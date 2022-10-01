Read full article on original website
Related
After Kenan Thompson Split From Wife, She’s Reportedly Dating His Former SNL Co-Star
Kenan Thompson and his estranged wife Christina Evangeline has kept relatively quiet about their divorce. But while the former pair have remained mum, it seems the soon-to-be-exes have moved on and hopped back into the dating world already. Evangeline is reportedly dating one of Thompson's former Saturday Night Live co-stars.
Chris Redd Reportedly Dating ‘SNL’ Pal Kenan Thompson’s Ex-Wife
In surprising “new couple alert” news, Saturday Night Live comedian Chris Redd is reportedly dating his co-star Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife Christina Evangeline. The pair have been together for just over a year, and there’s “no overlap or cheating,” as Kenan and Christina were separated for a few years when the relationship began, according to TMZ. “We’re told Kenan’s aware of his ex’s romance with Chris and has no hard feelings—he’s apparently moved on and is happily dating other people,” the outlet reports.
Chris Redd Shares Sweet Statement After Announcing He's Following In Kate McKinnon's Footsteps And Exiting SNL
Saturday Night Live star Chris Redd is exiting the show, and he marked the moment by sharing a sweet statement.
As Trevor Noah Heads For The Stage Door, ‘The Daily Show’ Team Shocked At Timing Of Exit
“It’s been wild,” Trevor Noah told his audience after revealing that his “time is up” on hosting The Daily Show. The news certainly was wildly unexpected. Deadline understands that Noah told his studio audience of his departure before telling many members of the Comedy Central series’ staff — news that blindsided many. The Daily Show sources said that it was “imperative” for Noah to share the news with his fans during Thursday’s taping as he wanted them to hear it from him first. But the fact that Noah told a few hundred strangers, admittedly some die-hard fans but likely including many tourists keen to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Did Cecily Strong Leave ‘SNL’?
Season 48 of Saturday Night Live premiered this weekend but fans of Cecily Strong are concerned after she didn’t appear in the long-running sketch comedy series’ brand-new opening credits reel. After last year’s mass cast member exodus, it’s no wonder that viewers would be worried that the former Chicagoan may have joined the others, despite her decade-long tenure on the show. A total of 8 cast members have left the show since last season, including Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney, Pete Davidson, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, Aristotle Athari and Chris Redd. And when the new credits sequence ran, the series skipped over Strong, who should have appeared between...
Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ new tonight? (10/1/22) ‘SNL’ announces first three hosts of Season 48
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A new season of “Saturday Night Live” will return on Saturday, Oct. 1, with a slate of new faces, as many cast members announced their departure earlier this year. “SNL” announced its first hosts for the season premiere on Tuesday — actor Miles...
Will The New Season of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Be on Hulu? ‘SNL’ Next-Day Streaming Info
Last night, Saturday Night Live returned with host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. It’s a season of change for the venerable late-night comedy series as a slew of veteran cast members left SNL (Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Chris Redd, and Kyle Mooney, just to name a few) while the show also added four new performers (Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker).
ComicBook
Saturday Night Live Loses Cecily Strong in New Season's Opening Credits
Saturday Night Live has made some big changes for Season 48 of the long running late night variety series, and one of those changes has seemingly lost Cecily Strong in the process as she is not being shown in the new opening credits! The end of the 47th season saw a few cast members departing following a slate of goodbye sketches, and in the months sense even more so have gone. With some of these signs pointing to Cecily Strong potentially not returning to the series for the new season either, there have been some questions only raided even further thanks to the new opening credits for the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘SNL': Miles Teller and Jon Hamm Roast New Cast and Show’s Lazy Trump Bits in Season Premiere (Video)
“Saturday Night Live” started Season 48 on an extremely meta note, with a cold open sketch that roasted the recent cast turnover, and did some pretty funny mockery of the show’s frustrating reliance on lazy Trump-centered political parodies. The bit, which basically acknowledged almost all criticism of the...
‘SNL’ Cold Open Successfully Goes Full Meta With Some Donald Trump, Jon Hamm, Shaun White & Self-Deprecation Galore In Season 48 Premiere
With a smorgasbord of greatest hits past and perhaps present, Saturday Night Live went successfully mega-meta tonight in the sometimes bubbling over cold open of its Season 48 debut. “I got to point out, where’s the balance politically?” asked host Miles Teller in his best Peyton Manning impersonation. “They’re making Trump Columbus jokes, meanwhile Joe Biden’s lost his damn marbles,” the Top Gun: Maverick actor added to the Andrew Dismukes-portrayed Eli Manning on the split screen as James Austin Johnson reprised his POTUS 45 role from last year. “They’re not even going to mention that.” Using the NFL siblings and Peyton’s Omaha Productions’...
