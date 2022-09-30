ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

What Is Love?

We all know love when we feel it, but how do we define it?. Love has been defined many different ways through the years. Some researchers think of love as feelings like intimacy and commitment, while others say it is a moment of connection. If I asked you to tell...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Tyla

Man reveals what 'Jesus Christ said to him in heaven' before he woke from coma

A man has revealed what 'Jesus Christ said to him' when he was in a coma after suffering from a motorbike accident at the age of 13. Micah Anderson was airlifted to hospital after a motorbike crashed down on his head, causing him a serious brain injury. In the following weeks and months after the accident, Micah remained in a coma while doctors worked to save his life.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Burning#Native Pennsylvanian
Elite Daily

Dark Times Are Ahead For 3 Zodiac Signs In October

This month could be isolating. Libra season usually marks a social time. It is #cuffingSZN, after all. But it won’t be long before Scorpio season makes it mark — and you know how dark the season of the Scorpion can get. That’s why October 2022 will be the worst for certain zodiac signs.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
tinyhousetalk.com

Sharing his Tiny House with Roommates

Tragically, Derek lost his mother when he was 18 years old. He got around $40,000 from her life insurance and was able to use that money to purchase his $26,000 home on wheels. Now he feels like his home is an extension of her. Derek immediately painted his home a variety of bold, wonderful colors and changes the paint and styles up frequently.
HOME & GARDEN
Well+Good

October’s Luckiest Transit Will Bring 3 Zodiac Signs Good News for Love and Money

That's a phrase you’ll likely hear—and even say yourself—more frequently than usual on October 22. Why? The day marks this month’s luckiest alignment of Venus and the sun in Libra, a sign that especially values aesthetics. The cosmic uniting of the two celestial forces in the sign of the scales will elevate our ability to recognize, applaud, and connect with beauty as well as pleasure. And three zodiac signs, in particular, will feel the effects to a pronounced degree.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: ‘I was told my baby wouldn’t live beyond 10 years’

I had a perfect pregnancy and everything seemed fine with our son Sam – we named him when I was five months pregnant – until the 36th week. At a routine antenatal appointment, his heart rate became very low for a couple of seconds. We were worried and so my partner, Matze, and I went to the hospital. It was at the height of the pandemic, and Matze had to wait outside for a couple of hours. At an ultrasound scan by specialists, they found something in Sam’s brain – one of the ventricles, the cavities in the brain, was 0.2mm bigger than it should be, but I was told it probably wasn’t an issue.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
POPSUGAR

I've Been Wearing My Oura Ring For a Month, and I've Fallen Completely in Love With It

I've never worn any kind of fitness tracker, but I always thought that if I were to try one out, it would be the Oura Ring ($299–$549). The Oura Ring 3 is a fitness and wellness tracker that calibrates your sleep, heart rate, workouts, active calorie burn, and general wellness. I love the idea that it's a ring, not a bracelet, and it's so sleek and elegant that most people think mine is a gold band. I was curious about it because I'm a fairly active person, and I was interested to see what my daily walks and workouts were doing to my heart rate and if they were as effective as I thought they would be. After wearing the ring for about a month, here are my thoughts.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of October 1, 2022. Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh was born under the sign of Libra. He said, “The root-word ‘Buddha’ means to wake up, to know, to understand; and he or she who wakes up and understands is called a Buddha.” So according to him, the spiritual teacher Siddhartha Gautama who lived in ancient India was just one of many Buddhas. And by my astrological reckoning, you will have a much higher chance than usual to be like one of these Buddhas yourself in the coming weeks. Waking up will be your specialty. You will have an extraordinary capacity to burst free of dreamy illusions and murky misapprehensions. I hope you take full advantage. Deeper understandings are nigh.
LIFESTYLE
morningbrew.com

Your thoughts on doing whatever it takes to get your dream job.

Burning questions of our time. Recently, one hopeful marketing manager set the internet on fire when she shared a LinkedIn post about sending a cake to the Nike HQ—decorated with an edible screen print of her résumé. The sender was Karly Blackburn, who had found out that the mega company was set to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a “Just Do It Day” and decided to get her work creds in front of Nike execs. So, with the help of one extraordinary Instacart driver, Blackburn had the résumé cake delivered to the Oregon headquarters all the way from her home in North Carolina.
JOBS
psychologytoday.com

The Love That Has No Name

Homosexuality has been called “the love that dare not speak its name.”[1] Our love for objects and activities, however, is a love that had no name at all. One of the first things I noticed when I started researching our love for objects, activities, places, products, brands, and all sorts of other things, was there wasn’t a word to describe the topic I was investigating. In most cases, the best term for the love of things is simply love. But there are times when it’s useful to distinguish the love of things from the love of people. And none of English’s more than one million words did the job.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Feeling Dismissed in Your Relationships? Time to Be Heard

A common problem in relationships is that one person's feelings are dismissed, not heard, or not taken seriously. Often this is tied to old childhood wounds that get triggered in the present. Healing the past and changing requires you to speak up, push back, and let others know how you...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Pepperdine Graphic

Students Get Real About Why They Love BeReal

BeReal is the new social media app catching Gen Z’s attention. The company’s goal is to provide a spontaneous, filterless place for people to share their real lives without the pressures of likes and followers, according to their LinkedIn. In July, BeReal became the No. 1 app on...
VISUAL ART
Next Avenue

No Longer Having Dinner with Loneliness

A widower recalls many difficult mealtimes after he lost his wife, and how he now keeps loneliness away from the table. When I lost my wife to a sudden and unexpected illness, loneliness claimed her side of our bed. I no longer slept enfolded in the warmth of Muriel's soft curves. Instead, the sharp edges of loneliness pierced me awake. Loneliness slept when I did, but awakened in a fury, replacing Muriel's smile and kiss with its icy grip.
SOCIETY
teenink.com

The Time I Was Shot

When I was three, I was sleeping and then I heard my brother walking past me then he woke me up. I got up about five minutes later because I heard him playing with something. I walked in my dad's room then, BOOM!!! It went off , I ran down stairs screaming.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy