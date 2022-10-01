ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Million dollar mystery: Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Bakersfield still unclaimed

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oa2Lm_0iHRvBjf00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Is it yours? A Mega Millions ticket sold in Bakersfield matching five numbers and worth nearly $1 million has yet to be claimed.

Lottery officials told 17 News a winner has still not claimed the prize. The drawing took place on July 15 and the ticket matching five of the six numbers was sold at the Albertsons on Mount Vernon Avenue near the Highway 178 offramp.

Here’s what Bakersfield residents said they’d do if they hit the jackpot

The winning prize is a little more than $973,000.

The winner has until Jan. 11, 2023 to claim the prize.

Another Mega Millions drawing is set for Friday night, Sept. 30, and the top prize for the drawing is $355 million.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

17 News at the 2022 Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair is a special time of the year for people, young and old, to make memories. It could be a ride, the food or spending time with family and friends. These were just some of our favorite moments from the GREAT Kern County Fair.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Cyclists honor victims of Las Vegas shooting with 58-mile ride

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group of cyclists honored the victims of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting on Saturday. More than 50 cyclists joined together for a 58-mile ride for the 58 people who lost their lives at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. The bike ride was organized by Bakersfield resident Joel Shaddy, who was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
Local
California Lifestyle
Bakersfield, CA
Lifestyle
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Sports
KGET

Hundreds participate in 999 Officer Down Ride in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of law enforcement supporters drove to Downtown Bakersfield for the annual 999 Officer Down Ride, supporting the families of law enforcement killed in the line of duty. The line of riders seemed almost never-ending with more than 500 riders came out together to support our local law enforcement. “These people […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Spectrum services restored after outage reported in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Customers are reporting Spectrum services are returning to normal after an outage affected thousands Saturday night throughout the greater Bakersfield area. In a tweet just after 8:20 p.m., Spectrum said it was working to resolve “area problems” as quickly as possible for customers in Bakersfield, Delano, Lamont, Taft and Tehachapi. There […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Comfortable conditions for the last day of the Kern County Fair

Well it is the last day of the Kern County Fair, and some would even say the weather is showing "fair" conditions!. When the fair opens at 12 p.m., it is predicted to be 78°. The high of the day in Bakersfield will be 86° around 4 p.m. and by the time the fair wraps up at 10 p.m. it should be ten degrees cooler.
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Million Dollar Mystery#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Taco Bros closing downtown location, offers free birria tacos Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Taco Bros, known for its cheesy birria tacos and seemingly always long lines, is closing its downtown location. The business made the announcement on Instagram. “We are sadly announcing that @tacobros Downtown Location where it has all started is officially closing this weekend,” the post says. An employee confirmed Sunday is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Local animal rescue covers large dog adoption fees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — October is Adopt-A-Shelter-Dog month and local shelters are packed with pups looking for their “fur-ever” homes. That’s especially true for large dogs. Lucky’s Crew Animal Rescue is covering the adoption fees for all dogs 40 pounds and over, at the City of Bakersfield and Kern County Animal shelters, for the month […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 dead, 1 injured in California City crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California City police said two people died in a head-on crash early Saturday morning. The California City Police Department said officers were dispatched to California City and Yerba boulevards at around 6:15 a.m. for a two-vehicle head-on collision. Officials said the drivers of the two vehicles — unspecified 2017 Chevrolet and […]
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
Bakersfield Californian

Apartment rents rise — and so do vacancies

Apartment vacancies in Bakersfield rose this summer to their highest level in more than two years, even as rent prices increased along with them, according to a new quarterly update citing mixed messages in the city's multifamily housing market. This week's report by ASU Commercial noted rents jumped an average...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: National Coffee Day with Dutch Bros

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Dutch Bros South Bakersfield Operator Toni Mestre and host Ryan Nelson as they celebrate National Coffee Day on September 29. To celebrate, Dutch Bros is holding a promotion that gives customers the chance to win free drinks for an entire year.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Mexico City sweets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, I wrote about some of the exemplary tacos I ate during a week’s vacation in Mexico City. Now I’m sharing my thoughts on the sweet treats I had during my time in that wonderful city. Churros are to Mexico what apple pie is to the U.S. Not only does […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BakersfieldNow anchor Dave Gonzales announces retirement

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Dave Gonzales made his Eyewitness News debut in 2015. But his journey did not start here. He began telling the stories of the community in Salt Lake City, working in radio before making the transition to television. His nearly 40-year career took him to San...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg SFB set for Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Monday afternoon from the Vandenberg Space Force Base, and moments after liftoff the rocket may be visible in some parts of Kern County. The launch is set for 4:56 p.m. on Oct. 3. Officials said the Falcon 9 will climb vertically for […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy