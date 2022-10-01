A Panhandle man is accused of stealing lawn equipment from a booth at Renninger’s Farmers & Flea Market in Mount Dora. Adam Patrick Sprague, 37, of Perry, was charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure and grand theft of $750 or more in connection with the Aug. 13 theft of a hedge trimmer and two pole saws with a total value of $750. A warrant for Sprague’s arrest was issued Sept. 1 and he was picked up Tuesday at the Polk County Jail.

