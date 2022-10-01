ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

NFL World Furious With Refs During Saints vs. Vikings

The injury-riddled New Orleans Saints nearly upset the Minnesota Vikings in London. Fans are blaming the referees for stymying their efforts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. New Orleans got flagged 10 times for 102 yards, including three costly defensive penalties on a pivotal fourth-quarter drive. Minnesota's drive extended with three calls on third downs, eventually culminating in a Justin Jefferson touchdown that gave the Vikings a lead with 4:15 minutes remaining.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

The Chicago Bears should be ashamed of themselves again

When the Chicago Bears started this season, it was clearly a rebuilding year. Everyone knows that they are going to be horrible so being 2-2 after four weeks shouldn’t be that much of a surprise. It might even be a little bit better of a record than expected if we are being honest.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Tua Tagovailoa will not play Sunday even if he is cleared of concussion

The Miami Dolphins are making a move with their star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, they are sitting him out this week against the Jets. Queue the neverending media heads who will say they should have done this a week before. Regardless of what others say, the Dolphins are taking their QBs health seriously and despite the fact that there has been no indication of severe injury, Miami is going to keep him out this weekend.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason

Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Buccaneers coaches have extra pressure versus Chiefs after news

The Buccaneers should have all of their offensive pieces back versus the Chiefs. There should be no excuses for offensive woes now. The Buccaneers getting all of their offensive playmakers back is a good news-bad news situation for the coaching staff. This might sound silly to some. Of course having...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways From the Saints 28-25 Loss to the Vikings

The New Orleans Saints (1-3) fell to the Vikings (3-1), 28-25, in London and have now last three straight games after winning the opener in Atlanta. The Saints had an opportunity to send the game into overtime on a 61-yard field goal attempt by Wil Lutz. Lutz’s kick would double doink and as a result the Saints would end up falling short.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Mail

Kevin O’Connell praises the Vikings' resilience to earn a 'very hard-fought win' after Minnesota dug itself out of a self-inflicted hole for the second straight week in a barmy contest against the Saints in London

Kevin O’Connell has only taken charge of four games in the NFL but he is stealthily earning a reputation as a lucky coach after winning a barmy contest on a balmy day. For the second straight week his Minnesota Vikings have dug themselves out of large, largely self-inflicted holes and somehow sit at 3-1 after beating rivals the New Orleans Saints 28-25 after a crazy fourth quarter. In a weak NFC they are a contender, albeit one with significant weaknesses.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

3 tough takeaways from the Chicago Bears week four loss

The Chicago Bears took another painful loss on Sunday. Not painful in the sense that it was a back-and-forth affair with a tragic ending, but painful as in it was painful to watch. They were bad if not atrocious at every phase of the game and so far have reinforced...
CHICAGO, IL
WWL-TV

Saints missing 5 starters against Vikings

NEW ORLEANS — Alvin Kamara will not play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings in London, according to a report from NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill. Kamara has been battling a rib injury that he suffered in Week 1. This will be the second time in three games he's been inactive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
profootballnetwork.com

The Vikings have been raiding the Saints in England since 793 AD

The NFL will tell you that the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints first clashed on Oct. 13, 1968, a Saints win right before the Vikings would go on to engineer one of the greatest non-championship team runs in NFL history from 1969 to 1976. But really, the Vikings and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Minnesota Vikings’ Adam Thielen surprised by love of NFL of UK fans

Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver Adam Thielen is still surprised by the extent to which Britons have become bona-fide American football fans.The 32-year-old has taken part in three NFL tours of London, ending his most recent visit with a 28-25 win over New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.It makes him one of few players to make the trip to all three venues used in the league’s 15-year history in the capital, all victories for Minnesota. It is not something he takes lightly.“Heck yeah that means a lot to me,” he said.  “I got to see all three stadiums,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Miami Heat: Is Max Strus finally due for his true breakout season?

With the NBA season starting in just a few weeks, the Miami Heat are looking to rebound and follow up the incredible run last season in the regular season and in the NBA Playoffs. With a new season comes new expectations for a lot of the players on the roster, with guys looking to break out all the time.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Jason Kelce gets a souvenir from Doug Pederson following Eagles win

The brotherly love hasn’t gone anywhere. We expected a warm welcome for former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. He received a nice ovation ahead of kickoff. We also expected he’d be treated as the enemy for four quarters of Week 4’s game… Put a checkmark in that box. Once the time ran out on another game, one that pushed the Birds to a 4-0 start, we were able to love Doug again, but we could never love him like the guys that played for him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

