ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Pessimistic About Life, Future: Report

People in the Bay Area are feeling pessimistic about their future. Nearly half of people living in the Bay Area call crime an extremely serious problem, according to a new survey by the Bay Area News Group and Joint Venture Silicon Valley. Another big concern? The rising cost of housing.
POLITICS
San José Spotlight

San Jose rent hike could push out tenants

Residents at an East San Jose affordable housing complex found an apparent loophole in the city’s rent control policy that favors the property owner and are fighting an October rent hike. Chanting “Sí, se puede,” which translate to “Yes, we can,” roughly 100 residents and local organizers took to...
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Hundreds of affordable homes planned in San Jose

Following through on a policy priority five years in the making, San Jose is partnering with developers to build affordable housing on several city-owned plots of land, including the first housing project stemming from Google’s major downtown development. The San Jose City Council voted unanimously to approve exclusive negotiating...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
City
Mountain View, CA
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Mountain View, CA
Cars
Palo Alto, CA
Cars
Mountain View, CA
Government
Santa Clara County, CA
Cars
Local
California Government
Palo Alto, CA
Government
City
Palo Alto, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Cars
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA
thesantaclara.org

How Santa Clara is Preparing for the Next Big Earthquake

Students and Campus Safety offer insights on earthquake readiness. To address Santa Clara’s geographical predisposition to earthquakes, Campus Safety has implemented a number of procedures that ensure campus earthquake preparedness. The Great Shakeout Earthquake drill, for example, will be held on Oct. 20. Even with the recent lull in...
SANTA CLARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Simitian
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz announces deal with city service workers to avert strike

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz has reached an agreement with city service workers represented by the Service Employees International Union, the city announced Sunday. A strike that was set to begin Monday has been called off, city officials said. The agreement between the city and SEIU includes pay...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless

Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents.  The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.    
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Residents frustrated with San Francisco police during sideshow

SAN FRANCISCO - People living in one San Francisco neighborhood say they're frustrated about how police responded to a late night sideshow this weekend. One man can be heard on cell phone video, saying: "They have like, the entire police department here, and they're not doing anything." The sideshow was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#Clothing#Move Mountain View
KTVU FOX 2

Volunteers find remains while searching for Alexis Gabe

OAKLEY, Calif. - The family of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe has been searching for her for months. Now, the family tells KTVU volunteer searchers found remains. Alexis' father, Gwyn Gabe told KTVU volunteers founds the remains in Pioneer, Calif., about 60 miles southeast of Sacramento. In a Sunday Zoom...
OAKLEY, CA
rwcpulse.com

Blog: Did You Know Money Was Printed in Redwood City?

One of the noteworthy structures of Redwood City's historic district is located at the corner of Broadway and Main. It's known as the First National Bank of San Mateo County, Redwood City. Founded in 1891, it initially operated from the Capital Hotel in the middle of the block. In 1899,...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Cars
KTVU FOX 2

Hundreds of campaign signs stolen from mayoral candidates in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - With the November election just weeks away, thieves have recently been caught on camera stealing campaign signs belonging to a candidate for mayor in San Jose. Now, both candidates are reporting hundreds of campaign signs stolen just in the last few weeks. Stolen campaign signs were...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

'Insane' fuel prices shock Bay Area drivers used to paying more

SAN MATEO -- The price for a gallon of regular is creeping toward $8 at one station on Sand Hill Road in Palo Alto.Now Gov. Newsom is taking action to bring gasoline prices back down to earth by directly contradicting one of his own climate-protection policies.In a video posted to Twitter Newsom said oil companies need to explain why California drivers pay so much more for fuel than the rest of the nation.Company representatives responded by pointing to California's own strictest-in-the-nation regulations."They're ripping you off!" the governor said. "Their record profits are coming at your expense."Peninsula drivers who were caught...
PALO ALTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy