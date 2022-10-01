Chapel Hill opens district play with win over Palestine at home 42-21
TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) The Chapel Hill Bulldogs are now 1-0 in district play after a Friday night win over the Palestine Wildcats. 42-21The Troup Tigers are keeping Cooper Reid in their hearts and minds this season
Next week, Chapel Hill will head to Jacksonville, while Palestine will be off.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0