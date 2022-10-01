ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Boston

5 takeaways from the Patriots’ overtime loss to the Packers

New England's rookie third string quarterback kept it close in an overtime loss. The Patriots lost to the Packers 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, dropping the team’s record to 1-3. Entering the game without Mac Jones (out with an ankle injury), New England was quickly forced to play third-string...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers: 3 bold predictions for Packers star in Week 4 vs. Patriots

After yet another tough Week 1 for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the back-to-back MVP has turned it around and led his team to a 2-1 record after three Weeks. The team’s victories over the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been a direct result of the weekly improvement of the franchise’s starting signal-caller. The Packers Week 4 matchup is against the New England Patriots, a team that may not have its own QB, Mac Jones, available to play. As Rodgers continues to use the opening weeks of the NFL year as his preseason, let’s make some bold Aaron Rodgers predictions for the Packers Week 4 showdown against the Patriots.
GREEN BAY, WI
On3.com

The Bengal Tiger Daily: October 3

LSU has four wide receivers committed for the 2023 recruiting cycle. But, does that mean the Tigers are done? Head inside for the latest we're hearing at the position, including an update on an in-state prospect who is committed elsewhere.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Patriots lose to Packers in OT after third-string QB Bailey Zappe makes unexpected debut

The Patriots put up a good fight, despite losing to the Packers in overtime. They had to go up against Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau—with their third string quarterback. Not much was expected of Bailey Zappe when he was drafted by the Patriots in April. In fact some questioned if the team even needed another quarterback. Five months later, the fourth-rounder out of Western Kentucky is the only healthy quarterback on the team.
GREEN BAY, WI

