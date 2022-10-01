ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indiana can't enforce abortion burial, cremation law, judge rules

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge has barred Indiana from enforcing a 2016 law's provisions that require abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains, finding that they violate the U.S. Constitution. U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young ruled that the law’s requirements infringe on the religious and free...
Indiana court won't halt Biden student debt cancellation following lawsuit

An Indiana court rejected a request to place a temporary restraining order on President Joe Biden's plan to forgive millions of dollars in student debt, finding that a plaintiff who sued "cannot be irreparably harmed." The decision comes after the Department of Education responded to a lawsuit filed against Biden's...
Op/Ed: Treatment of patient at Indiana nursing home at center of U.S. Supreme Court case

I am a disability rights leader in Indiana, and I am extremely concerned about the future of critical social services in our state and country. On Nov. 8, Health and Hospital Corporation (HHC) v. Talevski will be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court. A ruling in this case is likely to strip away the legal rights and protections of vulnerable citizens, including people with disabilities who rely on these programs to live full and active lives. These are your neighbors, your coworkers and the loved ones of people you cross paths with in all aspects of life.
Kenton judicial candidate seeks to disqualify opponent over residency

A candidate for Kenton County Family Court judge is looking to have one of her opponents disqualified, alleging she doesn’t meet the residency requirements for the judgeship. The Kentucky Constitution requires that a family court judge reside in the district they will serve for at least two years before...
