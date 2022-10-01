ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LocalNewsMatters.org

Faith-based group helping Bay Area churches convert unused land into affordable housing

Church-owned properties are becoming a potential solution to Bay Area’s ongoing housing crisis through program and funding support. Last month, LISC Bay Area, an organization focused on community improvement, shared progress and expansion of its Faith and Housing program and announced a $500,000 grant from Wells Fargo to help Bay Area churches convert underutilized land into affordable homes.
OAKLAND, CA
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
richmondconfidential.org

Rydin Road RV camp cleared; residents say they felt forced to leave their homes

By Saturday, the last 28 people living in vehicles on Rydin Road were relocated by Richmond’s Public Works and Police departments. Non-functioning vehicles and the remaining recreational vehicles were moved to Safe Organized Spaces, under Interstate 580. Residents are temporarily being housed in motels in the surrounding area including in Pinole, Pittsburg, and Brookside Shelter in Richmond. Former Rydin Road residents can work on their vehicles from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at SOS.
RICHMOND, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless

Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents.  The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.    
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
indybay.org

Union Busting Kaiser Takes Hardline On NUHW Workers While Gov Newsom Is MIA

After 7 weeks on strike NUHW healthcare workers are facing an intransigent management that is flagrantly violating California healthcare law without any enforcement. They reported that although the NUHW and AFL-CIO have supported Governor Newsom he has refused to intervene to enforce the laws covering behavioral health rights. The prosecution of violation of state law is by Attorney General Rob Bonta. Bonta has also failed to investigate and prosecute Kaiser's flagrant violation of healthcare regulations including timely rights to therapy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

Commentary: Quentin L. Kopp

In 1866, a joker noted: “No man’s life, liberty or property are safe while the legislature is in session.”. The California legislature adjourned Sept. 30, but the condescending SF Board of Supervisors reconvened after Labor Day, ready to repudiate good government at taxpayer expense and act imperialistically with its six-figure annual salary plus pension and medical benefits.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Residents return to North Berkeley apartments after local land trust buys back building

Nearly three years after tenants evicted from a 13-unit North Berkeley apartment building mobilized to stay, they are seeing a path to returning home. Residents of the apartment at 1685 Solano Ave. first received buyout letters in the mail in summer 2019. That pre-empted an eviction months later, but some residents stood their ground and refused to leave the property — especially after lawyers and tenant advocates found holes in the eviction attempt.
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

2 Berkeley brothers killed in Oakland house party shooting

Two brothers, both students at Berkeley High, were killed in a shooting Saturday night during a house party in North Oakland. Angel, 15, and his brother Jazy, 17, were the oldest of six siblings, according to an online donation page put up by family members. Angel was a gentle soul “who was always ready for a fun time, constantly carrying joy and laughter wherever he went,” the page says. His older brother was “funny and smart,” a natural protector who was curious and excited about his future education plans.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Passenger questions SF Bay Ferry’s response to jumper

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A passenger on the fateful San Francisco Bay Ferry ride last month when someone jumped overboard told KRON4 News the ferry operator’s response “disturbed me.” Carolyn Bernstein, 47 of Oakland, said she was left in charge of the emergency response because nobody from the ferry came up to explain to passengers […]
OAKLAND, CA

