Alby Fuctifino
1d ago
Sanitation should be a priority for any government entity. To do otherwise and risk the health of the citizenship is very irresponsible. SMH
becco
2d ago
the liberal...... let millions in illegally but screw the people of color living LEGALLY on the border.....
CJ
2d ago
Dump that sewage in his Vineyard! Vote Newsome out!
Gavin Newsom vetoes much-needed funds for TJ Sewage Crisis
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have given $100 million to state water resources, half of which would have gone to cleaning up the disaster that is the Imperial Beach ocean or “Tijuana sewage crisis” affecting miles and miles of waterways and beaches near the San Diego southern border.
