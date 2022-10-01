Read full article on original website
Related
Buccaneers coaches have extra pressure versus Chiefs after news
The Buccaneers should have all of their offensive pieces back versus the Chiefs. There should be no excuses for offensive woes now. The Buccaneers getting all of their offensive playmakers back is a good news-bad news situation for the coaching staff. This might sound silly to some. Of course having...
NFL coaches fired: Matt Rhule, Kliff Kingsbury on the hot seat
The 2022 regular season is four weeks in, meaning it’s time for the list of NFL coaches fired will rapidly
Channel watch: Where to find Cardinals-Panthers on TV
Here is a look at this weekend’s TV channel assignments, broadcast crews and kickoff times for the Arizona Cardinals, Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats. The Arizona Cardinals visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. MST for a game that will air on FOX. Play-by-play duties...
Postgame Quotes: Coach Tedford responds to Fresno State's loss at UConn
The Fresno State Bulldogs entered Saturday’s game at UConn as a 23-point favorite but walked out with a 19-14 loss. Head coach Jeff Tedford addressed questions from BarkBoard.com following the loss. When asked what went wrong, Tedford answered, “Well, everything, really. Turnovers, couldn’t protect the passer, penalties that hurt...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Sunday Night Football
Prime time football is built for same game parlays. We're all going to be sitting down and watching tonight's marquee matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so why not have some fun with a few different bets?. betting preview here if you want my best bet....
Tearful J.J. Watt thankful to take the field in Week 4 win after heart issue
It’s been a week for Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt. Coming off another ugly loss and dealing with a nagging calf injury, the lineman had his work cut out for him to improve his craft on the field while also getting back to a place health-wise where he could suit up against the Carolina Panthers.
New Phoenix Suns big Jock Landale making early impression on Devin Booker
Jock Landale will not only play his first preseason game Sunday with the Phoenix Suns against a familiar team — the Adelaide 36ers, but also reunite with one of Australia’s greatest players in Andrew Gaze. “I care a lot about the NBL and all its success,” said Landale,...
Reports: Cardinals’ Marquise Brown, J.J. Watt expected to play vs. Panthers
The Arizona Cardinals had a lengthy list of questionable players on Friday’s injury report, but defensive end J.J. Watt and wide receivers Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore are expected to suit up Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. Watt missed the 2022 season opener but played the past...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rapid reactions: Arizona Cardinals shake off slow start in win vs. Panthers
Despite another slow start from the Cardinals on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, Arizona’s offense and defense found a groove for a 26-16 victory on the road. The Cardinals trailed 10-3 at halftime and had looked like they were stuck in the same rut that was shown in Week 3. Despite that, Arizona’s defense produced three turnovers and the team scored 23 unanswered points to take a 26-10 lead.
Cardinals’ Justin Pugh questionable to return vs. Panthers, Nick Vigil out
Arizona Cardinals left guard Justin Pugh is questionable to return against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday due to an elbow injury, the team announced. Inside linebacker Nick Vigil will not return due to a hamstring issue. The left guard returned to the sideline but was seen without his helmet and...
Stone Garrett embraces competition for spot in Diamondbacks’ outfield
Stone Garrett is using the final week of the Diamondbacks’ season to cement the notion that he belongs in Major League Baseball on a regular basis. The problem is he’s an outfielder, and Arizona is loaded with young outfielders who, like Garrett, want to be everyday players. Garrett,...
Doing it all: Cardinals’ Eno Benjamin takes over kickoff duties in win vs. Panthers
Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin was a key contributor in the team’s Week 4 matchup against Carolina Panthers in more ways than one. On top of pacing the Cardinals run game for most of Sunday, Benjamin added another wrinkle to his NFL resume in the 26-16 win: the title of kicker.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
atozsports.com
Buccaneers HC has perfect response to the biggest problem with defense
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense is off to one helluva start when it comes to an overall view of the current season. Todd Bowles’ unit is currently either leading the league or damn near close to leading the league in nearly every major defensive category. The Buccaneers defense entered Week 4 allowing the fewest points per game (9.0), tied for the most takeaways in the NFL (8), tied for the third-most sacks (11.0), and it’s in the top-5 of both yards per play allowed (4.5) and first downs allowed (13).
Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly has rough outing in loss to Giants
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evan Longoria homered twice and drove in five runs as the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 Friday night for their 10th win in 11 games. Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Wynns also went deep as San Francisco Giants (79-78) moved above .500 for...
Rays bring back Vidal Brujan, Kevin Herget
BOSTON — The Rays open their final regular-season series tonight at Fenway Park, still playing for seeding in the three-team American League wild-card field and information to make final roster decisions. They made a series of roster moves ahead of the game, bringing up infielder/outfielder Vidal Brujan, who could...
Justin Reid clears concussion protocols and can return vs. Buccaneers
The Kansas City Chiefs lost Justin Reid to a potential head injury during Week 4 but trainers have cleared him to return. The Kansas City Chiefs have to like where things stand in their Week 4 showdown in primetime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the current lead nearing the end of the first half. However, not all is well at the present moment with safety Justin Reid leaving the game to receive attention from the Chiefs training staff.
Bucs launch Hurricane Ian relief efforts ahead of Chiefs game, team members wear 'Florida Strong' shirts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers launched their "Florida Strong" relief efforts on Sunday, and several team members were wearing shirts supporting it.
Suns shockingly upset by NBL’s Adelaide 36ers in preseason opener
PHOENIX — Well, take what you want from it, but the Phoenix Suns’ 134-124 loss to the National Basketball League’s (NBL) Adelaide 36ers on Sunday in the preseason opener was undeniably shocking. Phoenix was favored by roughly 30 points at most sportsbooks and trailed for the majority...
Suns G Josh Okogie to be reevaluated in 2 weeks due to hamstring strain
Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie has been limited in training camp due to a left hamstring strain and will be reevaluated in two weeks, per the team. A two-week timeframe would mean Okogie is set to miss all of the Suns’ preseason schedule. The season opener is on Oct. 19.
D-backs place 2B Ketel Marte on IL, recall INF Buddy Kennedy from Triple-A Reno
The Arizona Diamondbacks placed second baseman Ketel Marte on the injured list on Friday, the team announced. In a corresponding move, the D-backs recalled infielder Buddy Kennedy from Triple-A Reno. The team did not specify an injury designation for Marte, who was slated to play 2B and bat fifth in...
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0