Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Muskogee man drowns in Lake Eufaula

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man drowned in Lake Eufaula Friday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The man is identified as 58-year-old Tommy Williams of Muskogee. Troopers say Williams waded out into a deep spot in the water, began struggling, went under and never resurfaced. Williams' body was...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Sapulpa begins work on near $1 million Christmas installment

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Right now, it's a bunch of iron beams and some fencing, but give it a few weeks and Sapulpa's Christmas Chute sounds like something not just to write home about, but to shout about from the rooftops. "There is about 1050 lineal feet of Christmas...
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

22-year-old man drowns in Lake Tenkiller

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 22-year-old man drowned Friday afternoon in Lake Tenkiller. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the man was working on a dock over the water near Barnacle Bill’s Marina. A witness said the man fell into the water but never returned to the surface....
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Injured in a Fiery Crash in Osage County

A Bartlesville man is in critical condition after a fiery crash in Osage County on Saturday. Lee Watson, 51, of Bartlesville was traveling on County Road 2145 at County Road 2706, approximately 3 mile west of Bartlesville in Osage County at about 3:15pm when his vehicle departed roadway to the right for an unknown reason. According to the OHP, Watson's vehicle went approximately 220 feet, crossing County Road 2145 striking a tree. The vehicle then caught fire, becoming fully engulfed in flames. A couple of witnesses were able to pull Watson from his vehicle.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Two arrested in trailer theft

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
sapulpatimes.com

This Week in Sapulpa History: How Sapulpa Earned a Vessel

This week in Sapulpa history, the Chamber of Commerce received a picture in the mail on September 25, 1922. This picture is the first time the citizens of Sapulpa had seen this particular image. The image was that of an oil tanker cargo ship at sea. The name of the ship was Sapulpa.
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Parking and power troubles can't stop Tulsa State Fair fun

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A blown transformer showered sparks all over the road outside the Tulsa State Fairgrounds Sunday evening. The resulting power outage only lasted for a matter of seconds, though the traffic lights continued to blink red for hours. It certainly didn’t help the traffic. But for fairgoers, it was just another bump in the road.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Farmers' Market rings in autumn with Harvest Fest in Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Farmers' Market is hosting Harvest Fest October 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. The event is taking place at Knights Pecan Farms in Sapulpa. This allows TFM vendors and supporters to mingle and celebrate fall together. Harvest Fest is open to all ages....
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Knight Pecan Farms holds harvest festival in Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Knight Pecan Farms helped folks get into the fall festival spirit Sunday evening. It welcomed people out to the farm in Sapulpa for hayrides, pumpkin painting, live music and a look at how they shake the pecans out of the trees at the farm. The...
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New trail system now open in southwest Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Parks officials, and community partners held a ribbon-cutting event on Friday to celebrate the opening of a new trail system in southwest Tulsa at Bales Park. A $190,000 donation from community partners funded the construction of 3.4 miles of trails at the park, which is...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa firefighters honor fallen heroes

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa firefighters joined firefighters from across the country in remembering their fallen heroes Saturday. It takes a special kind of person to run into a burning building. It's a kind of courage that should always be remembered, and that's why for 27 years, Tulsa Firefighters have paused to honor their friends, and really their brothers and sisters who have passed in the last year.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Fatality Accident on Lake Keystone

A fatality accident occurred around 6:20 pm on Thursday, September 29 at Lake Keystone that involved two boats. Garry Dugan, age 52, of Cleveland, OK was pronounced deceased at the scene after his AZZ Jet Boat collided with a Warhawk Jet Boat driven by Robert Lemon, age 62, of Sand Springs. Lemon was injured but refused treatment from EMS.
CLEVELAND, OK
KTUL

Tulsa man in critical condition after being struck by truck on I-244

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 70-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by an allegedly drunk driver on Interstate 244 in Tulsa Sunday evening, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say Curtis Kelsey's vehicle had broken down in the westbound lanes of I-244 and was parked...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Several agencies bust illegal cannabis grow near Meramec, Okla.

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Pawnee County Sheriffs said they assisted in serving a warrant at a cannabis grow northeast of Meramec this week. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs and the Oklahoma National Guard worked with PCSO to serve the warrant. PCSO said four people were arrested...
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Man robbed, shot in midtown Tulsa; police searching for suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was robbed and shot near Admiral and Harvard early Monday morning. Tulsa police responded to a QuikTrip in the area just after 5 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the foot....
TULSA, OK
KCCI.com

Man arrested in Oklahoma for Great Ape Initiative burglary

TULSA, Okla. — One man is facing charges for a theft atGreat Ape Initiative. He was taken into custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Police say 43-year-old Chad Cooney broke into the research facility on Aug. 27. He took several expensive tools and caused damage to the facility. Many of those...
TULSA, OK

