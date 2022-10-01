I am a disability rights leader in Indiana, and I am extremely concerned about the future of critical social services in our state and country. On Nov. 8, Health and Hospital Corporation (HHC) v. Talevski will be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court. A ruling in this case is likely to strip away the legal rights and protections of vulnerable citizens, including people with disabilities who rely on these programs to live full and active lives. These are your neighbors, your coworkers and the loved ones of people you cross paths with in all aspects of life.

2 DAYS AGO