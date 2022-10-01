ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

GRPD: 1 driver dead after crash, other driver arrested for OWI

By Megan Viecelli
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sruof_0iHRy1SV00

The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday.

Officers say both cars were driving north near the 2100 block of East Beltline NE, around 8 p.m., when one hit another from behind.

GRPD says this caused the vehicle that got hit to rollover. The driver was thrown from the car and officers say she died at the scene.

The driver who hit the other car was arrested at the scene for operating while intoxicated causing death.

GRPD says the man who caused the crash was not hurt.

The southbound lanes of East Beltline were reopened by 11 p.m. and the northbound lanes are expected to reopen by midnight.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 for updates as we work to learn more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 1

Related
whtc.com

Motorcyclist Critically Hurt in North Side Crash with Automobile

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 1, 2022) – A Saturday evening two-vehicle crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle on Holland’s North Side sent both drivers involved to the hospital. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Butternut Drive...
HOLLAND, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Two-vehicle crash in Mecosta County results in injury

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A two-vehicle crash resulted in one woman being transported to a hospital for her injuries, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred at 10:24 a.m. on Saturday, on the US 131 northbound ramp in Big Rapids Township, the sheriff's office said. A...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WWMT

One arrested in Grand Rapids crash that killed a woman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man is in custody following a Grand Rapids crash that killed a woman on Friday night, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The crash happened around 8 p.m. on East Beltline Avenue near Knapp Street. The woman was driving northbound when another car...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Lansing Police arrest 3 armed suspects at Frandor

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were probably catching some shut-eye, Lansing Police were busy catching three armed suspects. According to a recent Facebook post from LPD, officers were sent to Frandor to investigate a report of shots fired by three people that were running around the shopping center. Police were able to find the […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owi#East Beltline Ne
iheart.com

GRPD investigating early Sunday shooting

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - An early-Sunday shooting in Grand Rapids remains under investigation. GRPD says officers found a man with a wounded ankle after getting a call about an incident near Burton and Division. A woman who looked to be physically assaulted was also located at the scene. Her injuries...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
927thevan.com

Holland Woman Hospitalized Due to Teen Driver in North Side Crash

PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 29, 2022) – A teenaged Holland motorist learned a driving lesson on Thursday afternoon at the unwilling physical expense of an older Holland woman. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of 168th...
HOLLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
MLive

Man suspected in string of larcenies arrested in Roosevelt Park

ROOSEVELT PARK, MI -- A man believed to be involved in a string of thefts from vehicles was arrested this week in Roosevelt Park, police said. Early in the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 28, officers from the Roosevelt Park Police Department arrested a 23-year-old Muskegon Heights man as he was walking near the 3300 block of Brookfield Road.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy