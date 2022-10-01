ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

U.S. allows transactions with two Venezuelan baseball teams

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

CARACAS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department has granted licenses allowing transactions with two Venezuelan baseball teams, the local Baseball League and two sources said on Friday.

The move will let the teams in the sanctioned and baseball-loving South American country contract players from the U.S. during their off season.

In November 2019, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) authorized transactions with six of the eight teams in the Venezuelan baseball league, allowing them to bring in Venezuelan and foreign major league players.

The teams left out at the time were Navegantes de Magallanes, whose headquarters is in the Venezuelan city of Valencia, and Tigres de Aragua, from the city of Maracay.

The Venezuelan Professional Baseball league(LVBP) announced via Twitter on Friday that both teams received licenses from OFAC.

The decision comes just weeks before the start of the baseball season in Venezuela.

The Treasury Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

OFAC "issued the licenses on Friday and they are in the hands of the teams' lawyers," a source linked to the Venezuelan league added.

"People are no longer going to deprived of seeing their stars. ... Now they will be uniformed here," said Oscar Henriquez, president of the sports committee of Tigres de Aragua.

Reporting by Vivian Sequera and Mayela Armas in Caracas and Mircely Guanipa in Maracay; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Nicaragua cuts diplomatic ties with Netherlands

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Nicaragua suspended diplomatic ties with the Netherlands on Friday, according to a statement published by the Central American country's foreign ministry. The Nicaraguan government took the decision because the "interventionist and neo-colonial" European country had "offended and keeps offending Nicaraguan families," the statement said.
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Teams#South American#Ofac
Reuters

Tillerson to be called as witness in Trump ally's foreign agent trial

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will be called as a witness by federal prosecutors in the trial of Tom Barrack, a one-time fundraiser for former President Donald Trump, on charges of illegally acting as a foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates, a court filing showed on Saturday.
POTUS
Reuters

Reuters

612K+
Followers
358K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy