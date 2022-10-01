Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian evacuee upset over Jupiter hotel price hike
A Hurricane Ian evacuee called WPTV about a price hike at a Jupiter hotel. She wanted to know if the price hike in Jupiter was a case of price gouging.
Good Samaritan buys supplies for Florida homes damaged by Hurricane Ian
A retired police officer from Massachusetts who is now a handyman in Port St Lucie is helping those on Florida’s west coast who need building materials.
sebastiandaily.com
Indian River County Deputies Assisting in Relief Efforts on Florida’s West Coast
The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the search, rescue, and relief efforts on the West Coast of Florida. Sheriff Eric Flowers gave a briefing to a dedicated team of deputies prior to leaving this morning. “Indian River County was spared from the wrath of Hurricane Ian....
click orlando
Pregnant woman braves Brevard roads during Hurricane Ian to give birth at hospital
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – It’s not every day you drive through a hurricane to give birth, but that’s what this Melbourne mom had to do Wednesday morning as Ian barreled across the Florida peninsula. Hanna-Kay Williams, her fiancé and her mother braved fierce winds and rain on...
click orlando
1 in 4 lose power during Hurricane Ian in Brevard County
INDIALANTIC, Fla. – State Rep. Randy Fine announced Thursday that more than 100,000 people in Brevard County lost power during Hurricane Ian’s trek across Central Florida. As linemen restored the power to tens of thousands, Mark Ramsower was still running his generator, which he said helped to power his fridge and lights.
10NEWS
VIDEO: Heavy winds captured in Fort Pierce, Florida
Michele Skidmore says she captured this video. She says it was taken in Fort Pierce, Florida.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Squidlips Overwater Grill in Melbourne and Sebastian Open for Business, Cocoa Beach to Reopening Sunday
WATCH: Squidlips Overwater Grill in Melbourne and Sebastian are open for business, with Cocoa Beach opening on Sunday. Click here to view the lineup of live music every day of the week in Melbourne and on weekends in Cocoa Beach. BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH – There’s always something to...
treasurecoast.com
Adopt Lola & Lenny! Pets of the Week!
Lola is an affectionate, 7-year-old shepherd mix. This well-mannered girl gets along with other dogs, knows her basic commands, and takes treats gently. Lola has a unique look with beautiful white eyelashes that accompany her gentle and loving personality. Lenny is a 10-year-old, quiet and reserved kitty with a heart...
fox35orlando.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Dates, locations and what's accepted in your county
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida residents will be spending the weekend cleaning up debris left behind by Hurricane Ian. The storm left catastrophic flooding in several communities and downed trees and limbs in others. FOX 35 is breaking down when Central Florida counties will begin picking up your debris...
Fort Pierce offering rehousing program to homeless residents
With a competitive housing market and the rise of rent, Fort Pierce is implementing a program to help displaced residents who can’t afford housing.
veronews.com
Photos – Hurricane Ian’s impact on Indian River County
Hurricane Ian left roadways flooded, destroyed signs on local businesses and washed away sand from the beaches in Indian River County. The storm – which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday on Florida’s southwestern coast – steadily weakened late Wednesday and early Thursday when it slowly trekked across the central and eastern parts of the state.
fgcuathletics.com
Women's Golf Heads To East Coast of Sunshine State for Jupiter Invitational
FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Women's Golf heads to the east coast of the Sunshine State to compete in the Jupiter Invitational starting Monday from Jupiter, Florida. The two-day event (Oct. 3-4) hosted by Florida Atlantic will take place at Jonathan's Landing Golf Club, a par 70 and 5,890-yard course.
WPTV
Crash on Florida's Turnpike has southbound lanes closed in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on Florida's Turnpike in Martin County has all southbound lanes closed before mile marker 134. Traffic is backed up a couple of miles as of 11:07 a.m.
cohaitungchi.com
12 SENSATIONAL THINGS TO DO IN MELBOURNE FLORIDA
Located along Florida’s eastern Space Coast, Melbourne is a bustling city with a small town feel in Brevard County known for its historic charm, artsy culture, and great surf. The downtown area has world-renowned art galleries, delicious restaurants, and craft breweries tucked behind oak-lined streets. You are reading: Things...
Here’s when Central Florida counties will collect trash and debris after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando will begin picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30,...
Brevard County utilities ask residents to conserve water after Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The same flood waters that covered central Florida neighborhoods filled stormwater ponds around treatment plants. That excess water still has to be processed, which impacts the whole system. “The worst I’ve seen in here is Tropical Storm Fay,” said resident Patrick O’Connell. “I’m 6 foot,...
sebastiandaily.com
Tropical storm conditions in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach
An update on tropical storm conditions from Hurricane Ian in Sebastian, Florida. Roads in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach are beginning to flood, so the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to remain home. ➡️ Watch tropical storm update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Some...
luxury-houses.net
Amazing River Views Estate in Jupiter just Minutes to the Atlantic Ocean comes to The Market at $7.1 Million
The Estate in Jupiter, a spectacular home with-in minutes to the Atlantic Ocean offering amazing water life is now available for sale. This home located at 19010 Loxahatchee River Rd, Jupiter, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert Thomson (Phone: 561-743-0344) at Waterfront Properties & Club C for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Jupiter.
Hurricane Ian's outer bands brought 2 overnight tornado alerts to Jupiter area
JUPITER — Two tornado alerts surprised northern Palm Beach County residents on Tuesday nights as Hurricane Ian's outer bands moved north up the Florida peninsula. The National Weather Service Center in Miami said Wednesday afternoon that it is has received reports of two tornadoes in the Jupiter area but had not been able to confirm any damage or coordinates.
hometownnewstc.com
IRC Adoptable Pets 9-30-22
Benji is a four-year old neutered male, tan and white mixed breed dog who weighs fifty-four pounds. He came to the Humane Society as a stray. Benji got along well with the other dogs who were brought in with him. This friendly guy is fond of long walks and quality time with his special people. You could be the special person who makes his day and his home.
