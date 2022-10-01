ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

click orlando

Motorcyclist thrown from vehicle in Lake County crash, hit and killed in second crash, FHP says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist from Leesburg is dead after being thrown from his vehicle in a crash on Saturday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 57-year-old Leesburg man was driving his Harley Davidson northbound on County Road 473 when a Toyota Tacoma driven by a 59-year-old Leesburg man driving southbound on County Road 473 attempted to make a left turn into gas station parking lot, traveling into the path of the motorcycle, troopers said.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Burglar arrested after car chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County. According to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Captain, 55-year-old Lavinia Duglia was trying to break into a home near the three-hundred block of Southeast Wacahoota road in Micanopy. After...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Ocala, FL
Accidents
City
Silver Springs, FL
City
Ocala, FL
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
Ocala, FL
Crime & Safety
Marion County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
WCJB

OPD and MCSO continue their search and rescue efforts in Hardee County

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - First responders throughout North Central Florida headed south to help the counties most affected by hurricane Ian. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office along with the Ocala Police Department left Friday morning for Hardee County to participate in a multi-agency hurricane relief effort. This team...
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Woman arrested for vandalism in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing felony charges for property damage after vandalizing a car in Alachua County last night. A report from the Alachua County sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Kirah Jones went to Harbor Cove Apartments around 8 p.m. last night. Jones wouldn’t leave until she...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WESH

72-year-old woman and dog found dead in Seminole County house fire

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — A 72-year-old woman and dog has died in an overnight fire in Seminole County, the Fire Department says. Just before 1 Sunday morning, crews responded to a house fire on Center Drive in Casselberry that was 75% involved. The damage to the home is extensive, with the roof partially collapsed.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
#Police#Accident#Ocala Fire Rescue
mainstreetdailynews.com

SUV collision claims Yankeetown man

A 66-year-old Yankeetown man died Friday night when his vehicle left County Road 40 in Levy County, collided with multiple objects, and overturned. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man was driving an SUV on CR 40 East in the westbound lane around 11 p.m. when he veered to the right and traveled northwest onto the north grass shoulder. He continued until his vehicle hit a metal sign pole, a concrete pink elephant and a standing tree.
YANKEETOWN, FL
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department seeking help to locate missing man

The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help locate a missing man who was last seen in southwest Ocala on Friday, September 30. According to a social media post from OPD, Carlos Alexis Guzman Farina was last seen near the 3000 block of SW 27th Avenue in Ocala. OPD states that Carlos has family in Belleview, Sanford, and Kissimmee.
OCALA, FL
WESH

Lake County facing historic flooding following Hurricane Ian

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has caused historic flooding across Central Florida. That includes Lake County, where the storm broke records set nearly a century ago. The team at Lake County's Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring the water levels at the St. Johns River near Astor. WESH...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Panhandle man charged with stealing lawn equipment from local flea market

A Panhandle man is accused of stealing lawn equipment from a booth at Renninger’s Farmers & Flea Market in Mount Dora. Adam Patrick Sprague, 37, of Perry, was charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure and grand theft of $750 or more in connection with the Aug. 13 theft of a hedge trimmer and two pole saws with a total value of $750. A warrant for Sprague’s arrest was issued Sept. 1 and he was picked up Tuesday at the Polk County Jail.
MOUNT DORA, FL
villages-news.com

50-bed inpatient rehab hospital to be built south of State Road 44 in The Villages

Encompass Health Corp. has announced it plans to build Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Wildwood, a freestanding, 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in The Villages, Florida. The hospital will be located south of the Meggison Road and Warm Springs Avenue intersection. Complementing local acute care services, the future hospital will serve...
THE VILLAGES, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man ‘doing donuts’ nabbed on DUI charge during Hurricane Ian

A Leesburg man who took a wild ride and crashed twice during Hurricane Ian was nabbed on a drunk driving charge. Leesburg 911 operators on Wednesday afternoon received several calls from citizens who reported a gray Chevy pickup truck “doing donuts” on U.S. Hwy. 27 in the area of Hidden Harbor Drive. Witnesses also told dispatchers that the truck was moving very fast weaving across several lanes and had crashed into a Dodge Durango, forcing it into a ditch.
LEESBURG, FL
wmfe.org

Aerial video shows Volusia County flooding

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has posted aerial video that shows flooding and storm damage from Hurricane Ian in different parts of the county. The video, which was posted Saturday but recorded Friday afternoon, shows flooding in Astor, Port Orange, Daytona Beach and and Quail Hollow Mobile Home Park in New Smyrna Beach.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

