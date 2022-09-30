ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'It looks like a prison': Grand Designs viewers blast £1.5 million home which was granted planning permission for 'outstanding architectural quality' - and say it looks more like an Amazon warehouse

Grand Designs viewers have blasted the design of a £1.5 million house which they think resembles a US high-security prison. Married couple Sarah and Mike set out to build a farming longhouse in the Derbyshire Dales where they could live alongside each of their parents, which they hoped would cost £900,000 to construct but actually coming in at £1.2 million.
HOME & GARDEN
BBC

Andrea Leadsom has 'grave concerns' about Northampton rail freight plans

An MP said she had "grave concerns" that a rail freight interchange could become "yet another lorry park" if changes to plans were approved. Andrea Leadsom, Conservative MP for South Northamptonshire, was discussing the Northampton Gateway Rail Freight Interchange at junction 15 of the M1. Plans previously stated warehouses on...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Market Harborough#Barns#Edge#English
BBC

Derelict Loftus church to become artists' centre

A derelict church which has stood empty for 20 years is set to become a centre for artists. The United Reformed Church was bought from private ownership for £52,000 by Redcar and Cleveland Council in 2020. Having completed urgent repairs, the council has secured £1.15m for major improvements and...
RELIGION
BBC

Keyworth street named Britain's best for hedgehogs

A village where residents have drilled holes in their fences to create wildlife corridors for hedgehogs has won a national award. Dale Road, in Keyworth, Nottinghamshire, has been named Britain's Biggest Hedgehog Street by two wildlife charities. Residents said they were thrilled at the news. Hedgehogs were listed as vulnerable...
ANIMALS
BBC

Newcastle back lane bollards that prevent fly-tipping to stay

Measures to block fly-tippers and tackle the problem of rubbish in Newcastle's West End are to be made permanent following a year-long trial. Bollards were installed in four back lanes in Wingrove and Arthur's Hill following complaints from residents. These included overflowing communal bins and vans dumping piles of trade...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Duke of Norfolk banned from driving

The peer who organised the Queen's funeral has been banned from driving for six months, despite claiming he needed his licence to arrange the King's upcoming coronation. Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk, was caught using his mobile phone while driving in Battersea, south-west London, on 7 April. He...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
BBC

Nottingham Cathedral restoration awarded £800,000 Lottery grant

A city cathedral designed by one of Victorian Britain's best-known architects is to be restored, thanks to a Lottery Heritage Fund grant. Nottingham Cathedral was designed by Augustus Pugin, who also worked on the design of the House of Commons. The cathedral's trustees said they had been awarded an initial...
LOTTERY
buckinghamshirelive.com

People urged to 'remain vigilant' as Asian hornets are spotted in UK

Beekeepers and members of the public are being asked to remain vigilant after Asian hornets were spotted in the UK. The Naitonal Bee Unit, which works on behalf of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has confirmed the sighting and said monitoring was under way to detect further Asian hornets.
ANIMALS
BBC

Gravesend care home rated inadequate following inspection

A care home in Kent has been rated inadequate by inspectors. Dene Holm residential home in Northfleet, Gravesend, was previously rated good, but has since been downgraded by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). Issues over management and the treatment of diabetic residents were highlighted in a CQC report. The home's...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Bridport affordable housing scheme welcomes first residents

People have started moving into what is claimed to be the largest affordable housing project of its kind in the UK. Bridport Cohousing consists of 26 flats and houses for social rent and a further 27 shared ownership properties built as part of a Community Land Trust (CLT). It has...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy