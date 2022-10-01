Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was reportedly furious over her 2017 Vanity Fair cover story with a new book claiming the royal felt the headline was racist. The Daily Mail reports that Valentine Low’s new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown will detail how Meghan and Harry tried to have story changed online once it was published. The article ran under the headline, “She’s Just Wild About Harry”, which is the name of a blackface number that Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney performed in the film Babes in Arms. The Daily Beast has reported previously that Meghan was unhappy with the Vanity Fair piece because it didn’t include a story she told the journalist about writing to a dish soap company as a child to complain that its advertising was sexist. (The magazine has said it couldn’t independently verify the story.)Read it at Daily Mail

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO