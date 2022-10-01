Read full article on original website
2022 Sandoval County candidates: Alan Martinez
As the election grows near, voters want to know about the candidates. Over the next months the Observer will be posting Q and As as responses come in. These are the candidates in Sandoval County. Alan Martinez (R): candidate for District 23 (Corrales) State Representative. Observer: What is your background...
2022 Sandoval County candidates: Kathleen Holmes Cates
As the election grows near, voters want to know about their candidates. Over the next months the Observer will post a series of Q and As as responses come in. These are the candidates in Sandoval County. Kathleen Holmes Cates (D): candidate for District 44 (Bernalillo) State Representative. Observer: What...
NMFOG: Release Of Rio Rancho Public Records – Unnecessary Legal Fight
The release of public records by the city of Rio Rancho Wednesday concerning the death of a two-year-old in December in Rio Rancho ended a legal fight “that didn’t need to happen,” said Kathi Bearden, president of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government. The Santa Fe...
Local group urges state lawmakers to end Albuquerque rent control prohibition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors will be discussing rent control during Monday night’s meeting. This is after dozens of Albuquerque residents have gone in front of the council, week after week, demanding change. The People’s Housing Project, a grassroots organization, said rent control legislation is necessary to prevent more people from becoming homeless. They […]
A New Mexico Referendum Could Be A Model For Improving Early Education
After Washington fumbled the care agenda, the states can pick up the slack.
APD beefs up staff, adds new facility downtown for public safety
ALBUQUERQUE – Looking to increase the safety of its downtown area, the Albuquerque Police Department has added a new facility. The department is also adding more manpower. The Downtown Public Safety Center is at 4th St. and Central Ave., in the heart of downtown, according to the announcement. The opening is one piece in a set of initiatives and investments to make concrete downtown safety improvements, the announcement said.
Environmental Activist/Actress Jane Fonda Joins Re-election Event For New Mexico Land Commissioner Garcia Richard
Gathered at a campaign fundraiser for Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard Thursday in Santa Fe, from left, Garcia Richard with supporters Maggie Charsley, Ellen Mills, Karyl Ann Armbruster, environmental activist/actress Jane Fonda and supporter Andrea Determan. Fonda said she was so impressed by Garcia Richard’s accomplishments in her first four years as land commissioner that she wanted to be an active participant in her re-election and success. As the first woman, Latino and educator elected to serve as land commissioner, Garcia Richard oversees 9 million surface acres and 13 million mineral acres of land in New Mexico. Not pictured, Los Alamos County Council candidate Theresa Cull. Courtesy photo.
Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court judge steps down after 16 years
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Longtime Metropolitan Judge Sandra Engel has officially stepped down after 16 years. Engle served as the Metropolitan Chief Judge from January 2019 to August 2020. Engel also presided over the Metro’s Community Veteran’s Court which is a treatment court for veterans charged with misdemeanor offenses. Engel said she is going on to […]
City of Rio Rancho loses lawsuit over public records
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — On Dec. 8, 2021, a tragic incident happened in Rio Rancho. Two-year-old Lincoln Harmon was killed in this home, when he was hit by a bullet from his father's gun. His father, Santa Fe police Officer Johnathan Harmon, tried to save his son's life by...
National campaign highlighting Route 66 small businesses stops in Albuquerque
"We love Route 66 here. All the neon we have up; it's big part of our culture here."
Proposed $2.5 billion for wildfire victims is almost triple the last time feds lit NM on fire
State Rep. Roger Montoya and his campaign manager Isaac Casados look over part of the burn scar left by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon fire in June. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) The $2.5 billion included in the new congressional spending plan greatly exceeds the amount Congress awarded the...
Albuquerque schools accepting donations for ‘Socktober’ event
The Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) will be holding a sock drive this October to help those in need.
Fact Check: Mark Ronchetti’s ad on fentanyl and released prisoners
*Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to clarify that Omar Manzanilla was released two days ahead of his previously scheduled release date. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s latest ad highlights a federal drug bust as a key example of New Mexico crime. He broadly connects the drugs and suspects named in […]
LANL: Raised On New Mexico Ranch, Teamwork Still A Priority For LANL’s Loretta Ortega
From a young age, Los Alamos National Laboratory employee Loretta Ortega picked up the meaning of hard work, discipline and respect as she helped her father and siblings on their ranch with everything from feeding animals and tractor work to helping with equipment maintenance. Her father never differentiated between the boys or girls in her family. In his eyes, they were all capable of doing everything on the ranch.
KRQE Newsfeed: Attorney shortage, Remain behind bars, Storm chances over weekend, Restaurant woes, Stolen art
Friday’s Top Stories 50th Balloon Fiesta kicks off with special event Albuquerque police arrest 12-year-old and his uncle for armed robbery Jaywalkers pose danger along ART lane by the University of New Mexico What’s happening around New Mexico September 30 – October 6 Electric Playhouse showcasing Georgia O’Keeffe art with interactive exhibit NM Supreme Court […]
Cuttrell retires from UNM Department of Dental Medicine
Gary Cuttrell, DDS, JD, founding chair and professor in The University of New Mexico Department of Dental Medicine, will retire on Feb. 1, 2023, following 22 years of service to New Mexico and the university. “Dr. Cuttrell has made immeasurable contributions to the School of Medicine since his arrival in...
29 unclaimed veterans buried at Santa Fe National Cemetery
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – 29 unclaimed veterans were buried Thursday during the annual Forgotten Heroes funeral. The cremated remains were buried at the Santa Fe National Cemetery during a military funeral with honors. The ceremony is an effort to ensure no veteran is alone at the end of their life. “I know that the name […]
2 companies helping New Mexicans with simple-cannabis convictions
Organizers said that if there is a positive impact on the community, they hope to extend the program around the state.
US prosecutor: Alec Baldwin could be charged over 'Rust' shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico: New Mexico district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has said that actor Alec Baldwin and up to four others may face charges in October following the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of the film "Rust." The final police report on the shooting near Santa...
APD: 93 arrested during warrant roundup operation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Between September 26 – 28, the Albuquerque Police Department, along with New Mexico State Police and the Department of Probation and Parole, arrested 93 people on outstanding warrants. The warrant roundup focused on offenders wanted for violent and property crimes. APD says the people arrested primarily had multiple felony warrants for burglary, […]
