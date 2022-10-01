Read full article on original website
Judge rules in favor of Roncalli, Archdiocese in Shelly Fitzgerald case
A federal judge has ruled in favor of Roncalli High School and the Archdiocese of Indianapolis years after a former guidance counselor filed a federal lawsuit against both parties.
Indiana can't enforce abortion burial, cremation law, judge rules
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge has barred Indiana from enforcing a 2016 law's provisions that require abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains, finding that they violate the U.S. Constitution. U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young ruled that the law’s requirements infringe on the religious and free...
Shooter Receives Maximum Prison Sentence for Jealousy-Fueled Murder After Pleading Guilty But Mentally Ill
Months after pleading guilty but mentally ill to murder, a 23-year-old Fort Wayne, Indiana woman was sentenced to the maximum punishment for shooting and killing Shelby Erin von Holdt. Indiana court records reviewed by Law&Crime show that Valerie Rose Hardiek admitted guilt in July and was sentenced last Friday morning...
Washington Examiner
Indiana court won't halt Biden student debt cancellation following lawsuit
An Indiana court rejected a request to place a temporary restraining order on President Joe Biden's plan to forgive millions of dollars in student debt, finding that a plaintiff who sued "cannot be irreparably harmed." The decision comes after the Department of Education responded to a lawsuit filed against Biden's...
Court denies Rokita's motion for expedited decision on Indiana abortion law
A court has denied an appeal by Indiana's chief legal officer against a judge's decision to place the state's new abortion law on hold while a lawsuit challenging its constitutionality proceeds.
Indiana attorney, libertarian group sue to block student debt forgiveness
INDIANAPOLIS — A libertarian group in California filed a legal challenge to President Joe Biden’s plan for student debt cancellation on Tuesday, calling it an illegal overreach that would increase state tax burdens for some Americans who get their debt forgiven. The lawsuit, believed to be the first...
Op/Ed: Treatment of patient at Indiana nursing home at center of U.S. Supreme Court case
I am a disability rights leader in Indiana, and I am extremely concerned about the future of critical social services in our state and country. On Nov. 8, Health and Hospital Corporation (HHC) v. Talevski will be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court. A ruling in this case is likely to strip away the legal rights and protections of vulnerable citizens, including people with disabilities who rely on these programs to live full and active lives. These are your neighbors, your coworkers and the loved ones of people you cross paths with in all aspects of life.
Kenton judicial candidate seeks to disqualify opponent over residency
A candidate for Kenton County Family Court judge is looking to have one of her opponents disqualified, alleging she doesn’t meet the residency requirements for the judgeship. The Kentucky Constitution requires that a family court judge reside in the district they will serve for at least two years before...
