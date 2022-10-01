Colts vs. Titans DFS lineup: Analyzing Week 4 projections for Nyheim Hines, Dontrell Hilliard, Robert Woods, and Alec Pierce

Read full article on original website
profootballnetwork.com
Javonte Williams injury: Latest update on Denver Broncos RB
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of their Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. What is the latest update on Williams, and what will the Broncos do if the promising young back is sidelined for a while?. Broncos lose RB...
profootballnetwork.com
Buy Low, Sell High Week 5: Is It Time to Buy Low on Gabe Davis and Sell High on Josh Jacobs?
After a hectic week to open the season, Week 4 of fantasy football brought us more ups and downs and head-scratching moments. Here are a handful of players entering Week 4 of the fantasy football season that presents an optimal opportunity to buy low or sell high on. Underdog Fantasy...
3 key moments in Tennessee Titans' win against Indianapolis Colts
The Tennessee Titans (2-2) took a big lead in the first half, then held on to win 24-17 over the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Despite the Titans offensive gaining only 28 total yards in the second half, the defense made a handful of crucial plays in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
What Titans said about Week 4 win over Colts
The Tennessee Titans have their first winning streak of the 2022 campaign after beating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 on Sunday, 24-17. With the win, the Titans have now beaten the Colts in each of their last four games, and in five of the last six. As has been...
profootballnetwork.com
John Harbaugh’s fourth-down gamble costs Baltimore Ravens a win — and maybe home field
Let it be said up top that we love coaches like the Baltimore Ravens’ John Harbaugh. He knows the numbers. He trusts in numbers. He follows the numbers. And he defends the numbers even when the numbers fail him. But Harbaugh at some point needs to understand that the...
Williams suffers torn ACL; Gordon takes over Broncos’ top RB spot
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Melvin Gordon’s butterfingers have become a hazard for the Denver Broncos, especially with Javonte Williams’ season-ending knee injury and Mike Boone’s problems picking up the blitz and holding onto passes. The Broncos (2-2) have a condensed week to fix their backfield bugaboos ahead of their game Thursday night against Indianapolis (1-2-1). […]
Fox 59
Colts’ notebook: Shaq Leonard suffers concussion
INDIANAPOLIS — Shaquille Leonard’s return to the lineup lasted less than two quarters and ended with a vicious collision with a teammate. The Indianapolis Colts’ All-Pro linebacker suffered a concussion late in the second quarter of Sunday’s 24-17 loss to Tennessee when fellow ‘backer Zaire Franklin blasted him when they converged on Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo near the goal line.
profootballnetwork.com
Source: Star RB Javonte Williams Tears ACL, What’s Next for Broncos’ Running Game?
The Denver Broncos got the worst possible news involving star running back Javonte Williams, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. Williams tore his anterior cruciate ligament, an MRI exam revealed Monday, and he will undergo surgery to repair the damage and be placed on injured reserve, ending his season.
profootballnetwork.com
Browns vs. Falcons Week 4 preview and prediction
Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 4. Can Cleveland continue to ride its running game and defense to victory? Will the Falcons keep Kyle Pitts involved after he finally emerged in Week 3?. And, which team will secure its second...
profootballnetwork.com
Lewis Cine injury: Minnesota Vikings rookie safety carted off field
Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine was carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Here’s what we know about Cine’s injury. Vikings safety Lewis Cine suffers leg injury. Cine, the Viking’s first-round pick in...
Titans-Colts Inactives
Both teams ruled out a starting safety on Friday. Amani Hooker is out for Tennessee, and Julian Blackmon won't play for Indianapolis.
profootballnetwork.com
Is Jarvis Landry playing Sunday vs. the Vikings?
The New Orleans Saints will already be down Michael Thomas and Jameis Winston for the team’s Week 4 matchup without the Minnesota Vikings, but there’s more uncertainty to be found on the team’s offense. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. Is Landry expected to play on Sunday, and what are the fantasy football ramifications of his injury?
profootballnetwork.com
Is Gabe Davis playing today vs. the Ravens?
Is Gabe Davis playing in Week 4 after the Buffalo Bills‘ WR appeared to aggravate his ankle injury in practice this week? Let’s take a look at the latest injury news surrounding Davis and the fantasy football implications of the news. Update: Gabe Davis is active for the...
profootballnetwork.com
profootballnetwork.com
Jonathan Taylor Injury Update: Fantasy Implications for Colts’ Backfield
The injury to Jonathan Taylor is one of the biggest pieces of fantasy football news heading into Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. Let’s examine the latest news surrounding Taylor’s ankle injury and what it means for fantasy managers going forward on a short week for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.
profootballnetwork.com
Packers vs. Patriots DFS lineup: Should you include Romeo Doubs, AJ Dillon, Damien Harris, and Rhamondre Stevenson?
If you’re playing a Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 4, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
profootballnetwork.com
Tennessee Titans WR Treylon Burks out of Colts game with foot injury
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was ruled out of Sunday's game at the Indianapolis Colts after suffering a left foot injury during the fourth quarter. The team announced the designation during the final minutes of Sunday's game. Burks was injured on a second-down catch with 14:16 remaining, got up...
profootballnetwork.com
Early Fantasy Football Start/Sit Week 5: James Robinson, Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, and More
The previous week might not yet be over, but fantasy football Week 5 start/sit decisions are already at the forefront of the mind for managers. Let’s take a look through the data from the first four weeks as we try to identify which players we can look to start and sit in our Week 5 fantasy lineups.
profootballnetwork.com
Latest on J.J. Watt: What is atrial fibrillation?
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced Sunday morning that he received treatment for atrial fibrillation this week but will still play against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4. What is atrial fibrillation?. Atrial fibrillation, also known as A-fib, is an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm that can...
