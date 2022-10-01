Panthers vs. Cardinals DFS lineup: Weighing whether to start Christian McCaffrey, James Conner, and DJ Moore

The Carolina Panthers struggled at home Sunday in a 26-16 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and some fans had certainly had enough by the fourth quarter. The Panthers’ offense was audibly booed during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game after going failing to pick up a first down on an apparent do-or-die drive. Carolina got just nine yards on four plays, turning the ball over on downs while trailing 20-10.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO