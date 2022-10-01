Read full article on original website
Faith-based group helping Bay Area churches convert unused land into affordable housing
Church-owned properties are becoming a potential solution to Bay Area’s ongoing housing crisis through program and funding support. Last month, LISC Bay Area, an organization focused on community improvement, shared progress and expansion of its Faith and Housing program and announced a $500,000 grant from Wells Fargo to help Bay Area churches convert underutilized land into affordable homes.
oaklandside.org
Landlords argue in court to end Oakland and Alameda County eviction moratoriums
Days could be numbered for the Alameda County and Oakland eviction moratorium policies—if a judge accepts the arguments presented by landlord attorneys at a federal court hearing Thursday. The hearing was a significant step in a lawsuit filed by a group of rental property owners against the city and...
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
Data shows one-fifth of SF metro area households are struggling to pay rising utility costs
These struggles didn't fall equally on all residents. Race and ethnicity, education level, income, and households with children all played a factor in higher percentages.
richmondconfidential.org
Rydin Road RV camp cleared; residents say they felt forced to leave their homes
By Saturday, the last 28 people living in vehicles on Rydin Road were relocated by Richmond’s Public Works and Police departments. Non-functioning vehicles and the remaining recreational vehicles were moved to Safe Organized Spaces, under Interstate 580. Residents are temporarily being housed in motels in the surrounding area including in Pinole, Pittsburg, and Brookside Shelter in Richmond. Former Rydin Road residents can work on their vehicles from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at SOS.
Bay Area feeling pain at pump, but Gov. Newsom proposal could provide relief with lower gas prices
HIGH GAS PRICES ⛽: "It's nuts! You can't comprehend this." This past Monday, gas prices in the Bay Area were over $6 a gallon. By Friday night, some prices shot up to almost $7 a gallon.
everythingsouthcity.com
Gov Signs Becker Bill for Free Pharmacy In SF, San Mateo, Santa Clara
SACRAMENTO – Santa Clara, San Mateo and San Francisco counties will soon be able to launch a regional free pharmacy to re-purpose the multi-million dollars’ worth of surplus medications discarded every year now thanks to the Governor’s signature on SB 1346 (Becker). “The goal here is to...
The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless
Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents. The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.
indybay.org
Union Busting Kaiser Takes Hardline On NUHW Workers While Gov Newsom Is MIA
After 7 weeks on strike NUHW healthcare workers are facing an intransigent management that is flagrantly violating California healthcare law without any enforcement. They reported that although the NUHW and AFL-CIO have supported Governor Newsom he has refused to intervene to enforce the laws covering behavioral health rights. The prosecution of violation of state law is by Attorney General Rob Bonta. Bonta has also failed to investigate and prosecute Kaiser's flagrant violation of healthcare regulations including timely rights to therapy.
sfrichmondreview.com
Commentary: Quentin L. Kopp
In 1866, a joker noted: “No man’s life, liberty or property are safe while the legislature is in session.”. The California legislature adjourned Sept. 30, but the condescending SF Board of Supervisors reconvened after Labor Day, ready to repudiate good government at taxpayer expense and act imperialistically with its six-figure annual salary plus pension and medical benefits.
The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot: Canyon, California
Most people don't know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it.
Remains found in Sierra foothills may belong to missing Bay Area woman
Alexis Gabe, 24, went missing in late January from her ex-boyfriend's Bay Area home.
berkeleyside.org
Residents return to North Berkeley apartments after local land trust buys back building
Nearly three years after tenants evicted from a 13-unit North Berkeley apartment building mobilized to stay, they are seeing a path to returning home. Residents of the apartment at 1685 Solano Ave. first received buyout letters in the mail in summer 2019. That pre-empted an eviction months later, but some residents stood their ground and refused to leave the property — especially after lawyers and tenant advocates found holes in the eviction attempt.
4 California coffee chains named best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer a macchiato with a touch of foam, a velvety cappuccino, a classic cafe au lait or a refreshing nitro cold brew, coffee is the libation that fuels our lives. To celebrate International Coffee Day, java aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 20 Most Popular Regional Coffee Chains in the […]
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will lift its onboard mask mandate Sunday for the first time since early June. AC Transit elected to lift its mask requirement as COVID-19 cases...
berkeleyside.org
2 Berkeley brothers killed in Oakland house party shooting
Two brothers, both students at Berkeley High, were killed in a shooting Saturday night during a house party in North Oakland. Angel, 15, and his brother Jazy, 17, were the oldest of six siblings, according to an online donation page put up by family members. Angel was a gentle soul “who was always ready for a fun time, constantly carrying joy and laughter wherever he went,” the page says. His older brother was “funny and smart,” a natural protector who was curious and excited about his future education plans.
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
Passenger questions SF Bay Ferry’s response to jumper
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A passenger on the fateful San Francisco Bay Ferry ride last month when someone jumped overboard told KRON4 News the ferry operator’s response “disturbed me.” Carolyn Bernstein, 47 of Oakland, said she was left in charge of the emergency response because nobody from the ferry came up to explain to passengers […]
SFist
SF Street Sweepers Are Rallying Today In Opposition of Prop B — the Supes' Effort to Nix a New Sanitation Department
Proposition B, if it passes in November, will negate part of the voter-approved Proposition B that passed two years ago creating a new city department responsible only for cleaning streets and sidewalks. And labor unions representing sanitation workers are pissed about this. It's one of those curious political stories that...
sfrichmondreview.com
Washington High School Murals the Subject of ‘Town Destroyer’ Film
Longtime partners in life and in documentary filmmaking, Deborah Kaufman and Alan Snitow sat cozily close together, sipping frothy coffee drinks and sharing a pastry in a covered café parklet on a rare rainy September day in San Francisco. Snitow, 74, had his New Yorker magazine tucked next to...
