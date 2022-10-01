Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Governor Newsom Signs AB 2098 Into Law, Most Totalitarian Move Yet
Assembly Bill 2098, (AB 2098) was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom this week which now makes it a crime for doctors to express any information to patients that is anti-vaccine or COVID-19. AB 2098 designates the dissemination of misinformation or disinformation related to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, or COVID-19,...
KSBW.com
Gov. Newsom signs hundreds of new California laws. Here's what they cover
Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a midnight deadline Friday to pass or reject hundreds of proposals that the legislature sent to his desk this year. Here is a look at what will become state law. Health care. SB 107 aims to make California a sanctuary state for transgender health care, shielding...
What would Lance Christensen do as California schools superintendent?
In the past two years, public education has been redefined by the COVID pandemic and the renewed fight for social justice. Lance Christensen’s candidacy for state superintendent of public instruction is very much a response to the state’s handling of both. Christensen says he’s speaking up for parents...
New law allows Californians to legally jaywalk
A new law signed on Friday will allow Californians to legally jaywalk without being ticketed. Pedestrians can now cross the street outside of an intersection without breaking the law as long as it is safe to do so. The bill, AB 2147, also known as The Freedom To Walk Act, was introduced by Assembly member […]
Mobile Homes, the Last Affordable Housing Option for Many California Residents, Are Going Up in Smoke
CLEARLAKE, Calif.— Susan Gilbert heard police rolling by with their bullhorn. But she was more exasperated than scared. She had lived at Creekside Mobile Home Park on Dam Road for 17 years and had lost track of all its close calls with wildfires. Creekside, a park situated on a bend of Cache Creek in northern California, had always survived. About 30 minutes earlier, when Gilbert came home from a visit to the vet with her cat, Pumpkin, and noticed black smoke swirling in nearby woods, she called her son.
NBC Bay Area
California Bans ‘Forever Chemicals' in Fabrics, Makeup
Long-lasting chemicals that may be harmful to humans and animals were banned in textiles, cosmetics and personal care products on Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom when he signed two bills into law. The chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS break down very slowly and some studies have...
Newsom vetoes bill extending reparations committee deadline
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Thursday night that would have granted more time for a first-in-the-nation African American reparations committee to complete its work after the former assemblymember who authored legislation creating the committee asked the governor to do so. A brief message explaining...
monovisions.com
Vintage: Oil derricks in California (1920s-1930s)
Offshore drilling began in California in 1896, when operators in the Summerland Oil Field in Santa Barbara County followed the field into the ocean by drilling from piers built out over the ocean. At least 187 offshore oil wells were drilled in the Summerland Field by 1902. A number of other coastal fields were extended offshore in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange counties, usually by directional drilling.
These are the oldest newspapers in California still in operation
Before California joined the United States, Spanish-language newspapers existed in most major cities across the state, but they eventually all went away as the English-speaking population outnumbered the native Spanish speakers. In California’s first decade as a state, the 1850s, there was a boom in new English-language newspapers, some of which are still in operation […]
Newsom expands COVID-19 paid sick leave | What you need to know
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians have until the end of the year to claim COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave. Newsom signed AB 152 Friday, which extends COVID-19 Supplemental Paid Sick Leave through the end of the year. The governor also signed a number of bills his office says work to "support for working families."
Newsom signs bill allowing state to revoke out-of-state parent’s rights over trans kids
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Thursday allowing California to take "temporary emergency jurisdiction" over a child that traveled to the state for transgender drugs or operations, stripping parents of their authority over their kids. "States across the country are passing laws to demonize the...
California commissioner tells auto insurers to disclose pandemic profits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's insurance commissioner on Thursday ordered nearly 50 auto insurers to provide detailed information about their claim costs during the pandemic, his latest attempt to compensate consumers he says were overcharged as traffic virtually disappeared when the nation's largest insurance market imposed the first U.S. coronavirus stay-home order.
New law will allow 'human composting' in California in 2027
STOCKTON, Calif. — Ruth Gottstein owned a publishing company in San Francisco, was champion of the city's fabled Coit Tower and a civil rights, gay rights and La Raza activist. She was all of that and much more before settling in the tiny town of Volcano in Amador County.
California agricultural workers win rights most Americans haven’t had in 50 years
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After his office initially said it couldn’t support it, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2183 Wednesday, introducing a process for California farm workers to unionize that most Americans do not have access to. California agricultural workers are not the first or only individuals with that option but the process is […]
4 California coffee chains named best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer a macchiato with a touch of foam, a velvety cappuccino, a classic cafe au lait or a refreshing nitro cold brew, coffee is the libation that fuels our lives. To celebrate International Coffee Day, java aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 20 Most Popular Regional Coffee Chains in the […]
Native American students hope a new education law helps reverse years of misinformation
Sixteen-year-old Raven Casas recalled one English assignment where her teacher sent the students a link to a website called “Native American Artifacts.” The students had to select an artifact and write about its symbolism. But when Casas clicked on the link she found images of merchandise touting the Kansas City Chiefs pro football team.
Newsom signs abortion protections into law
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a package of 12 bills Tuesday, establishing some of the strongest abortion protections in the nation — a direct reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn federal abortion guarantees earlier this year. Collectively, the new laws aim to improve access and...
Recently signed law expands the reporting requirements for pay data
Any California employer with 15 or more employees will now have to report salary range in job postings.
abc10.com
California Drought: Here's what Northern California can expect in the new water year
SACRAMENTO, Calif — California finds itself in desperate need of a wet winter as drought continues to grip the state with the new water year beginning October 1. The drought monitor paints a bleak picture for the state as the new water year begins. Exceptional drought conditions, the highest such level, engulfs most of the San Joaquin Valley and surrounding areas.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Signs AB 1041: Expands Family Leave to Include Non-Family
On September 29, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 1041, by Assembly Member Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland). AB 1041 amends Government Code Section 12945.2 and Labor Code Section 245.5 relating to expansion of the California Family Rights Act (CFRA). CFRA makes it an unlawful employment practice for a...
