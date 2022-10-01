DeSantis campaign claps back after VP says Ian aid will be 'based on equity'



A s Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian come to terms with the devastation, Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) campaign is angry with Vice President Kamala Harris .

During the Democratic National Committee's Women’s Leadership Forum on Friday afternoon, Harris told actress Priyanka Chopra that when it comes to climate change, it is people in lower-income communities and people of color who are "most impacted by these extreme conditions."

"I know we are all thinking about the families in Florida and Puerto Rico with [Hurricane] Fiona and what we need to do to help them in terms of an immediate response and aid," Harris said.

"We have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality, but we also need to fight for equity. Understanding not everyone starts out at the same place, and if we want people to be in an equal place, sometimes we have to take into account those disparities," she added.

Harris's comments were quickly rejected by Christina Pushaw, a representative for DeSantis's reelection campaign.

"This is false. @VP 's rhetoric is causing undue panic and must be clarified. FEMA Individual Assistance is already available to all Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian, regardless of race or background. If you need assistance visit disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362," Pushaw tweeted.



Pushaw went on to say in another tweet that Harris needs to set the record straight.

"The @VP needs to correct what she said as well. A real journalist would simply ask her to clarify what she meant by those comments and why she misrepresented the relief effort," she wrote.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency states on its website the requirements to apply for assistance: "You will need to confirm you are a United States citizen, non-citizen national or qualified non-citizen. Applicants must be able to prove the disaster-damaged home was their primary residence. Applicants are required to inform FEMA of all insurance coverage that may be available to them to meet their disaster-caused needs."

Meanwhile, first lady Casey DeSantis announced Friday that the first $1 million from the newly established Florida Disaster Fund has been awarded to organizations helping the storm victims.

“Through the charitable contributions and generosity from people across the country, we have issued the initial one million dollars in payments to groups working on the front lines to help Floridians in need. Thank you to all who are supporting these heroic efforts,” she said in a statement.

The fund raised in excess of $10 million dollars in the first 24 hours of operation. You can donate here .