ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
wtvy.com

Drought development now likely

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’ve talked about the unusually dry weather across Alabama quite a bit of late. Now it’s looking like drought conditions will settle in for parts of the state as October continues on. The Climate Prediction Center has highlighted a chunk of Alabama in their...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Overturn Vehicle

Willard Henderson served in World War II. The NEWS 4 staff enjoyed learning a vital skill that could save someone in Sudden Cardiac Arrest. The August 2022 rate is a 0.7% decrease from this time last year, and the 58,958 unemployed persons reported is a new record low for the state, compared to the 59,359 from July and the 74,505 from August 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
wtvy.com

State officials warn about scams following Hurricane Ian

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction across Florida. The storm has left many with little to nothing and they will have to rebuild their homes from the ground up. Also, many are wanting to donate to help out with disaster relief but you have...
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

Crossing at Big Creek’s future clouded by court ruling

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s not immediately clear what, if any, impact the Alabama Supreme Court gambling ruling will have on The Crossing at Big Creek, also known as Center Stage. But it would seem a reasonable assumption that the Houston County development could be in jeopardy. That’s because...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Rep. Barry Moore aide indicted on fraud charge

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An aide to Congressman Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) is charged with Insurance Fraud, according to arrest records. Sherry McCormick turned herself into the Geneva County Jail on Monday following her grand jury indictment. A copy of that indictment that details specifics of the charge is not immediately available...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy