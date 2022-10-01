ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Call it the opposite of the regression to the mean. Should Mark Hubbard pull out the win on Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship, the 33-year-old Colorado native would rekindle a historic (and unusual) trend. Thirteen times previously, the champion at the Jackson, Miss., event has made it his first career win on the PGA Tour, including six straight years from 2014 to 2019 (Sergio Garcia in 2020 and Sam Burns in 2021 being the recent outliers).
JACKSON, Miss. – The first time Brandon Wu went to The Country Club of Jackson last year, he was scared of the greens. When he arrived at the Sanderson Farms Championship, he’d heard plenty about the putting surfaces. How fast they were. How punishing they could be if you were in the wrong spot. Making only his second start as a PGA Tour member, Wu was intimidated.
Mackenzie Hughes had plenty of motivation coming into the Sanderson Farms Championship. Last week, he sat at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the Presidents Cup was going on at Quail Hollow Club across town. Hughes, the 31-year-old Canadian, didn’t make the International team, so he was forced to watch from home. He wanted to make sure he did whatever he could to make the team when the competition returns to Montreal in 2024.
Jay Monahan, in an interview with ESPN published this week, says the PGA Tour and LIV Golf can’t come together, nor can they coexist. The PGA Tour’s commissioner’s comments, taken during last week’s Presidents Cup, came as Saudi-backed LIV Golf will play its sixth event this week, with golfers who have both jumped to the upstart for large, guaranteed money, and been suspended by the Tour for doing so. The sides have also sued each other, with LIV’s lawsuit coming in early August and the Tour’s countersuit coming this past week.
Out in Mesquite, Nevada, on October 1st, Martin Borgmeier won the Pro Long Drive 2022 Open Division championship with a blast of 426 yards. Quite the achievement for the German long-drive specialist, and certainly something that flies not quite on the pro golf radar. You have to wonder when the world tours will figure out a way to leverage the sideshow and main events and create even greater content for golf fans. For now, we have four events to run down from the past two weeks, and we’ll explain all about that as we move through four of the world’s great tours. Let’s have an October Rundown, whaddayasay?
When it comes to making consequential changes, the PGA Tour’s Global Home has much in common with the Vatican, two cloistered realms accustomed to moving at the drowsy pace of papal encyclicals rather than with the immediacy expected in the modern world. It’s been 39 days since the Tour’s ultimate authority, Jay Monahan, issued his bulletin — let’s call it Electi pretium (“Chosen Price”) — outlining a vision to secure the loyalty of the world’s top golfers, details of which he said would be revealed in 45 to 60 days. That’s a dizzying pace for the prelates of the Ponte Vedra curia tasked with executing the particulars, as it would be for any major sports league to fundamentally overhaul how it does business.
