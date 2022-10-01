ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthews, NC

Raleigh News & Observer

Gibson Mill Market details official Concord food hall opening with six local vendors

Concord’s first food hall at Gibson Mill Market officially opens Wednesday with six vendors. “We’re thrilled to officially open and become a foodie destination in the Concord area,” Thomas Moore, business development director at Gibson Mill, said in a statement released Monday. The 17,000-square-foot market can support...
CONCORD, NC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Scratch-Made Breakfast & Lunch at Sunflour Baking Company in Charlotte, NC

Are you looking for a great place for breakfast or lunch in Cabarrus County? If you’ve never visited Sunflour Baking Company you are missing out. The flakiest most delicious breakfast pastries, sandwiches, cookies, and cupcakes are waiting for you at one of Sunflour’s four locations near Charlotte, NC and we think you’ll want to pop in and enjoy their delicious offerings. We spent a weekend in Cabarrus County and we so enjoyed our breakfast that we stopped in for lunch the next day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

9 must-visit pumpkin patches near Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - It’s time to start visiting pumpkin patches around the Charlotte area to pick the perfect jack-o-lantern. Hours change based on weather and day of the week at some of these, so check before heading out. Many also offer hours and prices for schools and other groups during the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 26

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 16-22: Verde Urban Mexican Kitchen, 9818 Gilead Road – 99.5. Cornelius. Fresh Chef, 20601 Torrence Chapel Road – 98 The Harp and Crown Pub and Kitchen, 19930 W. Catawba Ave. – 94.5...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Take a trip to Waxhaw

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for a new city in North Carolina to explore, head out to Waxhaw! Mayor Ron Pappas showed our host Mia Atkins around town to see all it has to offer. There’s so much to see! Including the Duncan McDonald House right next door to the water tank in Waxhaw. It was built in 1888, and you may even catch the mayor there as he works out of there sometimes!
WAXHAW, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Brawley and Budd face off in NC House district race

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A longtime lawmaker is eyeing a comeback, while a newcomer is trying to make a name for herself in the North Carolina State House race for District 103, which includes Matthews and South Charlotte. The southeastern Mecklenburg seat could determine whether Republicans have a supermajority...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

1st Annual Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular at Ballantyne’s Backyard

Huge day-by-day list of holiday events in the Charlotte area! We update it every day!. Immerse yourself in over a million Christmas lights along a half-mile walking trail. This attraction takes place every night from December 12th to 31st, 2022, from 5 to 10 p.m. It will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Large Uprooted Tree Crushes Car In Northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC – On Friday evening, a large tree toppled over crushing a car in Northeast Charlotte. The fallen tree brought the surrounding power lines along the way causing residents to lose power. Utility line servicemen responded to the damage on the corner of Rutgers avenue and West Sugar...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Mother-daughter team lead Swim Across America Charlotte fundraiser

CHARLOTTE – Sandra and Allie Gans, a mother-daughter duo who ran the sixth annual Swim Across America Charlotte open water swim Oct. 2, have a very personal reason to be involved and raise money for cancer research – Sandra’s husband and Allie’s dad Jeff has cancer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man found dead after fire in Kings Mountain, police say

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Officers with the Kings Mountain Police Department have launched an investigation into a man's death after his body was found after a fire Saturday morning. According to a news release shared by the department's Facebook page, officers responded with the Kings Mountain Fire Department to...
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC

