Leaked Gov. Kemp audio raises concerns about future of contraceptive access
On Sept. 10, Gov. Brian Kemp attended a Georgia-Samford tailgate hosted by the University of Georgia College Republicans where he was recorded speaking about the logistics of potentially banning Plan B, an emergency contraceptive pill, in the state of Georgia. The audio was leaked on Twitter five days later, resulting...
Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote
There are numerous Black candidates running for statewide offices and on the ballot in these midterm elections. And there will be millions of Black Georgians voting, either during the early voting period or on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. That said, how many of those voters will be Black men, in particular, is a question […] The post Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Georgia judge nixes tax break for electric truck firm Rivian
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge rejected an agreement that would have provided a huge property tax break to Rivian Automotive, clouding the upstart electric truck maker’s plans to build a plant east of Atlanta. Morgan County Superior Court Judge Brenda Trammell rejected what is normally a routine...
Georgia housing stock fails to keep pace with demand
ATLANTA — Georgia’s housing supply — especially affordable housing — is far too low to meet the demand, a group of housing experts told state lawmakers last week. A House study committee began a series of hearings Wednesday to discuss the problems facing Georgia’s housing market, where affordable homes are often tough to come by.
Georgia Schools Superintendent candidate Alisha Searcy sets the record straight on party alliance
Former state Rep. Alisha Thomas Searcy is running for Georgia state school superintendent on the Democratic ticket. But Searcy recently took to Facebook, venting that she feels “ostracized and excluded” by her own party, just weeks out from the Georgia midterm elections. The Georgia Association of Educators even...
Safety net hospitals in Georgia are at risk. Atlanta Medical Center is just the latest example
On a Wednesday outside Atlanta Medical Center, Cynthia Pratt is waiting for a lift, 20 miles back home to College Park. “I’ve been coming to the hospital about ten years,” Pratt says. “You know, people are friendly, they’re family oriented. They treat you nice. You know, they treat you like you’re somebody.”
Athens News Matters: Critics of Georgia’s Correction System Say Parole Doesn’t Happen Enough
Most people who go to Georgia prisons go with some hope they will leave, possibly before their sentence is over. That’s because the worst sentences--life without parole or even death --are relatively rare. For everyone else, there is the hope of parole. But critics of Georgia’s correction system say parole doesn’t happen as often as it could or should.
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the...
Georgia Senate Debate: Warnock, Walker to clash in exclusive event
Nexstar Media is set to host a multi-market live telecast of a debate between the major party candidates for U.S. Senator from Georgia: incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The debate will be the only scheduled face-to-face meeting between the two candidates. It will take place on Friday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET, at the J.W. Marriott Savannah in Savannah’s Plant Riverside District.
Florida evacuees return to Hurricane Ian aftermath
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Many Florida residents who evacuated to Georgia when Hurricane Ian approached are headed back home now. Most of those Floridians evacuated as early as Tuesday and stayed in hotels across South Georgia only to sit and watch the devastation happening back at their homes. “It was...
Kemp updates Georgians on Ian
SAVANNAH, GA- Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined state and local emergency management officials, local leaders, and others in Savannah to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. The State of Emergency issued by Governor Kemp on Tuesday went into effect this morning...
Kia plant CEO tells state lawmakers affordable housing shortage hurting worker recruitment
Kia’s assembly plant in West Point opened in 2008 with more than enough workers available to produce the first cars. Now, it’s become much harder to fill the 500 new jobs needed to get a new compact SUV off the assembly line. A committee of Georgia legislators heard...
Georgia ‘dodged a bullet’ but ready to aid neighbors, Kemp says
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Although Georgia escaped the worst of Hurricane Ian, the Peach State is ready to help its neighbors to the north and south Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday morning,. “We really dodged a bullet on this one,” Kemp said. From the state emergency operations center, Kemp gave...
Georgia homeowners fund distributes over $30M
ATLANTA – The Georgia HAF has distributed over $30 million in financial assistance to Georgia homeowners since program’s launch. Congressman David Scott, (GA-13) and Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Commissioner Christopher Nunn announced the launch of the Georgia Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) in January and nearly $30M has been expended to Georgian homeowners since the program’s inception.
BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests
SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
Forbes Magazine: Northeast Georgia Health System among “Best Employers” in Georgia
Northeast Georgia Health System was recently named to Forbes magazine’s list of America’s Best Employers By State. The list ranked 1,382 employers across the nation and ranked NGHS among the top 15 organizations in Georgia. Northeast Georgia Health System CEO Carol Burrell called the distinction “an honor and...
Gov. Kemp says Ian ‘is coming our way’ and warns Georgians to take precautions now
ATLANTA — After battering Florida, Hurricane Ian, now a tropical storm, could impact the Georgia coast. Ian’s winds weakened to 65 mph on Thursday morning. When the storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon along the Gulf Coast in Florida, it was a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of about 150 mph.
Georgia lawmakers respond to blocked train track causing dangerous delays in Juliette
JULIETTE, Ga. — Last week, 13WMAZ told you how Norfolk Southern trains often block a crossing in Monroe County weekly, if not daily, for up to six hours. The trains have also blocked first responders from getting to scenes and giving lifesaving medical care. Norfolk Southern says the train...
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/3/22
Three people are dead after a fiery crash on I-475 south. It happened just after 2 p.m. on Sunday. coroner Leon Jones says the victims are possibly a young family.
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
