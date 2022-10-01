Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship
Call it the opposite of the regression to the mean. Should Mark Hubbard pull out the win on Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship, the 33-year-old Colorado native would rekindle a historic (and unusual) trend. Thirteen times previously, the champion at the Jackson, Miss., event has made it his first career win on the PGA Tour, including six straight years from 2014 to 2019 (Sergio Garcia in 2020 and Sam Burns in 2021 being the recent outliers).
Move over, Augusta National. Here's why greens at Sanderson Farms Championship are arguably the best on PGA Tour
JACKSON, Miss. – The first time Brandon Wu went to The Country Club of Jackson last year, he was scared of the greens. When he arrived at the Sanderson Farms Championship, he’d heard plenty about the putting surfaces. How fast they were. How punishing they could be if you were in the wrong spot. Making only his second start as a PGA Tour member, Wu was intimidated.
How Much Does It Cost to Play the Country Club of Jackson, Home of the PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship?
A look at membership costs for the Country Club of Jackson. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play the Country Club of Jackson, Home of the PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf.com
How to watch the Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday: Round 4 live coverage
Mark Hubbard and Mackenzie Hughes will battle it out in the final pairing on Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with Hubbard clinging to a one-shot lead in Jackson, Miss. Hubbard, who shot 65 on Saturday, leads at 15 under. Hughes is at 14 under and three others — Garrick...
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Rory McIlroy's father offers an expletive after slicing tee shot
Rory McIlroy's father Gerry McIlroy unintentionally provided a moment of pure comedy during the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour. McIlroy Senior was taking aim at the par-5 14th hole at the Old Course. He wasn't happy with his tee shot, as it sprayed out to the right. And fast.
Hughes wins Sanderson Farms with birdie on 2nd playoff hole
Mackenzie Hughes has won the Sanderson Farms Championship with a birdie on the second playoff hole against Sepp Straka
Charley Hull wins second LPGA Tour title at The Ascendant LPGA
English golfer Charley Hull fired a 7-under final-round 64 to hold off all challengers and secure her second career LPGA
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ryan Fox, who earned the DP World Tour win at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland. Fox prevailed with a final round of 4-under 68 at the Old Course, earning a one-shot win over Callum Shinkwin and Alex Noren on 15-under 273.
Golf Digest
Bryson DeChambeau nearly pulls off epic upset in long drive World Championships
Thanks to Bryson DeChambeau, it was a show that the long drive world has never seen before and might never experience again. Against sizeable odds because he was going up against guys with cartoonish swings and freakish ball speeds that reach 230 mph, DeChambeau nearly pulled off a win on Saturday that he probably would have coveted as much as his U.S. Open title. The man who led the PGA Tour’s most recent chase of driving distance before defecting this year to LIV Golf reached the two-man final of the Professional Long Drivers Association’s World Championships. And, in a stunner, he came within one swing and 20 yards of holding the gaudy WWF-style title belt.
Mackenzie Hughes cards 63, grabs share of Sanderson Farms lead
Mackenzie Hughes of Canada shot the low round of the day, a 9-under-par 63, to vault into a tie for
Winner's Bag: Mackenzie Hughes, 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship
IRONS: Ping i210 (4-6), S55 (7-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts. WEDGES: Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth (52, 56 degrees). Glide 2.0 (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400. PUTTER: Scottsdale TR Piper. BALL: Titleist Pro V1x. GRIPS: Golf Pride MCC.
Golf.com
Pro shoots 52 at St. Andrews — on the back nine
Less than a month ago, Alexander Knappe won the B-NL Challenge Trophy. It was the German pro’s second Challenge Tour victory of 2022 and boosted him into first place on the tour’s order of merit. He’s assured a promotion onto the DP World Tour for the upcoming season, where the 33-year-old will hope to for his best year yet.
Golf.com
Winner’s bag: Ryan Fox, 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Ryan Fox held off several hard-charging pursuers, including Rory McIlroy, to win the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by one shot. Take a look at the gear Fox used at St. Andrews. Driver: Srixon ZX5 (Fujikura Ventus Blue 7TX shaft), 10.5 degrees. 5-wood: TaylorMade SIM (Graphite Design Tour AD), 19...
Mackenzie Hughes beats Sepp Straka on second playoff hole to win Sanderson Farms Championship, earn second PGA Tour win
Mackenzie Hughes had plenty of motivation coming into the Sanderson Farms Championship. Last week, he sat at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the Presidents Cup was going on at Quail Hollow Club across town. Hughes, the 31-year-old Canadian, didn’t make the International team, so he was forced to watch from home. He wanted to make sure he did whatever he could to make the team when the competition returns to Montreal in 2024.
Golf Channel
Monday Scramble: Rory McIlroy goes 0-for-2 at Old Course; Mackenzie Hughes a winner after 2,142 days
Mackenzie Hughes clutches up for his kids, Ryan Fox authors a what-could-have-been moment, Rory McIlroy posts yet another good finish, Bryson DeChambeau drops bombs and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:. In 2016, Mackenzie Hughes won in his fifth start as a PGA Tour member. “I felt like,...
Golf Digest
Tour pro casually flips club into the woods, ball ends up 11 feet from the hole
To reach the PGA Tour, you need to be a bit of a perfectionist. But even the best players in the world know what a "good miss" is, and which holes it can come in handy on. Well, maybe not Hideki Matsuyama, whose good misses often involve shoulder-slumping and club drops. He's the perfectionist to end all perfectionists.
Golf.com
Jay Monahan: PGA Tour, LIV won’t come together — and they can’t co-exist
Jay Monahan, in an interview with ESPN published this week, says the PGA Tour and LIV Golf can’t come together, nor can they coexist. The PGA Tour’s commissioner’s comments, taken during last week’s Presidents Cup, came as Saudi-backed LIV Golf will play its sixth event this week, with golfers who have both jumped to the upstart for large, guaranteed money, and been suspended by the Tour for doing so. The sides have also sued each other, with LIV’s lawsuit coming in early August and the Tour’s countersuit coming this past week.
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Canadian Thanksgiving arrives early at Sanderson Farms | Fox, Hull
Out in Mesquite, Nevada, on October 1st, Martin Borgmeier won the Pro Long Drive 2022 Open Division championship with a blast of 426 yards. Quite the achievement for the German long-drive specialist, and certainly something that flies not quite on the pro golf radar. You have to wonder when the world tours will figure out a way to leverage the sideshow and main events and create even greater content for golf fans. For now, we have four events to run down from the past two weeks, and we’ll explain all about that as we move through four of the world’s great tours. Let’s have an October Rundown, whaddayasay?
Lynch: In Jay Monahan's coming PGA Tour plan there will be winners, losers and still more griping players
When it comes to making consequential changes, the PGA Tour’s Global Home has much in common with the Vatican, two cloistered realms accustomed to moving at the drowsy pace of papal encyclicals rather than with the immediacy expected in the modern world. It’s been 39 days since the Tour’s ultimate authority, Jay Monahan, issued his bulletin — let’s call it Electi pretium (“Chosen Price”) — outlining a vision to secure the loyalty of the world’s top golfers, details of which he said would be revealed in 45 to 60 days. That’s a dizzying pace for the prelates of the Ponte Vedra curia tasked with executing the particulars, as it would be for any major sports league to fundamentally overhaul how it does business.
