Not many eyes east of Oregon tuned into ‘Pac-12 after dark.’ Nor did many Stanford fans fill the visiting section at Autzen Stadium. The No. 13 Oregon Ducks lucked out with the lack of viewers, as the 45-27 scoreline might suggest there were a slew of positives the team could extract from their performance. Far from it. The Ducks’ discipline issues — which manifested themselves as eight penalties for 87 yards against Washington State last Saturday — continued against the Stanford Cardinal.

EUGENE, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO