moody Celebrates 21st Annual Cotton Harvest Festival
MOODY, Texas (Fox 44) — Moody celebrated it’s 21 annual Cotton Harvest Festival today. The theme for this year’s celebration was the 80’s. The festivities consisted of kids activities, live music and dance, and food trucks. For some kids, this is the first harvest festival they can remember.
Mike Copeland: Uncle Worm's home base; New Outlook tenants; Lee Trevino visit; Big 12 commissioner
Just call Justin Blalock “Uncle Worm,” a nickname he has had since middle school, one he does not necessarily enjoy but finds himself stuck with. His place of business is fittingly, Uncle Worm’s. He caters events around McLennan County, with emphasis on the China Spring and Bosqueville areas. His dishes have become so popular and generated such a following he has turned the building at 6500 N. 19th St. into his brick-and-mortar location. Some may recall that the Red Barn, La Fiesta, El Conquistador and Rusty Nail restaurants occupied the premises at times the past 60 years, Blalock said.
McGregor ISD, community providing support and honoring 5 victims of shooting
To provide community support McGregor ISD students will be honoring the five victims of Thursday's shooting with a helmet decal at Friday's football game.
What to Do in Waco: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2
Light in the Piazza | Sept. 30 & Oct.1 : 7:30 p.m., Sept. Oct. 2 : 2:30 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | Tickets are $22 – 25 | “Light in the Piazza” has many elements of a romantic musical with whirlwind love and the disproval of two families.
Killeen community will walk against domestic violence
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department will host its second annual Community Walk Against Domestic Violence this Saturday. The City says this event will be at the Lions Club Park from 11 a.m. until 2p.m. It is free and open to the public. Mayor Debbie Nash-King will present a proclamation and help bring awareness and support to victims and survivors of domestic violence.
Donations sought to help local family dealing with hefty medical expenses
Fundraisers have been held recently for 36-yearold Dale Hull and his family. Hull, a lifelong resident of the Kempner/Copperas Cove area, is a Lampasas High School graduate who has been battling stage 4 colon cancer. He is a project manager for RNC Construction in Copperas Cove. To make a donation to assist the family with its medical expenses, area residents may drop off a check at the RNC…
Waco’s ‘Dr. Pepper House’ is an Awesome AirBnb and You Can Stay The Night
If you are like me and a big fan of Dr. Pepper, then you might want to stay in the "Dr. Pepper House" in Waco. Wade Morrison is credited in 1885 with putting together the 23 mystery flavors that make up Dr. Pepper, and the same year built the famed "Dr. Pepper House."
Waco to receive $1.5 million federal grant for violence prevention
Waco community organizations working to combat violence are set for a $1.5 million boost from a federal grant intended to help them collaborate. The grant, announced Friday through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative, is as a collaborative effort among the city, Waco Police Department and Prosper Waco, the nonprofit that applied for the grant and will administer it.
Design to start soon for city park near Floyd Casey site
As plans for residential and commercial redevelopment of the city-owned former Floyd Casey Stadium site move forward, a park Waco plans to build next door is just beginning to take shape. The city has committed more than $20 million for the park, which Plan Commission Director Clint Peters said will...
Mental health diversion center coming to Bell County
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Diversion Center has found a location in the county’s step tp bring the vision to reality. Bell County officials announced Sept. 29 the purchase of the Luvida Memory Care building, located on Loop 121 near the Bell County Jail Complex in Belton.
Bell County parks will close for renovations during winter
BELTON, Texas — There may be fewer parks around Belton Lake to enjoy the cooler weather in this winter, but it is for a good reason. The Fort Worth District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced that several parks and boat ramps around Belton Lake will be closed for repairs and renovations over the next few months.
Good News Friday: September 30, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Killeen mayor, Debbie Nash-king, was recently appointed as Vice-Chair of the Veteran Affairs Task Force for the U.S Conference of Mayors. The conference is an organization of cities with a population of 30,000 or more. Nash-king is now one of 48 board members in the conference. Temple...
Manhunt underway in Limestone, Hill counties for apparent shooting suspect
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Hill County Sheriff’s Office and Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a suspect on the run following a shooting that injured two people Sunday evening. Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew says the shooting happened on a ranch in Limestone County a...
Outdoors: Drivers beware, the rut is near
Walk around downtown on a Saturday night and you'll quickly realize that it's always mating season for humans. But most animals are still old-school, only feeling the urge to splurge during certain times of year. When white-tailed deer move into their mating season, commonly referred to as the rut, things...
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (12) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