NFL・
AOL Corp
Kenan Thompson's Ex Christina Evangeline Is Dating His 'Saturday Night Live' Co-Star Chris Redd
No, this isn't an SNL sketch. Nearly six months after reports emerged of Kenan Thompson and wife Christina Evangeline's quiet separation, ET can confirm she has a new man in her life — and he's someone Thompson knows well. According to a source, Evangeline is dating Chris Redd, Thompson's...
AOL Corp
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Saturday Night Live: Miles Teller and Jon Hamm address SNL cast overhaul in season 48 premiere
Jon Hamm joined host Miles Teller for the cold open of tonight’s season premiere of Saturday Night Live (1 October).The Mad Men and Confess Fletch starplayed himself in the sketch, which spoofed ESPN’s football analysis show ManningCast. Teller was cast as Payton Manning while SNL regular Andrew Dismukes appeared as his brother Eli Manning.After a one-line cameo from snowboarder Shawn White, Hamm poked fun at Teller by claiming the show sometimes resorted to stunt casting. “Sometimes they need to bring in a real celebrity when the host isn't that famous,” he commented. “I mean, when they couldn't get...
Meghan Was Furious Over ‘Racist’ Vanity Fair Headline
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was reportedly furious over her 2017 Vanity Fair cover story with a new book claiming the royal felt the headline was racist. The Daily Mail reports that Valentine Low’s new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown will detail how Meghan and Harry tried to have story changed online once it was published. The article ran under the headline, “She’s Just Wild About Harry”, which is the name of a blackface number that Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney performed in the film Babes in Arms. The Daily Beast has reported previously that Meghan was unhappy with the Vanity Fair piece because it didn’t include a story she told the journalist about writing to a dish soap company as a child to complain that its advertising was sexist. (The magazine has said it couldn’t independently verify the story.)Read it at Daily Mail
USC’s First-Ever Black ‘Majorette’ Dance Squad Performs On ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show,’ Reignites Backlash
USC's first-ever Black 'Majorette' dance squad performs on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' amid social media backlash
ComicBook
Cobra Kai Star Ralph Macchio Reacts to New Karate Kid Movie News
Earlier this month, Sony announced that a new Karate Kid movie is coming in 2024, calling it "the return of the original Karate Kid franchise." Of course, this news came soon after the fifth season of Cobra Kai was released on Netflix. Considering the show features many of the original cast members, including Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), fans have wondered if the new movie will tie in with the series. However, the show's co-creator, Jon Hurwitz, confirmed on Twitter that they are not connected. According to a new report from Entertainment Weekly, Macchio is also in the dark when it comes to the new film.
Collider
'SNL': Miles Teller Challenges Men to 'Send Something Normal' on Instagram DM
Saturday Night Live is back and that's really how you know that fall is here. The hit comedy show returned for its 48th season and with it came a great episode for host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. One of the first sketches of the night poked fun at men with game show host, Halen Hardy (Teller). The idea is simple: Celebrity men get a DM from a woman on Instagram and they have to reply in a normal way. Which seems impossible given the group of celebrities they've collected to do so.
msn.com
James Gunn and Jennifer Holland tie the knot in front of loved ones
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and his partner Jennifer Holland shared intimate snaps of their star-studded wedding to their respective social media accounts on Friday. The 56-year-old filmmaker and the 34-year-old actress were joined by several of their friends, family members and collaborators during the celebratory event. The...
Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 9-15
Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 9-15:Oct. 9: R&B singer Nona Hendryx (LaBelle) is 78. Singer Jackson Browne is 74. Actor Gary Frank (“Family”) is 72. Actor Robert Wuhl (“Arli$$”) is 71. Manager-TV personality Sharon Osbourne is 70. Actor Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Monk”) is 69. Accordion player James Fearnley of The Pogues is 68. Actor Scott Bakula is 68. Actor John O’Hurley (“Dancing With the Stars,” ″Seinfeld”) is 68. Actor-turned-producer Linwood Boomer (“Little House On the Prairie”) is 67. Actor Michael Pare (“Eddie and the Cruisers”) is 64. Jazz saxophonist Kenny Garrett is 62. Singer-guitarist Kurt...
Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels On What It's Been Like Watching Season 48's New Cast Members In Action
SNL's creator Lorne Michaels explains what it has been like seeing the new cast members in action.
Comments / 0