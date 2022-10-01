ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Red and Black

Leaked Gov. Kemp audio raises concerns about future of contraceptive access

On Sept. 10, Gov. Brian Kemp attended a Georgia-Samford tailgate hosted by the University of Georgia College Republicans where he was recorded speaking about the logistics of potentially banning Plan B, an emergency contraceptive pill, in the state of Georgia. The audio was leaked on Twitter five days later, resulting...
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote

There are numerous Black candidates running for statewide offices and on the ballot in these midterm elections. And there will be millions of Black Georgians voting, either during the early voting period or on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. That said, how many of those voters will be Black men, in particular, is a question […] The post Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Georgia housing stock fails to keep pace with demand

ATLANTA — Georgia’s housing supply — especially affordable housing — is far too low to meet the demand, a group of housing experts told state lawmakers last week. A House study committee began a series of hearings Wednesday to discuss the problems facing Georgia’s housing market, where affordable homes are often tough to come by.
GEORGIA STATE
wrbl.com

Georgia Senate Debate: Warnock, Walker to clash in exclusive event

Nexstar Media is set to host a multi-market live telecast of a debate between the major party candidates for U.S. Senator from Georgia: incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The debate will be the only scheduled face-to-face meeting between the two candidates. It will take place on Friday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET, at the J.W. Marriott Savannah in Savannah’s Plant Riverside District.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Florida evacuees return to Hurricane Ian aftermath

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Many Florida residents who evacuated to Georgia when Hurricane Ian approached are headed back home now. Most of those Floridians evacuated as early as Tuesday and stayed in hotels across South Georgia only to sit and watch the devastation happening back at their homes. “It was...
FLORIDA STATE
southgatv.com

Kemp updates Georgians on Ian

SAVANNAH, GA- Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined state and local emergency management officials, local leaders, and others in Savannah to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. The State of Emergency issued by Governor Kemp on Tuesday went into effect this morning...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia ‘dodged a bullet’ but ready to aid neighbors, Kemp says

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Although Georgia escaped the worst of Hurricane Ian, the Peach State is ready to help its neighbors to the north and south Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday morning,. “We really dodged a bullet on this one,” Kemp said. From the state emergency operations center, Kemp gave...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia homeowners fund distributes over $30M

ATLANTA – The Georgia HAF has distributed over $30 million in financial assistance to Georgia homeowners since program’s launch. Congressman David Scott, (GA-13) and Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Commissioner Christopher Nunn announced the launch of the Georgia Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) in January and nearly $30M has been expended to Georgian homeowners since the program’s inception.
GEORGIA STATE
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests

SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
GEORGIA STATE
