Brett Favre Has Made A Big Move In His Welfare Scandal
Hall of Fame quarterback and Packers legend Brett Favre is lawyering up as legal issues surrounding his connection to a Mississippi welfare scandal continue to escalate. "Brett Favre has a hired a new, high-powered attorney to represent him in the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal: Eric Herschmann, who helped clear former Pres Trump in his first impeachment trial. Herschmann has 'concluded Favre shouldn’t be indicted.'”
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Fake Brett Favre News
Brett Favre has seen his name in a lot of bad headlines over the past couple of weeks, and he's deserved it. However, one troubling story that went viral on social media is not accurate. A fake, intentionally incorrect story about Favre went viral thanks to Barstool Sports' PFT Commenter.
NFL world reacts to Brett Favre hiring Donald Trump’s lawyer
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is currently weathering a massive scandal. The scandal relates to the misappropriation of millions of dollars in Mississippi welfare money to finance a volleyball stadium for a team including Favre’s daughter and a football facility. Both of those facilities are on the campus of Southern Mississippi University, Favre’s alma mater.
Legendary NFL Quarterback Terry Bradshaw Reveals Serious Health News
Legendary NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw shared some major health news on Sunday afternoon. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, revealed he's overcome two different cancers over the past year. Thankfully, Bradshaw is doing well now. "Terry Bradshaw revealed on FOX’s pregame show he is recovering from...
