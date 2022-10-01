ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
66-year-old survivor of Freeport house explosion, fire dies

By Corina Curry, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 2 days ago
FREEPORT — Both survivors of a Freeport house explosion and fire have died after surviving several days at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

According to the Winnebago County Coroner's office, Alan Bawinkel, 66, died Friday afternoon. His wife, Bonnie Bawinkel, 60, died Monday.

Both Alan and Bonnie Bawinkel sustained thermal injuries in the explosion, which took place the evening of Sept. 13 at the couple's home in the 4100 block of Business U.S. 20 West.

The Bawinkels were initially treated at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport before they were airlifted to OSF in Rockford.

The cause of the explosion is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office.

Corina Curry is the news director of the Rockford Register Star. You can email her at ccurry@rrstar.com.

