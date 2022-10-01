Read full article on original website
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ overtime loss to the Packers
New England's rookie third string quarterback kept it close in an overtime loss. The Patriots lost to the Packers 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, dropping the team’s record to 1-3. Entering the game without Mac Jones (out with an ankle injury), New England was quickly forced to play third-string...
Aaron Rodgers praises Bill Belichick following Packers’ win over Patriots: ‘He’s a legend’
The Packers quarterback spoke highly of Belichick after what may have been the last-ever matchup between the two. After calling Bill Belichick “the best coach of all time” earlier this week, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers offered more praise for the Patriots head coach following Green Bay’s 27-24 overtime victory on Sunday.
Aaron Rodgers: 3 bold predictions for Packers star in Week 4 vs. Patriots
After yet another tough Week 1 for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the back-to-back MVP has turned it around and led his team to a 2-1 record after three Weeks. The team’s victories over the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been a direct result of the weekly improvement of the franchise’s starting signal-caller. The Packers Week 4 matchup is against the New England Patriots, a team that may not have its own QB, Mac Jones, available to play. As Rodgers continues to use the opening weeks of the NFL year as his preseason, let’s make some bold Aaron Rodgers predictions for the Packers Week 4 showdown against the Patriots.
Packers vs. Patriots: Three Reasons to Worry
Just about everything is pointing in the Green Bay Packers’ direction for Sunday’s Week 4 game against the New England Patriots. Can Bill Belichick change that equation?
Tom Brady addresses apparent injury to throwing shoulder
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, dropping a 41-31 rematch of Super Bowl LV. For Bucs fans, the scariest moment of the night came when quarterback Tom Brady got strip-sacked in the second quarter, and the GOAT came up favoring his throwing shoulder.
Patriots lose to Packers in OT after third-string QB Bailey Zappe makes unexpected debut
The Patriots put up a good fight, despite losing to the Packers in overtime. They had to go up against Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau—with their third string quarterback. Not much was expected of Bailey Zappe when he was drafted by the Patriots in April. In fact some questioned if the team even needed another quarterback. Five months later, the fourth-rounder out of Western Kentucky is the only healthy quarterback on the team.
