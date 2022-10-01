ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Houston blanks East Carolina In AAC match

By ECU Sports Information
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BEUJV_0iHRsfqI00

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina contested a match at home for the first time since August Friday night, seeing Houston come away with a 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-19) American Athletic Conference victory inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

The Pirates (5-10, 0-3 AAC) hit for a solid number during the evening, putting down 34 kills on 93 attempts with only 11 errors to finish at .247 while the Cougars (12-2, 3-0 AAC) ended up at .286 (46k/16e/105ta). Houston also enjoyed a 45-35 upper hand in total digs, but ECU out-blocked the Cougars 10.0 to 4.0.

Angeles Alderete put together her usual solid stat line, recording 12 kills, eight digs and a .226 hitting percentage while Brittany Wood chipped in with nine kills and hit .308. Abbie Jackson paced all players with 18 kills and turned in .432 efficiency on 37 attempts.

Houston raced out to an 18-10 lead in the opener on a kill by Kortlyn Henderson and later reached set point at 24-20. However, a 3-0 Pirate run spurred by Alderete and Wood kills and an Alderete service ace, pulled the Purple and Gold within a point. Jackson sealed the stanza on the next rally with a kill.

Trailing 16-9 in the second frame, East Carolina roared back once more – compiling a 12-5 run sparked by a block from Wood and Kianie Cummings to slice the deficit to 21-19. The Cougars were able to hold on, winning the set by three to grab a 2-0 lead at the intermission.

Houston clamped down in the final stanza, holding advantages of 14-8 and 21-14 on the way to completing the sweep.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

ECU tops Tulane in four sets for first AAC win

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina picked up its first American Athletic Conference victory of the campaign Sunday afternoon, disposing of Tulane 3-1 (25-27, 25-21, 25-16, 25-19) inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Pirates (6-10, 1-3 AAC) racked up 14 blocks and 11 service aces while limiting the Green Wave (5-10, 0-4 AAC) to a […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Modder ties for 8th, Pirates tie for sixth at Evie Odom

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The East Carolina women’s golf team tied for sixth place in the Evie Odom Invitational at the par-70, 5,824-yard Princess Anne Country Club on Sunday afternoon. Freshman Danielle Modder earned her first collegiate top-10 finish to lead the Pirates, shooting one-over par (72-69-70=211) to tie for eighth. Senior Oda Sofie Kilsti […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU 48, USF 28: Top takeaways from first conference win

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina had its first conference game Saturday against South Florida, and the first half was complete domination, ending in a 48-28 win for the Pirates. The game marked ECU’s first American Athletic Conference win of the season, something the Pirates needed after a tough double-overtime loss to Navy the week […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Ahlers, Johnson help East Carolina cruise past USF 48-28

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Holton Ahlers threw six touchdown passes, four to C.J. Johnson, and East Carolina rolled to a 48-28 victory over South Florida on Saturday. CLICK HERE for more from ECUPirates.com The American Athletic Conference announced Tuesday that they moved the game from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida to Boca Raton […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Greenville, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
247Sports

FINAL: ECU 48, USF 28

East Carolina looks to bounce back from a double overtime loss when it takes on USF on Saturday afternoon in Boca Raton, Fla., at FAU Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET and the game will be streamed on ESPN+. The game was shifted from Tampa to Boca Raton as a result of Hurricane Ian's projected path earlier in the week.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU wins eight events at UNC Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Despite winning eight events in its first meet of the 2022 season, the East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team came up short Saturday falling to UNC Asheville 160-140. “Tough loss for us today,” said ECU Head Coach Matt Jabs. “Our girls competed until the end and we have a lot of […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Golf tournament to raise funds for ECU Club Sports

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A special tournament that is giving back to student-athletes is coming in October. On October 19, the ECU Club Sports Scramble will be taking place in Ayden. Started in 2017, the Club Sports Endowment supports ECU Club Sports Athletes while enrolled at ECU and playing a club sport. All proceeds from […]
AYDEN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Carolina#Aac
WNCT

Episode 47: ‘9 On The Positive Side’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to the latest episode of “9 On The Positive Side.” This weekly 30-minute show puts the positive news front and center. You can find the show each Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on WNCT and Sunday at noon on CW. Click the above video to see the episode. You can read […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

NFL players who are from high schools in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’ve always had a wealth of talented athletes in Eastern North Carolina. Some of them have even made it to the big leagues in the NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball. Through 2021, J.H. Rose is ranked as one of the top high schools in North Carolina when it comes to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Firehouse Subs holding Hurricane Ian fundraiser on Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Firehouse Subs will be collecting donations and raising money for victims of Hurricane Ian during a drive that will take place Tuesday. Firehouse Subs guests can simply donate when they visit their local restaurant. Viewers can find their nearby Firehouse Subs via firehousesubs.com/find-a-firehouse/. There are locations in Greenville, Goldsboro, Jacksonville, New Bern […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

City of Rocky Mount preparing for Hurricane Ian

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Leaders across Eastern Carolina are preparing for impacts from Hurricane Ian. Rocky Mount city leaders tell WITN that they are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian and making preparations for the potential of inclement weather. With the threat of power outages, the city says it is closely monitoring...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
piratemedia1.com

After six days, the Pitt County Fair celebration ends

The Pitt County American Legion Agricultural Fair ended its annual celebration, which started on Sept. 20th and ended on Sept. 25th, at the Pitt County Fairgrounds in Greenville, North Carolina which offered food, live performances, music, rides and more. The Pitt County fair introduced people to multiple forms of entertainment,...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Hundreds of people without power in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Hundreds of people are without power in one Eastern Carolina city Friday morning as they face impacts from Hurricane Ian. Onslow County EMS Director Norm Bryson said 1,200 people between Duke Energy and Jones Onslow EMC power grids are without power. Bryson encourages people to stay off...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

People & Places Extra: Yordanys ‘Jay’ Bastardo

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — He’s the man behind the #PlatformForGood movement across Greenville. People & Places host Ken Watlington chats with restaurant owner Yordanys “Jay” Bastardo about coming to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic and opening two restaurants, the challenges he faced when he took ownership of Greenville breakfast staple Harvey’s and how he […]
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Footage Taken Around New Bern this Morning as Hurricane Ian Nears

We were out and about this morning checking on New Bern’s streets, Neuse and Trent Rivers, and tributaries. When we left the house around 7 a.m., today, Sept. 30, 2022, Category 1 Hurricane Ian was located over 100 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. It’s expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this afternoon.
NEW BERN, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

OBX Hospital’s Marcia Bryant honored by ECU Health

Marcia Bryant, vice-president of Clinical Operations and chief nursing officer at the Outer Banks Hospital, is one of 22 ECU Health nurses honored as part of The North Carolina Great 100. Here are excerpts from the release. Since 1989, The North Carolina Great 100, Inc. has recognized and honored nurses...
NAGS HEAD, NC
WITN

Make Me Proud: Lenoir Co Schools takes the lead

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The school year is well underway and one school district has a new program to help students, teachers and administrative staff grow their leadership skills. Community leaders from all around Lenoir County are visiting the school once a month to talk about the importance of...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

The Waffle Lady brings breakfast creations to Jacksonville hotel

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Regina Triche is known as the Waffle Lady in Jacksonville and beyond. Regina Triche, the Waffle Lady, works in the kitchen at Hampton Inn and Suites in Jacksonville. She makes over 140 different waffle creations for her guests. Her breakfast is on Visit NC's list of...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

34K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy