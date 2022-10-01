GRPD: 1 driver dead after crash, other driver arrested for OWI

The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday.

Officers say both cars were driving north near the 2100 block of East Beltline NE, around 8 p.m., when one hit another from behind.

GRPD says this caused the vehicle that got hit to rollover. The driver was thrown from the car and officers say she died at the scene.

The driver who hit the other car was arrested at the scene for operating while intoxicated causing death.

GRPD says the man who caused the crash was not hurt.

The southbound lanes of East Beltline were reopened by 11 p.m. and the northbound lanes are expected to reopen by midnight.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 for updates as we work to learn more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube