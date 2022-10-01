Gathered at a campaign fundraiser for Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard Thursday in Santa Fe, from left, Garcia Richard with supporters Maggie Charsley, Ellen Mills, Karyl Ann Armbruster, environmental activist/actress Jane Fonda and supporter Andrea Determan. Fonda said she was so impressed by Garcia Richard’s accomplishments in her first four years as land commissioner that she wanted to be an active participant in her re-election and success. As the first woman, Latino and educator elected to serve as land commissioner, Garcia Richard oversees 9 million surface acres and 13 million mineral acres of land in New Mexico. Not pictured, Los Alamos County Council candidate Theresa Cull. Courtesy photo.

