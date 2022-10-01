ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Chris Redd Reportedly Dating ‘SNL’ Pal Kenan Thompson’s Ex-Wife

In surprising “new couple alert” news, Saturday Night Live comedian Chris Redd is reportedly dating his co-star Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife Christina Evangeline. The pair have been together for just over a year, and there’s “no overlap or cheating,” as Kenan and Christina were separated for a few years when the relationship began, according to TMZ. “We’re told Kenan’s aware of his ex’s romance with Chris and has no hard feelings—he’s apparently moved on and is happily dating other people,” the outlet reports.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

As Trevor Noah Heads For The Stage Door, ‘The Daily Show’ Team Shocked At Timing Of Exit

“It’s been wild,” Trevor Noah told his audience after revealing that his “time is up” on hosting The Daily Show. The news certainly was wildly unexpected. Deadline understands that Noah told his studio audience of his departure before telling many members of the Comedy Central series’ staff — news that blindsided many. The Daily Show sources said that it was “imperative” for Noah to share the news with his fans during Thursday’s taping as he wanted them to hear it from him first. But the fact that Noah told a few hundred strangers, admittedly some die-hard fans but likely including many tourists keen to...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Gleeson
Person
Mikey Day
Person
Heidi Gardner
Person
Will Smith
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Kyle Mooney
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Colin Jost
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Miles Teller
Person
Cecily Strong
Person
Bowen Yang
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Chloe Fineman
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Alex Moffat
Decider.com

Did Cecily Strong Leave ‘SNL’?

Season 48 of Saturday Night Live premiered this weekend but fans of Cecily Strong are concerned after she didn’t appear in the long-running sketch comedy series’ brand-new opening credits reel. After last year’s mass cast member exodus, it’s no wonder that viewers would be worried that the former Chicagoan may have joined the others, despite her decade-long tenure on the show. A total of 8 cast members have left the show since last season, including Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney, Pete Davidson, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, Aristotle Athari and Chris Redd. And when the new credits sequence ran, the series skipped over Strong, who should have appeared between...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Will The New Season of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Be on Hulu? ‘SNL’ Next-Day Streaming Info

Last night, Saturday Night Live returned with host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. It’s a season of change for the venerable late-night comedy series as a slew of veteran cast members left SNL (Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Chris Redd, and Kyle Mooney, just to name a few) while the show also added four new performers (Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker).
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live Loses Cecily Strong in New Season's Opening Credits

Saturday Night Live has made some big changes for Season 48 of the long running late night variety series, and one of those changes has seemingly lost Cecily Strong in the process as she is not being shown in the new opening credits! The end of the 47th season saw a few cast members departing following a slate of goodbye sketches, and in the months sense even more so have gone. With some of these signs pointing to Cecily Strong potentially not returning to the series for the new season either, there have been some questions only raided even further thanks to the new opening credits for the season.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Ne Maverick#Promos#Paramount#Nbc#Peacock
Deadline

‘SNL’ Cold Open Successfully Goes Full Meta With Some Donald Trump, Jon Hamm, Shaun White & Self-Deprecation Galore In Season 48 Premiere

With a smorgasbord of greatest hits past and perhaps present, Saturday Night Live went successfully mega-meta tonight in the sometimes bubbling over cold open of its Season 48 debut. “I got to point out, where’s the balance politically?” asked host Miles Teller in his best Peyton Manning impersonation. “They’re making Trump Columbus jokes, meanwhile Joe Biden’s lost his damn marbles,” the Top Gun: Maverick actor added to the Andrew Dismukes-portrayed Eli Manning on the split screen as James Austin Johnson reprised his POTUS 45 role from last year. “They’re not even going to mention that.” Using the NFL siblings and Peyton’s Omaha Productions’...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Saturday Night Live: Miles Teller and Jon Hamm address SNL cast overhaul in season 48 premiere

Jon Hamm joined host Miles Teller for the cold open of tonight’s season premiere of Saturday Night Live (1 October).The Mad Men and Confess Fletch starplayed himself in the sketch, which spoofed ESPN’s football analysis show ManningCast. Teller was cast as Payton Manning while SNL regular Andrew Dismukes appeared as his brother Eli Manning.After a one-line cameo from snowboarder Shawn White, Hamm poked fun at Teller by claiming the show sometimes resorted to stunt casting. “Sometimes they need to bring in a real celebrity when the host isn't that famous,” he commented. “I mean, when they couldn't get...
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Meghan Was Furious Over ‘Racist’ Vanity Fair Headline

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was reportedly furious over her 2017 Vanity Fair cover story with a new book claiming the royal felt the headline was racist. The Daily Mail reports that Valentine Low’s new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown will detail how Meghan and Harry tried to have story changed online once it was published. The article ran under the headline, “She’s Just Wild About Harry”, which is the name of a blackface number that Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney performed in the film Babes in Arms. The Daily Beast has reported previously that Meghan was unhappy with the Vanity Fair piece because it didn’t include a story she told the journalist about writing to a dish soap company as a child to complain that its advertising was sexist. (The magazine has said it couldn’t independently verify the story.)Read it at Daily Mail
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Cobra Kai Star Ralph Macchio Reacts to New Karate Kid Movie News

Earlier this month, Sony announced that a new Karate Kid movie is coming in 2024, calling it "the return of the original Karate Kid franchise." Of course, this news came soon after the fifth season of Cobra Kai was released on Netflix. Considering the show features many of the original cast members, including Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), fans have wondered if the new movie will tie in with the series. However, the show's co-creator, Jon Hurwitz, confirmed on Twitter that they are not connected. According to a new report from Entertainment Weekly, Macchio is also in the dark when it comes to the new film.
MOVIES
Collider

'SNL': Miles Teller Challenges Men to 'Send Something Normal' on Instagram DM

Saturday Night Live is back and that's really how you know that fall is here. The hit comedy show returned for its 48th season and with it came a great episode for host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. One of the first sketches of the night poked fun at men with game show host, Halen Hardy (Teller). The idea is simple: Celebrity men get a DM from a woman on Instagram and they have to reply in a normal way. Which seems impossible given the group of celebrities they've collected to do so.
TV SHOWS
msn.com

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland tie the knot in front of loved ones

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and his partner Jennifer Holland shared intimate snaps of their star-studded wedding to their respective social media accounts on Friday. The 56-year-old filmmaker and the 34-year-old actress were joined by several of their friends, family members and collaborators during the celebratory event. The...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 9-15

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 9-15:Oct. 9: R&B singer Nona Hendryx (LaBelle) is 78. Singer Jackson Browne is 74. Actor Gary Frank (“Family”) is 72. Actor Robert Wuhl (“Arli$$”) is 71. Manager-TV personality Sharon Osbourne is 70. Actor Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Monk”) is 69. Accordion player James Fearnley of The Pogues is 68. Actor Scott Bakula is 68. Actor John O’Hurley (“Dancing With the Stars,” ″Seinfeld”) is 68. Actor-turned-producer Linwood Boomer (“Little House On the Prairie”) is 67. Actor Michael Pare (“Eddie and the Cruisers”) is 64. Jazz saxophonist Kenny Garrett is 62. Singer-guitarist Kurt...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy