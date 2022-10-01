Read full article on original website
Antonio Inoki: In Memoriam, 1943-2022
The Great Antonio Inoki has died (KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images) Antonio Inoki, the founder of New Japan Pro Wrestling, who became one of the biggest pro wrestling stars in the history of Japan, died at the age of 79. In addition to his wrestling legacy, Inoki also fought Muhammad Ali in a match billed as "The War of the Worlds" in 1976.
Legendary Wrestler Reportedly Died At 79 On Friday
Antonio Inoki, an iconic Japanese pro wrestler and influential politician, passed away on Friday at the age of 79. Inoki's death was confirmed by New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the promotion he founded. Throughout his career in wrestling and politics, Inoki promoted peace. He was actually elected into the Japanese House of...
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Gives Update On His Relationships With Roman Reigns And Jon Moxley
After years of working together as a team and as rivals in WWE, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) went their separate ways when Moxley left the company in 2019 to join AEW, where he is the current world champion. Alongside Roman Reigns, Moxley and Rollins made names for themselves in WWE as members of The Shield from 2012 to 2014, and they have since become three of the top guys in the two biggest wrestling companies in the world. There's been plenty of speculation about the former teammates' current relationship in light of harsh comments Rollins made about Moxley in a 2019 interview.
Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
Legendary United States women's national team star Alex Morgan has done quite a bit on the field over the course of her iconic career. She's done quite a bit off of it, too. Morgan, one of the most famous soccer players of all-time, has reached into several different areas, including business, entertainment and even modeling.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather urged to fire bodyguard “KO’d by a lightweight”
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been urged to fire the bodyguard who a lightweight in Japan knocked out. Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi, a long-time friend of Mayweather’s, took a fight at late notice on the undercard of RIZIN 38. Mayweather fought Mikuru Asakura on top-billing and made...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Claims Roman Reigns Is Closer To Jon Moxley Than Him
Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley would on the main roster back in 2012 and were known as The Shield. They remain one of the most recognizable tag teams in recent memory. In fact, the stable would go on to become one of the most dominant...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes Sasha Banks And Naomi Broke Tradition With WWE Walkout
Sasha Banks and Naomi were set for a six-woman tag team main event on the May 16th, 2022, edition of "WWE Raw" they day they reportedly walked out of the company. As the show was starting, Banks and Naomi placed their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the desk of then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis and left the building, after which they were suspended and their titles were vacated. Now, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has opened up about what he would have done if he was in Banks' and Naomi's shoes.
411mania.com
WWE, Tony Khan, Triple H, NWA & More React to Antonio Inoki’s Passing
Antonio Inoki was a transformational figure in professional wrestling, and his passing has brought reactions from across the industry including WWE, Triple H, Tony Khan, the NWA and more. As reported earlier tonight, Inoki passed away at the age of 79. WWE honored Inoki on tonight’s Smackdown and tones of others including Impact Wrestling, Samoa Joe, TJP, Taz and others took to social media to react, as you can see below:
Michael Bisping responds after Conor McGregor mocks him and other fighters for trying their hand at acting: “Why have you gotta throw shade my way?”
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has responded after Conor McGregor took aim at him for acting. ‘The Notorious’ is the biggest star in MMA history, and it’s not exactly close. His pay-per-view numbers with names such as Floyd Mayweather and Nate Diaz are some of the highest in combat sports history.
UFC・
Japanese Wrestling Legend Antonio Inoki, Who Fought Muhammad Ali In Special Match, Dead At 79
Japanese wrestling and MMA icon Antonio Inoki dies at age 79. Inoki famously fought Muhammad Ali in a mixed rules match in 1976. Japanese wrestling and MMA legend Antonio Inoki passed away at age 79 after years of battling with serious health problems, per Yahoo Japan. A legendary career. Inoki...
Triple H Reacts To Death Of Legendary Wrestling Figure
It was announced on Friday that iconic wrestler Antonio Inoki passed away. He was 79 years old. Inoki, who was born in Yokohama, Japan in 1943, started his own promotion in 1972 called New Japan Pro Wrestling. Inoki was the first Japanese wrestler to win the WWF championship. In 2010,...
411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat’s In-Ring Return Officially Announced
Ricky Steamboat is making his in-ring return at Big Time Wrestling next month. and the details of the match have been revealed. Big Time Wrestling has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will team with FTR against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a mystery partner at the November 27th event.
ComicBook
WWE Fans Just Found Bray Wyatt Recording in White Rabbit Phone Number SmackDown Teaser
The fans in attendance at tonight's WWE SmackDown once again heard White Rabbit played in the arena, and then a QR code and a sign popped up during the episode, leading to more teases of a Bray Wyatt return. That led to a video that was one of the creepiest teases yet, but after more digging from fans and journalists, there was much more to those teases than initially thought, including a phone number embedded in the White Rabbit image filename. When called a message played, which is fully revealed when reversed, but then it seems it's actually Bray Wyatt speaking if one fan's discovery is true.
PWMania
Sable Trends on Social Media Following Comments by Mick Foley
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley’s comments about former WWE Women’s Champion Sable trended on Twitter. As PWMania.com previously reported, during the latest “Foley Is Pod” podcast episode, Foley and co-host Conrad Thompson discussed Sable. The Hardcore Icon praised Sable and said she deserved to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
Popculture
Antonio Inoki, NJPW Founder and Japan Wrestling Legend, Dead at 79
Antonio Inoki, the founder of New Japan Pro Wrestling and an icon for professional wrestling, has died according to a report from Yahoo Japan. Tributes and praise for the wrestling legend quickly flooded social media, honoring a name that stands among the pillars of the pro wrestling industry. Inoki was...
ComicBook
Jury Rules in Favor of Randy Orton's Tattoo Artist in WWE and 2K Games Case
WWE and Take-Two just experienced an unexpected loss in court, as an Illinois federal jury has found in favor of Catherine Alexander in the trial over copyright infringement regarding Randy Orton's tattoos. The suit was filed in 2018, with Alexander saying that she owns the copyright to the designs used in Orton's tattoos in the WWE 2K video games. Alexander has been evidently tattooing Orton since 2003, and today the jury ruled in favor of the plating and against Take-Two, 2K Games, Visual Concepts Entertainment, and WWE (via @copyrightlately). You can find the post regarding the verdict below.
wrestlinginc.com
Earl Hebner Talks About The Time Andre The Giant Gave Him Two Black Eyes
Former WWE referee and Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Earl Hebner recalled one of the many times Andre The Giant didn't know his own strength. Hebner called numerous matches during Andre The Giant's career, including the well-known twin referee angle with his late brother, Dave. Earl and Dave argued about who was the actual referee of the WWE Championship match between Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant. It was Dave who counted the pinfall for Andre The Giant despite the fact that Hogan beat the count well before three.
Ricky Steamboat To Team With FTR At 11/27 Big Time Wrestling Event
The Dragon has found a couple of partners. As Sports Illustrated reported, Ricky Steamboat will return to the ring for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Dorton Arena. Steamboat hasn't wrestled since 2010 when he teamed with his son, Richie Steamboat against The Dudebustera, Caylen...
