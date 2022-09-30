Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
SEC revamps Texas A&M’s 2023 baseball schedule
The Texas A&M baseball team’s 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule was tweaked by the league Tuesday with two series meant for 2024 switched to the correct series for the upcoming season. The Aggies will host three-game series against LSU (March 17-19), Ole Miss (March 31-April 2), Missouri (April 14-16), Florida...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M, Alabama starting QBs questionable as Fisher, Saban deflect questions
Maybe Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Alabama’s Nick Saban will exchange Christmas cards after all. They playfully referenced each other during this week’s press conferences ahead of Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Both coaches are dealing with injured starting quarterbacks. Alabama’s Bryce Young fell on his...
Bryan College Station Eagle
QB unsettled for Texas A&M heading into Alabama
It’s uncertain who will start at quarterback for Texas A&M’s struggling offense, but it’s certain he’ll have a daunting task against top-ranked Alabama, which has one of the nation’s best defenses. A&M junior quarterback Max Johnson, who brought stability to the inexperienced unit, injured the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 2 Texas A&M women's golf team moves up a spot into third place at Blessing Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team moved up one spot into third with a second-round 5-over 293 at the Blessing Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday. Ole Miss (295) leads the tournament at 15-over 591 followed by Mississippi State (17 over), A&M (18 over), Clemson and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M women in fourth:
The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team shot an opening-round 13-over-par 301 for fourth place at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday. Mississippi State shot 1-under 287 to lead the 11-team field followed by Ole Miss 296, Arkansas 299 and A&M. A&M sophomore Adela Cernousek shot 1-under 71 to tie Ole Miss’ Andrea Lingnell for second, six shots back of Mississippi State’s Julia Lopez Ramirez.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Alabama QB Young nursing shoulder injury
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s sprained throwing shoulder has usurped the offseason coaching spat as the big story heading into the top-ranked Crimson Tide’s grudge match against Texas A&M. Alabama coach NIck Saban called Young day-to-day on Monday and said he didn’t have any substantive update on the status...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Veteran LB Brock Slaydon brings valuable experience to A&M Consolidated defense
Brock Slaydon is leaving behind an impressive legacy at A&M Consolidated, and to get just a glimpse of it, all you have to do is look on the wall in the Tiger football team’s locker room at the strength and conditioning records. The athletic linebacker holds the all-time school...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Max Johnson's status is day-to-day for the Alabama game; Crimson Tide's Young also questionable
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson’s status for Saturday’s game at top-ranked Alabama is unknown, coach Jimbo Fisher said at his weekly press conference Monday. Johnson injured the thumb on his throwing hand in last week’s 42-24 loss to Mississippi State. Johnson, who was injured early in the fourth quarter, was replaced by sophomore Haynes King.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M men tied for third
The ninth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot an opening-round 4-over-par 292 to tie Clemson for third place at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday. Arkansas shot 284 to lead the 11-team field, two shots ahead of Kansas. A&M junior Daniel Rodrigues shot 3-under 69 and is in fourth place, four shots back of Kansas’ Gunnar Broin.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Press Conference: Steve Bultman
Texas A&M women's swimming head coach Steve Bultman meets the media on October 3, 2022. The Aggies open the 2022-23 season this coming weekend.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 6
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 6 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Foketi earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors for his game-winning 40-yard field goal in a 13-10 victory over Cedar Park. The senior was perfect, also hitting a 43-yarder earlier in the game. He added an interception on defense.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Jimbo Fisher Radio Show: Episode 6
The latest edition of the Jimbo Fisher Radio Show, presented by Capital Farm Credit, featuring head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date October 5, 2022). The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show originates on Wednesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Faulty service receive costs A&M Consolidated volleyball team in loss to Magnolia West
The A&M Consolidated volleyball team knew Magnolia West attackers Evyn Snook and Bethany May would get their points in Tuesday’s District 21-5A match at Tiger Gym. But it was the Lady Tigers’ first touches of serves that drained their momentum in the Lady Mustangs’ 25-10, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19 victory.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Christian volleyball team outlasts Central Texas Christian in four sets
The Brazos Christian volleyball team topped Temple Central Texas Christian 25-16, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16 on Tuesday in TAPPS District 3-3A play. Cate Wright had 22 kills and eight digs for Brazos Christian (20-7, 6-2), while Emily Angerer had 11 kills and 35 assists. Skylar Reed and Diana Riley each had six kills, and Peyton Spaw led the Lady Eagles in digs with 12.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Wednesday, Oct. 5
The Doo Wop Project performs at The Barnhill Center, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham, on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. The group is made up of performers from Broadway musicals including “Jersey Boys” and “A Bronx Tale,” and will perform early rock ‘n’ roll, Motown and modern pop music. $70-$90. thebarnhillcenter.com/events.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Three area counties institute burn bans
Three area counties in the Brazos Valley have instituted burn bans this week. Robertson County put a burn ban into effect on Tuesday; Grimes and Madison counties implemented burn bans on Wednesday. Burn bans are enacted by either county judges or county commissioners. Outdoor burning is prohibited during a burn...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Several forums for B-CS, Brazos County candidates to be held this month
Brazos County voters will have chances to hear from city and county candidates at six forums later this month. All forums are free to attend and open for all voters. Texas A&M’s Student Government Association will host two forums this month, both from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Room 144 of the Koldus Building on campus. The first will be Oct. 12 and will feature candidates running for Brazos County and College Station offices. The second will be Oct. 26 and will feature candidates running for Bryan offices. School board candidates from both cities are included.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Strategies for drought management on pastures
During a drought, little can be done to increase forage pasture growth. Proper management, however, can minimize impacts when drought does occur, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service forage specialist and Texas A&M AgriLife Research agronomist. Vanessa Corriher-Olson, Ph.D., Overton, and Jamie Foster, Ph.D., Beeville, said careful management...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (3) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
