numberfire.com

Stone Garrett not in Diamondbacks' Sunday lineup

The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Stone Garrett as a starter in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Garrett will start Sunday's game on the sidelines while Pavin Smith takes over at designated hitter and bats sixth. Garrett is batting .288 with a .882 OPS through...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Geraldo Perdomo batting last for Arizona Sunday

The Arizona Diamondbacks will start Geraldo Perdomo at shortstop for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Perdomo will bat ninth and handle shortstop in Sunday's game while Sergio Alcantara moves to third base and Buddy Kennedy takes a seat. Perdomo has a $2,600 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks leave Jordan Luplow off Sunday lineup

The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Jordan Luplow in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Luplow will sit out Sunday's game against the Giants while Corbin Carroll covers left field and Daulton Varsho bats leadoff as the team's centerfielder. Luplow has made 229 plate appearances this...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Evan Longoria in Giants' Sunday afternoon lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Longoria is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Longoria for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Jeimer Candelario batting sixth for Detroit on Sunday

Detroit Tigers infielder Jeimer Candelario is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Candelario will start at third base on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson and the Twins. Brendon Davis moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Candelario for 7.9 FanDuel points...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Eugenio Suarez batting third for Mariners on Sunday

Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suarez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Suarez will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Brian O'Keefe returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Suarez for 11.0 FanDuel points on Sunday....
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

David Villar not in San Francisco's lineup on Sunday

San Francisco Giants infielder David Villar is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Villar is being replaced at third base by Evan Longoria versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. In 168 plate appearances this season, Villar has a .207 batting average with a .716 OPS, 7 home...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Michael Toglia in Rockies' lineup on Sunday

Colorado Rockies Michael Toglia is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Toglia is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. Our models project Toglia for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.5 FanDuel points.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Garrett Mitchell batting ninth for Brewers Sunday

The Milwaukee Brewers will start Garrett Mitchell in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Mitchell will bat ninth and start in centerfield Sunday while Tyrone Taylor takes a seat. The rookie has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.5 fantasy points against the Marlins.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Ezequiel Tovar in lineup for Colorado Sunday

Colorado Rockies infielder Ezequiel Tovar is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tovar is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. Our models project Tovar for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.1 FanDuel points.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy sitting versus Giants Sunday

The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Buddy Kennedy in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Kennedy will take a seat Sunday while Sergio Alcantara takes over at third base and Geraldo Perdomo starts at shortstop. Perdomo will bat ninth. Kennedy has made 94 plate appearances so...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Jason Vosler sitting Sunday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants infielder Jason Vosler is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Vosler is being replaced in left field by Joc Pederson versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. In 108 plate appearances this season, Vosler has a .268 batting average with an .808...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes starting Sunday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Paredes is getting the nod at third base, batting seventh in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Paredes for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Jose Abreu batting third for White Sox on Sunday

Chicago White Sox infielder Jose Abreu is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Abreu will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus left-hander Blake Snell and the Padres. Eloy Jimenez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Abreu for 9.0 FanDuel...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Max Muncy in Dodgers' Sunday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Muncy is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Muncy for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Wilmer Flores in lineup for Giants on Sunday

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Flores is getting the nod at first base, batting second in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Flores for 1.1 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Luke Maile behind the plate on Saturday

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Maile will catch at home after Austin Hedges was rested in Cleveland against left-hander Kris Bubic. numberFire's models project Maile to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Logan O'Hoppe catching for Los Angeles Sunday

The Los Angeles Angels will start Logan O'Hoppe at catcher in Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. O'Hoppe will bat sixth and start at catcher Sunday while Kurt Suzuki takes a seat. Our models project O'Hoppe, who has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel, to score 6.6 fantasy points against the...
numberfire.com

Leody Taveras not in Rangers' lineup Sunday

Texas Rangers outfielder Leody Taveras is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Taveras is being replaced in center field by Bubba Thompson versus Angels starter Tucker Davidson. In 330 plate appearances this season, Taveras has a .257 batting average with a .656 OPS, 4 home...
