Texas A&M's run defense about to face stiffest test of season
The Texas A&M football team’s struggling run defense will face its stiffest challenge of the season Saturday against top-ranked Alabama, which is coming off a season-best 317 rushing yards in a 49-26 victory over Arkansas. Alabama junior Jahmyr Gibbs, a transfer from Georgia Tech, had a breakout game with...
Texas A&M, Alabama starting QBs questionable as Fisher, Saban deflect questions
Maybe Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Alabama’s Nick Saban will exchange Christmas cards after all. They playfully referenced each other during this week’s press conferences ahead of Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Both coaches are dealing with injured starting quarterbacks. Alabama’s Bryce Young fell on his...
QB unsettled for Texas A&M heading into Alabama
It’s uncertain who will start at quarterback for Texas A&M’s struggling offense, but it’s certain he’ll have a daunting task against top-ranked Alabama, which has one of the nation’s best defenses. A&M junior quarterback Max Johnson, who brought stability to the inexperienced unit, injured the...
Texas A&M women in fourth:
The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team shot an opening-round 13-over-par 301 for fourth place at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday. Mississippi State shot 1-under 287 to lead the 11-team field followed by Ole Miss 296, Arkansas 299 and A&M. A&M sophomore Adela Cernousek shot 1-under 71 to tie Ole Miss’ Andrea Lingnell for second, six shots back of Mississippi State’s Julia Lopez Ramirez.
Texas A&M's Max Johnson's status is day-to-day for the Alabama game; Crimson Tide's Young also questionable
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson’s status for Saturday’s game at top-ranked Alabama is unknown, coach Jimbo Fisher said at his weekly press conference Monday. Johnson injured the thumb on his throwing hand in last week’s 42-24 loss to Mississippi State. Johnson, who was injured early in the fourth quarter, was replaced by sophomore Haynes King.
A&M men tied for third
The ninth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot an opening-round 4-over-par 292 to tie Clemson for third place at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday. Arkansas shot 284 to lead the 11-team field, two shots ahead of Kansas. A&M junior Daniel Rodrigues shot 3-under 69 and is in fourth place, four shots back of Kansas’ Gunnar Broin.
