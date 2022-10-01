ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Santa Clarita Radio

Governor Newsom Signs AB 2098 Into Law, Most Totalitarian Move Yet

Assembly Bill 2098, (AB 2098) was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom this week which now makes it a crime for doctors to express any information to patients that is anti-vaccine or COVID-19. AB 2098 designates the dissemination of misinformation or disinformation related to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, or COVID-19,...
KTLA

New law allows Californians to legally jaywalk

A new law signed on Friday will allow Californians to legally jaywalk without being ticketed. Pedestrians can now cross the street outside of an intersection without breaking the law as long as it is safe to do so. The bill, AB 2147, also known as The Freedom To Walk Act, was introduced by Assembly member […]
InsideClimate News

Mobile Homes, the Last Affordable Housing Option for Many California Residents, Are Going Up in Smoke

CLEARLAKE, Calif.— Susan Gilbert heard police rolling by with their bullhorn. But she was more exasperated than scared. She had lived at Creekside Mobile Home Park on Dam Road for 17 years and had lost track of all its close calls with wildfires. Creekside, a park situated on a bend of Cache Creek in northern California, had always survived. About 30 minutes earlier, when Gilbert came home from a visit to the vet with her cat, Pumpkin, and noticed black smoke swirling in nearby woods, she called her son.
CLEARLAKE, CA
NBC Bay Area

California Bans ‘Forever Chemicals' in Fabrics, Makeup

Long-lasting chemicals that may be harmful to humans and animals were banned in textiles, cosmetics and personal care products on Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom when he signed two bills into law. The chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS break down very slowly and some studies have...
ABC10

Newsom vetoes bill extending reparations committee deadline

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Thursday night that would have granted more time for a first-in-the-nation African American reparations committee to complete its work after the former assemblymember who authored legislation creating the committee asked the governor to do so. A brief message explaining...
monovisions.com

Vintage: Oil derricks in California (1920s-1930s)

Offshore drilling began in California in 1896, when operators in the Summerland Oil Field in Santa Barbara County followed the field into the ocean by drilling from piers built out over the ocean. At least 187 offshore oil wells were drilled in the Summerland Field by 1902. A number of other coastal fields were extended offshore in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange counties, usually by directional drilling.
KTLA

These are the oldest newspapers in California still in operation

Before California joined the United States, Spanish-language newspapers existed in most major cities across the state, but they eventually all went away as the English-speaking population outnumbered the native Spanish speakers. In California’s first decade as a state, the 1850s, there was a boom in new English-language newspapers, some of which are still in operation […]
ABC10

Newsom expands COVID-19 paid sick leave | What you need to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians have until the end of the year to claim COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave. Newsom signed AB 152 Friday, which extends COVID-19 Supplemental Paid Sick Leave through the end of the year. The governor also signed a number of bills his office says work to "support for working families."
ABC10

California commissioner tells auto insurers to disclose pandemic profits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's insurance commissioner on Thursday ordered nearly 50 auto insurers to provide detailed information about their claim costs during the pandemic, his latest attempt to compensate consumers he says were overcharged as traffic virtually disappeared when the nation's largest insurance market imposed the first U.S. coronavirus stay-home order.
ABC10

Newsom signs abortion protections into law

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a package of 12 bills Tuesday, establishing some of the strongest abortion protections in the nation — a direct reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn federal abortion guarantees earlier this year. Collectively, the new laws aim to improve access and...
abc10.com

California Drought: Here's what Northern California can expect in the new water year

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California finds itself in desperate need of a wet winter as drought continues to grip the state with the new water year beginning October 1. The drought monitor paints a bleak picture for the state as the new water year begins. Exceptional drought conditions, the highest such level, engulfs most of the San Joaquin Valley and surrounding areas.
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Signs AB 1041: Expands Family Leave to Include Non-Family

On September 29, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 1041, by Assembly Member Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland). AB 1041 amends Government Code Section 12945.2 and Labor Code Section 245.5 relating to expansion of the California Family Rights Act (CFRA). CFRA makes it an unlawful employment practice for a...
