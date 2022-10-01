Read full article on original website
Related
fox29.com
Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
ocscanner.news
TUCKERTON: SERIOUS FLOODING IN THIS AREA
Our southern end of Ocean County in Tuckerton is experiencing flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
Remnants of Ian to bring rain, wind to Philly region
The remnants of Hurricane Ian will likely bring rain and wind to the Philadelphia region this weekend. “Mostly this is going to be a coastal event in terms of impacts, but the impacts are more on the lower-end scale,” said Cameron Wunderlin, a local meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
TODAY.com
Hurricane Ian to make a mess of I-95 corridor
Hurricane Ian is expected to leave its last impact on the US with heavy rains in the I-95 corridor. The storm is set to soak areas from Washington D.C. to Philadelphia. Saturday TODAY’s Somara Theodore tracks the storm’s path.Oct. 1, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Golfer killed by falling tree limb at Berks County course, reports say
A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
sanatogapost.com
East Greenville Driver Uninjured in Accident
DISTRICT TOWNSHIP PA – An East Greenville man, age 65, avoided injury when the vehicle he was driving was hit by another at the intersection of Huffs Church and Benfield roads in District Township, Berks County, state police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading reported Saturday (Oct. 1, 2022).
fox29.com
Video: Illegal donuts, burnouts, fireworks erupt as hundreds gather on Old City streets
OLD CITY - Chaos unfolded in Old City late Saturday night as droves of cars and large crowds filled the streets. Crowds began to gather near the intersection of Market and 4th streets around 10 p.m., with cars blocking traffic in all directions. Hundreds of people then emerged from the cars, some forming a large circle at the intersection.
IN THIS ARTICLE
11,000 Montgomery County Residents Could Have Contaminated Drinking Water: Report
A boil water advisory was issued to nearly 11,000 Pennsylvania American Water customers as of Friday, Sept. 30, according to the company and 6abc. The advisory was issued as emergency repairs were made due to a main break around 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept, 29. The advisory impacts customers in East Norriton, Whitpain, and Plymouth townships, the Blue Bell section of Whitpain Township, and a portion of Norristown Borough.
Boil water advisory affecting 11,000 customers in Montgomery County
Boil Water Advisory: The advisory affects approximately 11,000 Pennsylvania American Water customers in East Norriton, Whitpain and Plymouth townships, and a portion of Norristown Borough.
WFMZ-TV Online
Smoke billows from burning building near Sellersville
WEST ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - Fire engulfed a building in Bucks County on Monday morning. Smoke billowed from the 700 block of Ridge Road in West Rockhill Township around 7:30 a.m. The multi-story building appears to have a small shop on the first floor and apartments on the upper levels.
sanatogapost.com
No One Injured in Lower Salford Accident
LOWER SALFORD PA – A 34-year-old Horsham man was cited Friday (Sept. 30) by state police from the Troop T Barracks in King of Prussia following an accident that occurred earlier on Interstate 476 in the vicinity of Clump Road. No one was reported injured. He was ticketed for failing to drive properly on roadways lined for traffic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
Mauch Chunk beach limit possible
A Carbon County Commissioner is hoping to make a motion come January to make changes to the admission policy at Mauch Chunk Lake. Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said he intends to make a motion at the Jan. 12 commissioners meeting regarding limiting access to the beach area of Mauch Chunk Lake Park on weekends to county residents, season pass holders, non-county residents in Coaldale who have children in the Panther Valley School District, campers and pavilion renters.
Vehicle crash leaves more than 1,000 without power
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 8:50 p.m.: According to PPL, less than 15 customers remain without power. Electricity is expected to be restored by midnight on Oct. 2. Previously: PPL Electric Utilities is reporting that just over 1,100 residents in the Lancaster County area are without power after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, Oct. 1.
skooknews.com
Coroner Called to Crash in Schuylkill County on Saturday Afternoon
A Schuylkill County Coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Hubley Township on Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around 3:20pm when a Saturn Ion was traveling west in the 2200 Block of East Main Street of Sacremento. While negotiating a right curve, the female driver lost control...
Boil water advisory in effect for thousands in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- A boil water advisory is in effect for about 11,000 customers of Pennsylvania American Water on Friday. The advisory is for parts of Montgomery County because of a water main break. Residents in East Norriton, Whitpain, and Plymouth Townships and a section of Norristown should boil their water before drinking it.
3-Story vacant row home collapses in Reading
Officials in Reading are investigating after a row home collapsed in the 200 block of Reed Street in Reading. The incident happened around 11:40pm Sunday. Arriving to the scene, firefighters found a 3-story middle of the row home that fully collapsed on the front side. Initial reports suggest the home was already vacant and boarded up.
Route 22 crash leaves car hanging on concrete median, snarling traffic
A crash on Route 22 near Schoenersville Road left a vehicle hanging on the concrete median and snarled traffic Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 3:15 p.m., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The two lanes of Route 22 East were closed, but traffic was getting by...
sanatogapost.com
Ciresi Staff Offers Help Tuesday at Library
POTTSTOWN PA – Senior citizens in need of a SEPTA Key Card, which enables them to ride free on public transportation, or anyone who thinks the state may be holding their so-far-unclaimed property, can benefit from a program hosted Tuesday (Oct. 4, 2022) from 1-3 p.m. by state Rep. Joe Ciresi at the Pottstown Regional Public Library, 500 E. High St.
This Bucks County Town Was Listed As One of The Best Halloween Towns in America
A part of Bucks County recently made the list of best Halloween towns in the entire nation, a coveted title this time of year. Charity De Souza wrote about the local spooky town for Visit Bucks County. New Hope made the list of spookiest town in America. Known for their...
Comments / 0