San Luis Obispo, CA

Cal Poly Football to host Sacramento State for Big Sky opener

By Jacob Dizon
 2 days ago
Conference play gets started this weekend for Cal Poly Football, with the Hornets of Sacramento State heading to Spanos Stadium for a matchup with the Mustangs to open the Big Sky season.

The Mustangs, currently sitting at 1-2 headed into Week 4, are looking to rebound on Saturday against the red-hot Hornets.

Sacramento State Football is currently riding a three-game winning streak following their victories over Colorado State, UNI, and Utah Tech. We spoke with Cal Poly head coach, Beau Baldwin, who talked about the team's game plan heading into the season opener.

"They play very physical and they are very well coached," Coach Baldwin told KSBY. "It shows up on film, so we will have to again be on top of things. You cannot slip fundamentally or mentally and get away with it against a team like Sac State."

The game is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, and the first 1,500 fans at Spanos Stadium will receive green shirts to wear for the conference battle.

