Palestine, TX

Chapel Hill opens district play with win over Palestine at home 42-21

By Christa Wood
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) The Chapel Hill Bulldogs are now 1-0 in district play after a Friday night win over the Palestine Wildcats. 42-21

The Troup Tigers are keeping Cooper Reid in their hearts and minds this season

Next week, Chapel Hill will head to Jacksonville, while Palestine will be off.

