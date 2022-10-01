Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Gives Update On His Relationships With Roman Reigns And Jon Moxley
After years of working together as a team and as rivals in WWE, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) went their separate ways when Moxley left the company in 2019 to join AEW, where he is the current world champion. Alongside Roman Reigns, Moxley and Rollins made names for themselves in WWE as members of The Shield from 2012 to 2014, and they have since become three of the top guys in the two biggest wrestling companies in the world. There's been plenty of speculation about the former teammates' current relationship in light of harsh comments Rollins made about Moxley in a 2019 interview.
wrestlinginc.com
The Usos Match Reportedly Being Discussed For Upcoming Premium Live Event
WWE Extreme Rules is the next premium live event on the company's calendar, and, while the card is building up, the WWE Unified Tag Team Champions The Usos are nowhere to be found on it. However, that may not be the case for much longer. A match involving Jimmy and Jey Uso is under consideration, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Wants Another Crack At Feuding With Former WWE Star
Three years after the infamous WWE Hell In A Cell 2019 event that saw Seth Rollins defeat The Fiend via disqualification, Rollins addressed working with the Bray Wyatt alter-ego and the potential to revisit that at some point in the future. In a recent sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sports, Rollins was asked about whether or not he is interested in working with Wyatt if he were to return to the company in the future. Rollins, while hesitant, is open to the idea, saying, "another crack at that one might be nice," before addressing the hardships of participating in a long-term feud against a character like The Fiend.
411mania.com
WWE News: New Asuka Vlog Celebrates Her Birthday, WWE Smackdown In Three Minutes, Latest Clip From WWE Rivals
– Asuka has posted a new vlog in which she celebrates her birthday. The Empress of Tomorrow turned 41 this past Monday. – WWE has posted a new video looking at this week’s episode of Smackdown in three minutes. – A&E has shared a clip from a recent episode...
RELATED PEOPLE
NASCAR World Reacts To Terrifying Crash On Saturday
The NASCAR world had to witness a pretty terrifying crash on Saturday afternoon. NASCAR Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson had to be air lifted following an accident on Saturday. It was very scary. "Jordan Anderson is being airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital. FS1 says Anderson has burns and...
PWMania
Sable Trends on Social Media Following Comments by Mick Foley
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley’s comments about former WWE Women’s Champion Sable trended on Twitter. As PWMania.com previously reported, during the latest “Foley Is Pod” podcast episode, Foley and co-host Conrad Thompson discussed Sable. The Hardcore Icon praised Sable and said she deserved to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather urged to fire bodyguard “KO’d by a lightweight”
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been urged to fire the bodyguard who a lightweight in Japan knocked out. Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi, a long-time friend of Mayweather’s, took a fight at late notice on the undercard of RIZIN 38. Mayweather fought Mikuru Asakura on top-billing and made...
PWMania
Michael Cole Hints at Big Name Returning for WWE WrestleMania Feud
Michael Cole dropped a tease for what many people believe will be a WrestleMania 39 match during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Cole made the following comment during the match between Austin Theory and Drew McIntyre, “No doubt Austin Theory is one of most talented we have seen in a while. He could use an Attitude Adjustment though.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
stillrealtous.com
Surprising Name Rumored For Brock Lesnar’s Next Opponent
Brock Lesnar last competed when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, but unfortunately for Brock it was The Tribal Chief who picked up the victory that night. Even though Lesnar has been sitting on the sidelines it’s expected that he will return at some point, and it looks like a big opponent could be waiting for him.
Antonio Inoki: In Memoriam, 1943-2022
The Great Antonio Inoki has died (KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images) Antonio Inoki, the founder of New Japan Pro Wrestling, who became one of the biggest pro wrestling stars in the history of Japan, died at the age of 79. In addition to his wrestling legacy, Inoki also fought Muhammad Ali in a match billed as "The War of the Worlds" in 1976.Antonio Inoki (Photo by Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP via Getty Images) Wrestlers and officials prepare soup noodles for homeless people at Shinjuku Central park in central Tokyo on December 28, 2009. The Inoki Genome Federation, led by Japanese professional wrestler Antonio Inoki, supplied soup noodles to more than 500 homeless persons.Antonio Inoki (TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (TORU YAMANAKA/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki ( YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (KIM WON-JIN/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (STR/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (TORU YAMANAKA/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (TORU YAMANAKA/AFP via Getty Images)11
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Regina, SK (10/1): Drew McIntyre Teams With Sheamus
Natalya def. B-Fab White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played as the house lights turn red. Madcap Moss def. Sami Zayn via DQ. The referee orders a tag team match to start immediately. Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa def. Madcap Moss & Ricochet. Hit Row (w/ B Fab) def. Maximum...
411mania.com
Seth Rollins on the Difficulties of Feuding With Bray Wyatt, If He Wants to Run Their Feud Back
– Ariel Helwani recently spoke to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins for BT Sport ahead of his match with Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules. Seth Rollins discussed old faces returning to WWE and a name such as Bray Wyatt possibly returning. Rollins also talked about possibly running back his feud with Wyatt, despite the reaction to the finish of their match at WWE Hell in a Cell 2019. Below are some highlights:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Wants Jey Uso To Understand After Heated Exchange On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn was finally made the ‘Honorary Uce’ of The Bloodline by Roman Reigns and Jey Uso wasn’t too happy about that. Jey told Sami he didn’t trust him last night on SmackDown. The Honorary Uce has finally decided to response to Jey’s threats. Sami...
PWMania
The Wrestling Industry Reacts to the Death of Wrestling Legend Antonio Inoki
As PWMania.com previously reported, Antonio Inoki, the founder of NJPW and a wrestling legend, died at the age of 79. Several wrestlers reacted to the news, and here are some of their reactions:. Tony Khan: RIP Antonio Inoki, a pioneer in the pro wrestling industry. Inoki’s influence and his achievements...
ComicBook
Jury Rules in Favor of Randy Orton's Tattoo Artist in WWE and 2K Games Case
WWE and Take-Two just experienced an unexpected loss in court, as an Illinois federal jury has found in favor of Catherine Alexander in the trial over copyright infringement regarding Randy Orton's tattoos. The suit was filed in 2018, with Alexander saying that she owns the copyright to the designs used in Orton's tattoos in the WWE 2K video games. Alexander has been evidently tattooing Orton since 2003, and today the jury ruled in favor of the plating and against Take-Two, 2K Games, Visual Concepts Entertainment, and WWE (via @copyrightlately). You can find the post regarding the verdict below.
411mania.com
Seth Rollins and Others Pose as The Shield at WWE Live Event (Pic, Clip)
During the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Bismarck, ND this past Saturday, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and The Miz did the Shield’s pose at one point. The heels were teaming against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens when the spot happened. They then tried the Shield’s triple powerbomb on Lashley, complete with Rollins mocking Roman Reigns, before Ziggler broke it up.
411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat’s In-Ring Return Officially Announced
Ricky Steamboat is making his in-ring return at Big Time Wrestling next month. and the details of the match have been revealed. Big Time Wrestling has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will team with FTR against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a mystery partner at the November 27th event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/3/22)
WWE invades the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable. – Johnny Gargano vs. Otis. – Candice LeRae...
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Signs Another Former World Heavyweight Champion
Another one for the collection. One of AEW’s greatest strengths has been its roster. The company has been built on the amount of wrestlers that it has and the variety that it is able to present. AEW continues to add new talent to the roster and create new possibilities, which they have done again by signing another former World Heavyweight Champion to an official contract.
Comments / 0