ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Supreme Court orders shutdown of electronic gaming at three casinos

By Maddie Biertempfel
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NSU6V_0iHRvYn800

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Alabama Supreme Court is siding with the state in a new ruling against electronic gaming, ordering the closure of three casinos in the state.

The court said casinos in Lowndes and Macon Counties — that includes Southern Star Entertainment, Victoryland and White Hall Entertainment — must stop “illegal gambling activities.”

$100,000 seized in AU student’s alleged smartphone drug enterprise

Justices ordered those two counties’ courts to enter orders within 30 days permanently enjoining those locations from offering electronic gaming.

This comes after years-long legal battles headed by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall against the machines.

While those counties passed constitutional amendments allowing bingo, Marshall says electronic bingo doesn’t fit that category.

“It’s taken us almost five years to get to the point to be able to validate what we’ve been saying all along, is that under the current law of Alabama, there is no such thing as electronic bingo. These in fact are slot machines, and slot machines are illegal under Alabama law,” Marshall said.

The Attorney General’s lawsuit against gambling at the Greenetrack Casino in Greene County is still being adjudicated in court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Macon County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
County
Greene County, AL
Lowndes County, AL
Government
Greene County, AL
Government
County
Lowndes County, AL
County
Macon County, AL
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Court Orders#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Alabama Supreme Court#White Hall Entertainment#Nexstar Media Inc
Alabama Now

Alabama prison warden opts to retire after DUI arrest

An Alabama prison warden is retiring after being arrested for driving under the influence. Jeffery Baldwin, a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility, was arrested in Cullman on Aug. 30 for suspicion of driving under the influence, news outlets reported Thursday. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections, told news...
CULLMAN, AL
The Independent

Pregnant women held in Alabama jail for months to ‘protect foetuses’ after drug arrests

Several pregnant women in Alabama have been held in jail for months after being accused of using drugs during their pregnancies. Ashley Banks, 23, was arrested on 25 May with a small amount of cannabis and an unregistered firearm. She admitted to having smoked marijuana two days earlier, the same day that she found out that she was pregnant. In Etowah County, this meant that she was unable to post bail and leave until it was time for her trial. She wouldn’t be able to leave the jail unless she went to drug rehab, meaning she was left in...
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips

Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
GOSHEN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?

34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama woman charged in hit-and-run death of man checking mail

An Alabama woman has been charged with killing a man who was checking his mail by striking him with her car, law enforcement officials said Thursday. Tammy Albanese, 53, of Bessemer, Alabama, has been charged with reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Thursday.
BESSEMER, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy