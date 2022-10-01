Read full article on original website
click orlando
Ocala police and Marion County deputies rescue FHP vehicle stuck in flood waters
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office pulled a Florida Highway patrol car from flooded waters, according to a Facebook post by Ocala police. The trooper was in the car on Thursday evening when the road washed out, according to the...
click orlando
Motorcyclist thrown from vehicle in Lake County crash, hit and killed in second crash, FHP says
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist from Leesburg is dead after being thrown from his vehicle in a crash on Saturday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 57-year-old Leesburg man was driving his Harley Davidson northbound on County Road 473 when a Toyota Tacoma driven by a 59-year-old Leesburg man driving southbound on County Road 473 attempted to make a left turn into gas station parking lot, traveling into the path of the motorcycle, troopers said.
WCJB
Burglar arrested after car chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County. According to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Captain, 55-year-old Lavinia Duglia was trying to break into a home near the three-hundred block of Southeast Wacahoota road in Micanopy. After...
Florida police rescue 32-year-old macaw after Hurricane Ian
Florida police officers helped rescue a 32-year-old macaw after Hurricane Ian caused significant damage to across the state.
ocala-news.com
OPD, MCSO officers deployed to Hardee County as part of Hurricane Ian response team
A multi-agency Hurricane Ian response team including law enforcement officers from the Ocala Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrived in Hardee County on Friday to assist with search and rescue efforts. The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office stated that an “extreme number of rescue calls” have been received...
WCJB
OPD and MCSO continue their search and rescue efforts in Hardee County
HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - First responders throughout North Central Florida headed south to help the counties most affected by hurricane Ian. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office along with the Ocala Police Department left Friday morning for Hardee County to participate in a multi-agency hurricane relief effort. This team...
WCJB
Woman arrested for vandalism in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing felony charges for property damage after vandalizing a car in Alachua County last night. A report from the Alachua County sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Kirah Jones went to Harbor Cove Apartments around 8 p.m. last night. Jones wouldn’t leave until she...
WESH
72-year-old woman and dog found dead in Seminole County house fire
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — A 72-year-old woman and dog has died in an overnight fire in Seminole County, the Fire Department says. Just before 1 Sunday morning, crews responded to a house fire on Center Drive in Casselberry that was 75% involved. The damage to the home is extensive, with the roof partially collapsed.
click orlando
Crash with semitruck at Okahumpka intersection kills Sarasota man, seriously injures another, FHP says
OKAHUMPKA, Fla. – A crash Sunday morning in Okahumpka that involved a semitruck and an SUV left a passenger in the latter vehicle dead and its driver injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 8:44 a.m. at the intersection of county roads 470 and 33,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
SUV collision claims Yankeetown man
A 66-year-old Yankeetown man died Friday night when his vehicle left County Road 40 in Levy County, collided with multiple objects, and overturned. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man was driving an SUV on CR 40 East in the westbound lane around 11 p.m. when he veered to the right and traveled northwest onto the north grass shoulder. He continued until his vehicle hit a metal sign pole, a concrete pink elephant and a standing tree.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man shot and killed at convenience store, another person injured
PINE HILLS, Fla. - A shooting at a Pine Hills convenience store left a Florida man dead and another man injured late Sunday morning. Police said around 11:36 a.m., they responded to the Kwik Stop at 5100 North Lane on the report of a shooting. When police arrived at the...
Florida Man Makes His Television Debut Fleeing From Deputies On Patrol: LIVE
A Florida man made his television debut while On Patrol: LIVE was filming Friday night. Every Friday and Saturday night On Patrol: LIVE, a REELZ program, provides minute-by-minute live analysis as the series documents for viewers in real time the everyday work of police officers on
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department seeking help to locate missing man
The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help locate a missing man who was last seen in southwest Ocala on Friday, September 30. According to a social media post from OPD, Carlos Alexis Guzman Farina was last seen near the 3000 block of SW 27th Avenue in Ocala. OPD states that Carlos has family in Belleview, Sanford, and Kissimmee.
Fire damages business in Hernando Co. after person leaves stove unattended
A fire heavily damaged a business in Hernando County after a person inside accidentally left a stove unattended, Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services said.
WESH
Lake County facing historic flooding following Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has caused historic flooding across Central Florida. That includes Lake County, where the storm broke records set nearly a century ago. The team at Lake County's Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring the water levels at the St. Johns River near Astor. WESH...
leesburg-news.com
Panhandle man charged with stealing lawn equipment from local flea market
A Panhandle man is accused of stealing lawn equipment from a booth at Renninger’s Farmers & Flea Market in Mount Dora. Adam Patrick Sprague, 37, of Perry, was charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure and grand theft of $750 or more in connection with the Aug. 13 theft of a hedge trimmer and two pole saws with a total value of $750. A warrant for Sprague’s arrest was issued Sept. 1 and he was picked up Tuesday at the Polk County Jail.
villages-news.com
The Villages to present plan for 3,000 more homes southwest of Florida Turnpike
The Villages will present a plan to a special magistrate this week for 3,000 more homes in the Villages of Southern Oaks. The plan will be among the proposals put forth Tuesday afternoon before Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt at Wildwood City Hall. The meeting will take place at 2:15 p.m.
villages-news.com
50-bed inpatient rehab hospital to be built south of State Road 44 in The Villages
Encompass Health Corp. has announced it plans to build Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Wildwood, a freestanding, 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in The Villages, Florida. The hospital will be located south of the Meggison Road and Warm Springs Avenue intersection. Complementing local acute care services, the future hospital will serve...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man ‘doing donuts’ nabbed on DUI charge during Hurricane Ian
A Leesburg man who took a wild ride and crashed twice during Hurricane Ian was nabbed on a drunk driving charge. Leesburg 911 operators on Wednesday afternoon received several calls from citizens who reported a gray Chevy pickup truck “doing donuts” on U.S. Hwy. 27 in the area of Hidden Harbor Drive. Witnesses also told dispatchers that the truck was moving very fast weaving across several lanes and had crashed into a Dodge Durango, forcing it into a ditch.
wmfe.org
Aerial video shows Volusia County flooding
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has posted aerial video that shows flooding and storm damage from Hurricane Ian in different parts of the county. The video, which was posted Saturday but recorded Friday afternoon, shows flooding in Astor, Port Orange, Daytona Beach and and Quail Hollow Mobile Home Park in New Smyrna Beach.
