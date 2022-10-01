Read full article on original website
Neighbors get the chance to weigh in on more changes proposed for Birkdale
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Neighbors can weigh in Monday on the proposed plans to bring a new development to Birkdale Village in Huntersville. Birkdale, located off Sam Furr Road and Interstate 77, is a development with restaurants, stores, a movie theater and apartments in one of Huntersville’s busiest areas.
What’s next for Birkdale Village as new community amenities open
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Airlie Baby has claimed the fourth tiny retail kiosk at Birkdale Village. The boutique will offer infant and toddler clothing with bamboo and organic cotton options as well as toys and books. Gifts for new moms will be available. Mother-daughter duo Robin Galloway and Samantha Stevens...
Raleigh News & Observer
Gibson Mill Market details official Concord food hall opening with six local vendors
Concord’s first food hall at Gibson Mill Market officially opens Wednesday with six vendors. “We’re thrilled to officially open and become a foodie destination in the Concord area,” Thomas Moore, business development director at Gibson Mill, said in a statement released Monday. The 17,000-square-foot market can support...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Scratch-Made Breakfast & Lunch at Sunflour Baking Company in Charlotte, NC
Are you looking for a great place for breakfast or lunch in Cabarrus County? If you’ve never visited Sunflour Baking Company you are missing out. The flakiest most delicious breakfast pastries, sandwiches, cookies, and cupcakes are waiting for you at one of Sunflour’s four locations near Charlotte, NC and we think you’ll want to pop in and enjoy their delicious offerings. We spent a weekend in Cabarrus County and we so enjoyed our breakfast that we stopped in for lunch the next day.
Restaurant Bites: Check out what’s new in Charlotte’s food scene
CHARLOTTE — Uptown Charlotte is getting a high-energy, upscale steakhouse — food news that made a splash here in September. STK Steakhouse recently disclosed it’d signed a lease for a 7,000-square-foot restaurant at 201 S. College St. — formerly home to Carolina Ale House. It’s targeting a summer 2023 opening there.
WBTV
9 must-visit pumpkin patches near Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - It’s time to start visiting pumpkin patches around the Charlotte area to pick the perfect jack-o-lantern. Hours change based on weather and day of the week at some of these, so check before heading out. Many also offer hours and prices for schools and other groups during the week.
NY developer bullish on Charlotte as it gears up for next NoDa project
CHARLOTTE — New York-based Avery Hall will break ground on its next Charlotte project by year-end. The Brooklyn real estate developer, in partnership with Declaration Partners, is planning a 420,000-square-foot mixed-use development at 300 E. 36th St. Tarlton Long, principal and director of Avery Hall Southeast, said the project...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 26
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 16-22: Verde Urban Mexican Kitchen, 9818 Gilead Road – 99.5. Cornelius. Fresh Chef, 20601 Torrence Chapel Road – 98 The Harp and Crown Pub and Kitchen, 19930 W. Catawba Ave. – 94.5...
Land where failed Panthers facility would have been built in Rock Hill now listed for sale
ROCK HILL, S.C. — More than three years after land was purchased for the now-failed Carolina Panthers practice facility in Rock Hill, the 245-acre lot is now listed for sale. A listing with the Colliers commercial real estate firm shares a rendering of the lot just off of Interstate...
WCNC
Take a trip to Waxhaw
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for a new city in North Carolina to explore, head out to Waxhaw! Mayor Ron Pappas showed our host Mia Atkins around town to see all it has to offer. There’s so much to see! Including the Duncan McDonald House right next door to the water tank in Waxhaw. It was built in 1888, and you may even catch the mayor there as he works out of there sometimes!
Brawley and Budd face off in NC House district race
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A longtime lawmaker is eyeing a comeback, while a newcomer is trying to make a name for herself in the North Carolina State House race for District 103, which includes Matthews and South Charlotte. The southeastern Mecklenburg seat could determine whether Republicans have a supermajority...
Split tree falls onto car, home while classes being taught in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Remnants of Hurricane Ian moved northwest through the Queen City Friday afternoon and it brought strong, steady rain and wind. About 6,000 Duke Energy customers lost power in Mecklenburg County as the storm moved through. Wind gusts in Charlotte reached at least 46 mph. There were several...
North Carolina man wins $1 million after buying $2 ticket
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Carl Izzard, of Pineville, bought a ticket in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Izzard bought his winning $2 Mega Millions ticket from Adam’s Mart on Elm Lane in Charlotte.
Local city makes cut on Fortune ranking of ‘Best Places’ for families
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three locales in the Carolinas — including one in the Charlotte region — appear on an inaugural ranking by Fortune magazine aimed at finding the best U.S. places for families to live. The new ranking highlights areas in the U.S. where multigenerational families are...
charlotteonthecheap.com
1st Annual Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular at Ballantyne’s Backyard
Huge day-by-day list of holiday events in the Charlotte area! We update it every day!. Immerse yourself in over a million Christmas lights along a half-mile walking trail. This attraction takes place every night from December 12th to 31st, 2022, from 5 to 10 p.m. It will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
wccbcharlotte.com
Large Uprooted Tree Crushes Car In Northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, NC – On Friday evening, a large tree toppled over crushing a car in Northeast Charlotte. The fallen tree brought the surrounding power lines along the way causing residents to lose power. Utility line servicemen responded to the damage on the corner of Rutgers avenue and West Sugar...
WBTV
Community celebrates life of LaPorscha Baldwin a year after her murder
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Almost one year after her death, the community honored the life of 30-year-old LaPorscha Baldwin on Sunday. They held a tribute for her at First Antioch Interdenominational Church as a way to celebrate her life, as opposed to mourning her loss. “Even though she’s not here...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Mother-daughter team lead Swim Across America Charlotte fundraiser
CHARLOTTE – Sandra and Allie Gans, a mother-daughter duo who ran the sixth annual Swim Across America Charlotte open water swim Oct. 2, have a very personal reason to be involved and raise money for cancer research – Sandra’s husband and Allie’s dad Jeff has cancer.
Man found dead after fire in Kings Mountain, police say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Officers with the Kings Mountain Police Department have launched an investigation into a man's death after his body was found after a fire Saturday morning. According to a news release shared by the department's Facebook page, officers responded with the Kings Mountain Fire Department to...
Fallen trees in Piedmont Triad damage homes, knock out power for around 350,000 people across NC
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Fallen trees are causing problems on Friday afternoon as the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to cause storms in the Piedmont Triad. A tree fell on a Thomasville home on Hillcrest Road near Circle Drive and damaged the roof and back of the home. The people who live in the home […]
