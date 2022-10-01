ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Buccaneers coaches have extra pressure versus Chiefs after news

The Buccaneers should have all of their offensive pieces back versus the Chiefs. There should be no excuses for offensive woes now. The Buccaneers getting all of their offensive playmakers back is a good news-bad news situation for the coaching staff. This might sound silly to some. Of course having...
TAMPA, FL
Arizona Sports

Channel watch: Where to find Cardinals-Panthers on TV

Here is a look at this weekend’s TV channel assignments, broadcast crews and kickoff times for the Arizona Cardinals, Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats. The Arizona Cardinals visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. MST for a game that will air on FOX. Play-by-play duties...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Postgame Quotes: Coach Tedford responds to Fresno State's loss at UConn

The Fresno State Bulldogs entered Saturday’s game at UConn as a 23-point favorite but walked out with a 19-14 loss. Head coach Jeff Tedford addressed questions from BarkBoard.com following the loss. When asked what went wrong, Tedford answered, “Well, everything, really. Turnovers, couldn’t protect the passer, penalties that hurt...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Florida State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Bears#Nfl#American Football#Tempe#Arizona Cardinals#The Carolina Panthers
Arizona Sports

Rapid reactions: Arizona Cardinals shake off slow start in win vs. Panthers

Despite another slow start from the Cardinals on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, Arizona’s offense and defense found a groove for a 26-16 victory on the road. The Cardinals trailed 10-3 at halftime and had looked like they were stuck in the same rut that was shown in Week 3. Despite that, Arizona’s defense produced three turnovers and the team scored 23 unanswered points to take a 26-10 lead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
atozsports.com

Buccaneers HC has perfect response to the biggest problem with defense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense is off to one helluva start when it comes to an overall view of the current season. Todd Bowles’ unit is currently either leading the league or damn near close to leading the league in nearly every major defensive category. The Buccaneers defense entered Week 4 allowing the fewest points per game (9.0), tied for the most takeaways in the NFL (8), tied for the third-most sacks (11.0), and it’s in the top-5 of both yards per play allowed (4.5) and first downs allowed (13).
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Rays bring back Vidal Brujan, Kevin Herget

BOSTON — The Rays open their final regular-season series tonight at Fenway Park, still playing for seeding in the three-team American League wild-card field and information to make final roster decisions. They made a series of roster moves ahead of the game, bringing up infielder/outfielder Vidal Brujan, who could...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FanSided

Justin Reid clears concussion protocols and can return vs. Buccaneers

The Kansas City Chiefs lost Justin Reid to a potential head injury during Week 4 but trainers have cleared him to return. The Kansas City Chiefs have to like where things stand in their Week 4 showdown in primetime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the current lead nearing the end of the first half. However, not all is well at the present moment with safety Justin Reid leaving the game to receive attention from the Chiefs training staff.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy