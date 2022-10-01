Read full article on original website
Firefighter, EMS Captain in Ashland County killed after motorcycle crash, OSHP says
ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A firefighter and EMS Captain in Ashland County died after being thrown from his motorcycle during a crash on Sunday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials. The crash happened on Country Road 1302 at around 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 2 in Perry Township, according...
Family: 11-year-old Big Walnut student has long road to recovery after being struck by parade float
SUNBURY, Ohio — The 11-year-old Big Walnut Local Schools student who was seriously injured during the district's homecoming parade Friday is still being treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The family confirmed to 10TV that the boy's name is Kenneth, but goes by Kenny. Kenny’s aunt said he underwent...
Child severely injured in Sunbury homecoming parade
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — An 11-year-old boy suffered severe injuries after being run over by a homecoming parade float in Sunbury. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Delaware Post, authorities responded to Big Walnut High School around 6:52 p.m. Friday. Police said the boy was walking next to a Ford F-150 pickup truck, driven by […]
Police: Child in critical condition after shooting in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child was seriously injured after reportedly being shot in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus Sunday afternoon, police said. The Columbus Division of Police responded to a shooting just after 1:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Kenmore Road, just west of Joyce Avenue, where they found a child with a gunshot wound.
Police: 14-year-old shot while walking in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy said he was shot while walking in North Linden on Friday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police were called to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center on a report of a walk-in shooting victim just after 3 p.m. Sunday. The boy told...
Man dies after being pinned under lawnmower in Pataskala
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man died after he was pinned by his lawnmower in a creek bed Saturday evening, according to Pataskala police. Police officers, firefighters and medics were called to a home on Highland Hollow Drive around 7 p.m. for a report of an overturned lawnmower in a ravine.
Fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County
Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township. Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle...
1 dead, 1 injured following crash on ramp from I-71 South to I-70 East near downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another person was hurt following a crash that happened Sunday morning near downtown Columbus. Columbus police say the crash happened on the ramp from I-71 South to I-70 East just after 4 a.m. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center...
Breaking High Speed Chase of a Stolen Vehicle in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – A high-speed chase is occurring around 7 pm in the area of Us-23 northbound. Two vehicles were reported stolen off a Marathon gas station in Pickaway County possibly at Tarlton road, one ran from police the other stopped at the truck stop after unknowingly being tracked. Law...
At least 3 taken to hospital by medical helicopter after crash on I-70 EB in Clark County
At least three people were taken by a medical helicopter to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash shut down eastbound I-70 Sunday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the area of I-70 eastbound near South Limestone Street around 4 a.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Initial reports...
One shot after argument in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was shot after an argument Saturday in North Columbus. According to police, the 31-year-old victim told police he and the suspect were inside an apartment on the 1100 block of Mediterranean Avenue at 12:11 p.m. Saturday when the two men got into an argument. Police said the argument escalated and became physical, at which point, the suspect allegedly pulled a gun, firing once and hitting the victim in the groin area.
One critical after three-vehicle crash in southeast Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle collision overnight Saturday near Groveport on U.S. Route 33, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. At 1:16 a.m., a Chrysler PT cruiser was going southeast on US 33 between Ebright Road and Bixby Road in Madison Township and veered off the roadway […]
Police: 2 killed in crash near Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people have died after a crash near Hilliard early Friday morning, police told 10TV. The Hilliard Division of Police said the crash happened just before 2:55 a.m. on Fishinger Road in front of Columbus Fire Station 30. The victims were taken to area hospitals where...
Downtown Columbus Charity Newsies statue reportedly vandalized
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A statue in downtown Columbus honoring the Charity Newsies has reportedly been vandalized. Charity Newsies has been providing clothing to those in need since 1907. The organization's executive director Subha Lembach told 10TV the damage to the statue, located on East Broad Street near High Street,...
Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in crash after fleeing traffic stop near Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were killed and another was injured after police said their vehicle crashed following a traffic stop near Hilliard early Friday morning. Around 2:50 a.m., an officer with the Hilliard Division of Police was dispatched to the Certified gas station located at 4546 Cemetery Road after an alarm went off at the business. The officer found that the front glass door was shattered and several cases of cigarette cartons were missing.
Update: Shooting at Grove City Meijers
GROVE CITY – On October 1st, 2022 at 3:35 PM, Grove City Division of Police officers responded to Meijer, 2811 London Groveport Rd. on a report of a shooting. According to police a road rage incident cumulated in the parking lot of the store. During a dispute, one individual was shot in the arm. Officers and detectives are on scene investigating, and all involved parties have been identified. At this time, there is no further danger related to this case.
17-year-old stable after being shot in the Hilltop, marks 1,000th felonious assault in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus has had its 1,000th felonious assault in the calendar year of 2022 after police found a woman shot in the Hilltop neighborhood overnight Thursday on the West Side. Officers went to the 100 block of South Burgess Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. and found a house had […]
Two hospitalized after shooting in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two were hospitalized after a shooting Friday morning in east Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police said officers officers went to the intersection of North Nelson Road and East 5th Avenue at around 10:56 a.m. and found one person with a gunshot wound to the upper body. CPD states that person […]
Multiple lanes of State Route 315 north closed following crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A traffic accident closed several lanes of State Route 315 on Thursday. A crash occurred around 2:27 p.m. on Thursday near Henderson Road, closing multiple lanes of State Route 315 north, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Traffic was directed through the right shoulder of the highway.
Body camera video shows Grove City officers dragged by car
Watch the body camera footage of the incident in the player above. GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City police released body-camera video Friday of an incident showing two police officers being dragged by a car during an attempted arrest. Officers Kyle Coffey and Dylan Eason observed two people, later identified as Abel Martinez and […]
