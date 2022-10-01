ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Sebastian, FL
Melbourne, FL
click orlando

1 in 4 lose power during Hurricane Ian in Brevard County

INDIALANTIC, Fla. – State Rep. Randy Fine announced Thursday that more than 100,000 people in Brevard County lost power during Hurricane Ian’s trek across Central Florida. As linemen restored the power to tens of thousands, Mark Ramsower was still running his generator, which he said helped to power his fridge and lights.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Adopt Lola & Lenny! Pets of the Week!

Lola is an affectionate, 7-year-old shepherd mix. This well-mannered girl gets along with other dogs, knows her basic commands, and takes treats gently. Lola has a unique look with beautiful white eyelashes that accompany her gentle and loving personality. Lenny is a 10-year-old, quiet and reserved kitty with a heart...
STUART, FL
veronews.com

Photos – Hurricane Ian’s impact on Indian River County

Hurricane Ian left roadways flooded, destroyed signs on local businesses and washed away sand from the beaches in Indian River County. The storm – which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday on Florida’s southwestern coast – steadily weakened late Wednesday and early Thursday when it slowly trekked across the central and eastern parts of the state.
Melbourne
cohaitungchi.com

12 SENSATIONAL THINGS TO DO IN MELBOURNE FLORIDA

Located along Florida’s eastern Space Coast, Melbourne is a bustling city with a small town feel in Brevard County known for its historic charm, artsy culture, and great surf. The downtown area has world-renowned art galleries, delicious restaurants, and craft breweries tucked behind oak-lined streets. You are reading: Things...
MELBOURNE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Tropical storm conditions in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach

An update on tropical storm conditions from Hurricane Ian in Sebastian, Florida. Roads in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach are beginning to flood, so the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to remain home. ➡️ Watch tropical storm update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Some...
SEBASTIAN, FL
luxury-houses.net

Amazing River Views Estate in Jupiter just Minutes to the Atlantic Ocean comes to The Market at $7.1 Million

The Estate in Jupiter, a spectacular home with-in minutes to the Atlantic Ocean offering amazing water life is now available for sale. This home located at 19010 Loxahatchee River Rd, Jupiter, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert Thomson (Phone: 561-743-0344) at Waterfront Properties & Club C for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Jupiter.
JUPITER, FL
hometownnewstc.com

IRC Adoptable Pets 9-30-22

Benji is a four-year old neutered male, tan and white mixed breed dog who weighs fifty-four pounds. He came to the Humane Society as a stray. Benji got along well with the other dogs who were brought in with him. This friendly guy is fond of long walks and quality time with his special people. You could be the special person who makes his day and his home.
VERO BEACH, FL

