Read full article on original website
Related
Housebuilders' fury over new rules that mean they must put bars across first floor windows to stop increasingly tall Britons from falling out
Housebuilders are furious over new rules that require new homes to have steel bars built across their first floor windows to prevent increasingly tall Britons from falling out. Developers have argued that the new building safety regulations have left them with the limited options of either make pricey and arduous...
BBC
Shrewsbury nurse completes kick-scooter challenge for father
A nurse has used a scooter to cross the width of England to raise money for her father's cancer treatment in the Philippines. April Napala, from Shrewsbury, said it was a "glorious sight" for her and her boyfriend Jason Nelson when they saw the North Sea. The pair started in...
'It looks like a prison': Grand Designs viewers blast £1.5 million home which was granted planning permission for 'outstanding architectural quality' - and say it looks more like an Amazon warehouse
Grand Designs viewers have blasted the design of a £1.5 million house which they think resembles a US high-security prison. Married couple Sarah and Mike set out to build a farming longhouse in the Derbyshire Dales where they could live alongside each of their parents, which they hoped would cost £900,000 to construct but actually coming in at £1.2 million.
BBC
Andrea Leadsom has 'grave concerns' about Northampton rail freight plans
An MP said she had "grave concerns" that a rail freight interchange could become "yet another lorry park" if changes to plans were approved. Andrea Leadsom, Conservative MP for South Northamptonshire, was discussing the Northampton Gateway Rail Freight Interchange at junction 15 of the M1. Plans previously stated warehouses on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Derelict Loftus church to become artists' centre
A derelict church which has stood empty for 20 years is set to become a centre for artists. The United Reformed Church was bought from private ownership for £52,000 by Redcar and Cleveland Council in 2020. Having completed urgent repairs, the council has secured £1.15m for major improvements and...
BBC
Keyworth street named Britain's best for hedgehogs
A village where residents have drilled holes in their fences to create wildlife corridors for hedgehogs has won a national award. Dale Road, in Keyworth, Nottinghamshire, has been named Britain's Biggest Hedgehog Street by two wildlife charities. Residents said they were thrilled at the news. Hedgehogs were listed as vulnerable...
BBC
Newcastle back lane bollards that prevent fly-tipping to stay
Measures to block fly-tippers and tackle the problem of rubbish in Newcastle's West End are to be made permanent following a year-long trial. Bollards were installed in four back lanes in Wingrove and Arthur's Hill following complaints from residents. These included overflowing communal bins and vans dumping piles of trade...
BBC
Duke of Norfolk banned from driving
The peer who organised the Queen's funeral has been banned from driving for six months, despite claiming he needed his licence to arrange the King's upcoming coronation. Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk, was caught using his mobile phone while driving in Battersea, south-west London, on 7 April. He...
U.K.・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Full list of Wetherspoons closing as 32 pubs put up for sale
Pub chain JD Wetherspoon is selling 32 pubs after previously warning that it could lose £30m due to rising staff wages and repairs. The chain said it understands customers will be disappointed with the decision and the listed pubs will operate as Wetherspoon outlets until they are sold. In...
BBC
Nottingham Cathedral restoration awarded £800,000 Lottery grant
A city cathedral designed by one of Victorian Britain's best-known architects is to be restored, thanks to a Lottery Heritage Fund grant. Nottingham Cathedral was designed by Augustus Pugin, who also worked on the design of the House of Commons. The cathedral's trustees said they had been awarded an initial...
buckinghamshirelive.com
People urged to 'remain vigilant' as Asian hornets are spotted in UK
Beekeepers and members of the public are being asked to remain vigilant after Asian hornets were spotted in the UK. The Naitonal Bee Unit, which works on behalf of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has confirmed the sighting and said monitoring was under way to detect further Asian hornets.
BBC
Gravesend care home rated inadequate following inspection
A care home in Kent has been rated inadequate by inspectors. Dene Holm residential home in Northfleet, Gravesend, was previously rated good, but has since been downgraded by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). Issues over management and the treatment of diabetic residents were highlighted in a CQC report. The home's...
BBC
Bridport affordable housing scheme welcomes first residents
People have started moving into what is claimed to be the largest affordable housing project of its kind in the UK. Bridport Cohousing consists of 26 flats and houses for social rent and a further 27 shared ownership properties built as part of a Community Land Trust (CLT). It has...
Comments / 0