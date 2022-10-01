ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WHYY

Remnants of Ian to bring rain, wind to Philly region

The remnants of Hurricane Ian will likely bring rain and wind to the Philadelphia region this weekend. “Mostly this is going to be a coastal event in terms of impacts, but the impacts are more on the lower-end scale,” said Cameron Wunderlin, a local meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TODAY.com

Hurricane Ian to make a mess of I-95 corridor

Hurricane Ian is expected to leave its last impact on the US with heavy rains in the I-95 corridor. The storm is set to soak areas from Washington D.C. to Philadelphia. Saturday TODAY’s Somara Theodore tracks the storm’s path.Oct. 1, 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
County
Montgomery County, PA
CBS Philly

When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
sanatogapost.com

East Greenville Driver Uninjured in Accident

DISTRICT TOWNSHIP PA – An East Greenville man, age 65, avoided injury when the vehicle he was driving was hit by another at the intersection of Huffs Church and Benfield roads in District Township, Berks County, state police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading reported Saturday (Oct. 1, 2022).
EAST GREENVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Coastal Flooding#State
Daily Voice

11,000 Montgomery County Residents Could Have Contaminated Drinking Water: Report

A boil water advisory was issued to nearly 11,000 Pennsylvania American Water customers as of Friday, Sept. 30, according to the company and 6abc. The advisory was issued as emergency repairs were made due to a main break around 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept, 29. The advisory impacts customers in East Norriton, Whitpain, and Plymouth townships, the Blue Bell section of Whitpain Township, and a portion of Norristown Borough.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Smoke billows from burning building near Sellersville

WEST ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - Fire engulfed a building in Bucks County on Monday morning. Smoke billowed from the 700 block of Ridge Road in West Rockhill Township around 7:30 a.m. The multi-story building appears to have a small shop on the first floor and apartments on the upper levels.
SELLERSVILLE, PA
sanatogapost.com

No One Injured in Lower Salford Accident

LOWER SALFORD PA – A 34-year-old Horsham man was cited Friday (Sept. 30) by state police from the Troop T Barracks in King of Prussia following an accident that occurred earlier on Interstate 476 in the vicinity of Clump Road. No one was reported injured. He was ticketed for failing to drive properly on roadways lined for traffic.
HORSHAM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Times News

Mauch Chunk beach limit possible

A Carbon County Commissioner is hoping to make a motion come January to make changes to the admission policy at Mauch Chunk Lake. Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said he intends to make a motion at the Jan. 12 commissioners meeting regarding limiting access to the beach area of Mauch Chunk Lake Park on weekends to county residents, season pass holders, non-county residents in Coaldale who have children in the Panther Valley School District, campers and pavilion renters.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Vehicle crash leaves more than 1,000 without power

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 8:50 p.m.: According to PPL, less than 15 customers remain without power. Electricity is expected to be restored by midnight on Oct. 2. Previously: PPL Electric Utilities is reporting that just over 1,100 residents in the Lancaster County area are without power after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, Oct. 1.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

3-Story vacant row home collapses in Reading

Officials in Reading are investigating after a row home collapsed in the 200 block of Reed Street in Reading. The incident happened around 11:40pm Sunday. Arriving to the scene, firefighters found a 3-story middle of the row home that fully collapsed on the front side. Initial reports suggest the home was already vacant and boarded up.
READING, PA
sanatogapost.com

Ciresi Staff Offers Help Tuesday at Library

POTTSTOWN PA – Senior citizens in need of a SEPTA Key Card, which enables them to ride free on public transportation, or anyone who thinks the state may be holding their so-far-unclaimed property, can benefit from a program hosted Tuesday (Oct. 4, 2022) from 1-3 p.m. by state Rep. Joe Ciresi at the Pottstown Regional Public Library, 500 E. High St.
POTTSTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy