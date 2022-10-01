ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peyton, CO

Jan. 6 rioter from Colorado sentenced to prison

By Lanie Lee Cook
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259sep_0iHRve8c00

WASHINGTON ( KDVR ) — A Colorado man charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been sentenced to prison.

Thomas Patrick Hamner, 49, of Peyton, was sentenced Friday to 30 months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia . Along with the prison term, Hamner was sentenced to three years of supervised release and $2,000 in restitution.

Hamner pleaded guilty in May to a felony count of interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. He still faces another five pending charges, four of which are felonies.

Colorado’s housing market would have to crash to be affordable

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Hamner jumped the barricades of the Capitol’s West Lawn and began pulling them down. When police formed a line of bike racks to block the rioters, “Hamner engaged with a tug-of-war with a Capitol Police officer and an officer from the Metropolitan Police Department over a bike rack that was being used as a barricade.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pp8Ad_0iHRve8c00
Thomas Patrick Hamner was sentenced on Sept. 30, 2022, to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. (Credit: FBI)

They also say he “joined others in the mob in pushing a large metal sign into the defensive line formed by law enforcement officers.”

He was arrested on Nov. 9 in Colorado Springs after investigators “identified Hamner as #61 in its seeking information photos .”

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 870 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 U.S. states in connection to the incident, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Of that number, more than 265 were charged with “assaulting or impeding law enforcement.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 6

just saying!
2d ago

Good but should have gotten longer and Thrump should be there with him

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Colorado man charged with espionage faces judge in federal courtroom

A Colorado man stands accused of three counts of espionage after allegedly trying to sell information to an FBI agent posing as a Russian operative. In a federal courtroom on Thursday in Denver, 30-year-old Jareh Dalke faced a judge to hear those charges against him. Dalke worked for a short time in mid-2022 for the National Security Agency in Washington D.C. During that time, the NSA believes he copied documents he later tried to sell by reaching out via email to what he believed was an agent with Russian connections. Arrest documents indicate he messaged that he had, "Exfiltrated some...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Suspicious death at Department of Corrections facility under investigation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at a Department of Corrections facility. Officers were called to the Community Alternatives of El Paso County building off East Las Vegas Street around 6:15 p.m. Saturday on the reported death. No details have been released on the identity of the deceased or whether there was any obvious signs of foul play. It’s also unclear how the person was found.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Peyton, CO
Peyton, CO
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
q13fox.com

Seattle man on FBI's Most Wanted list for allegedly stealing $30M from businesses, investors

SEATTLE - A Seattle man is on the FBI's Most Wanted list for allegedly being involved in multiple schemes that put businesses and thousands of investors out $30 million. According to the FBI, starting in 2017, 42-year-old Justin Costello allegedly stole around $3.7 million from marijuana businesses in Washington, Colorado, California, Illinois and Alaska through his banking company, which he owned and operated.
SEATTLE, WA
K2 Radio

Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five Men For Drug, Other Crimes

Federal judges in Wyoming recently sentenced five men for immigration and drug-related crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Alejandro Rojas-Martinez, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson on Aug. 24 for illegal re-entry of a previously deported alien into the United States. Johnson sentenced Rojas-Martinez to 10 months incarceration followed by two years of supervised probation after his release from prison, and ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment, remitted upon deportation.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Fbi#Capitol Police
CBS Denver

Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon's killer arrested, police say

Eight weeks after 14-year-old Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon was killed outside Denver's Southwest Rec Center, his family finally has answers.Denver police say community tips led them to Jojo's suspected killer a 17-year-old boy he went to school with last year."Throughout the summer it appears the two were having conversations back and forth about the sale of a firearm," says Denver Police Major Crimes Division Commander, Matt Clark.Police can't say which boy was selling and which was buying the gun. On Aug. 8, both boys came to the Southwest Rec Center to exchange that gun, but only one walked away."During that transaction,...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs man and former NSA employee arrested by FBI, could face death sentence

DENVER (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man is facing serious charges after an incident involving an undercover FBI agent. Jareh Sebastian Dalke was an employee of the National Security Agency (NSA), according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Investigators believe he used an encrypted email account to transmit excerpts of three classified documents he had obtained during his employment to an individual Dalke believed to be working for a foreign government. It turned out, the person Dalke was allegedly sharing the information with was an undercover agent. Dalke was allegedly offering up the information for cryptocurrency.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man arrested for attempting to transmit classified material to foreign nation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was in court Thursday, September 29 facing charges related to violating the Espionage Act. 30-year-old Jareh Dalke faces three espionage-related charges, for allegedly attempting to send classified information to a foreign government. A criminal complaint filed in Federal Court says Dalke transmitted excerpts of three classified The post Colorado Springs man arrested for attempting to transmit classified material to foreign nation appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Denver Gazette

Pursuit and crash results in fatality, arrest

A police-involved shooting near Denver International Airport (DIA) left one person dead and an officer injured this morning, police said. The shooting followed a police pursuit that ended in a crash near East 75th Avenue and Gun Club Road. At 5:30 a.m. Saturday, the Aurora Police Department located a car...
AURORA, CO
KXRM

Shooting on North Academy Blvd. leaves man injured

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Saturday morning. Shortly before 3:40 a.m., officers were notified of a shooting near North Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. The reporting witness told CSPD that a victim left the scene in a silver Nissan sedan. When […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Couple accused of selling nuclear secrets enter guilty pleas

Two former Colorado teachers -- a married couple -- are accused of trying to sell secrets about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country.Jonathan and Diana Toebbe just entered guilty pleas in the case this week.They both worked in the science department of Kent Denver High School starting in 2005.Jonathan Toebbe -- a former U.S. Navy engineer -- earned a master's degree in nuclear engineering at the Colorado School of Mines in 2012.According to court documents, in April of 2020, he contacted an unnamed foreign country trying to sell U.S. nuclear submarine secrets.That country tipped off the FBI.The couple could face life in prison under this new plea deal.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI wasn’t able to share a lot of information about an incident taking place in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. At about 4:30 p.m. KKTV 11 News viewers started reaching out about law enforcement activity along Corinth Drive. The neighborhood is on the northeast side of the city off Templeton Gap Road to the east of Austin Bluffs Parkway.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KREX

KREX

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy