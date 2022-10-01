Read full article on original website
Thelma Acosta
1d ago
This is so sad Babygirl !! Rest In Peace 🕊️ Sweet girl 💜🙏🫂Father I come too you in Prayer 🙏 and ask of you too Please give this Family Comfort and Peace 🕊️ as this trial is sit and convicted and major May Justice be served. father you know this situation you know what happened you know exactly why and whether it be your will that the right thing is done brother I just asked you to take care of this family and each and everyone of them each and everyone of them you know even the mother even the mother nobody but you and her mostly you knows exactly what happened.
Reply(1)
3
Related
FOX Carolina
Sheriff: ‘Justice served’ after man accused of killing Sgt. Jumper found guilty
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County’s Sheriff Hobart Lewis responded after a man, who was accused of killing a deputy, was found guilty in a trial. On Thursday, Sept. 29, a jury found Ray Kelly, a man accused of killing Sgt. Conley Jumper during a traffic stop in 2020, guilty of murder. The judge sentenced Kelly to life in prison.
Help McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office locate missing teen
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office has asked for the public's assistance in locating a runaway teen.
Family of man fatally shot by Deputies to hold press conference Monday
The Family of an Upstate man shot and killed after a run-in with Deputies last week, is set to hold a press conference related to what they described as “new revelations” in the case
Verdict: Man accused of killing Greenville County deputy guilty of murder, other charges
On the fourth day of the trial the jury found Kelly guilty of murder and and sentenced him to life in prison.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Upstate man gets 25 years for his role in fatal drive-by
An Upstate man is set to spend the next quarter century behind bars, for his role in a fatal drive-by shooting in 2019. Tyler R. Bright of Piedmont pleaded guilty to three total charges Thursday, stemming from the incident.
WLOS.com
Two arrested following overnight shooting Buncombe County, officials say
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A shooting overnight Thursday, Sept. 29 in Buncombe County near the Weaverville area has led to the arrest of two individuals, Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said Friday, Sept. 30. Geonessy Monet Vargas-Sanchez was taken into custody by Buncombe County Sheriff's Office early Friday morning and...
FOX Carolina
Man arrested on 13 counts of property crime charges
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Thursday, Sept. 28 on 13 counts related to property crimes that happened in September. According to deputies, 36-year-old Clinton Trey Whitworth was already out on bond and wearing an ankle monitor, which he removed, for property crimes that were committed in 2021.
counton2.com
Deputies arrest 2 after overnight shooting, Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested two following a shooting Thursday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call of a gunshot wound in Buncombe County. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Deputies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
2 arrested after shooting in Weaverville area Thursday night
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested following a shooting Thursday night. Deputies responded to a scene near New Stock Road in reference to a gunshot victim a little after midnight on September 29. Deputies say the victim was found with...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway teen in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Thursday. According to deputies, Yasmin Giron left on foot at around 9:30 p.m. from the Roe Road area wearing plaid pajama bottoms, a blue coat and no jewelry.
my40.tv
Haywood County relieved to be spared by Ian, sets sight on providing aid to those in need
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — As previous severe weather events --most recently the flooding from remnants of Tropical Storm Fred's in 2021 -- have kept the people of Haywood County on edge anytime it rains, its community can sleep a little sounder now that Ian has passed. Businesses and...
FOX Carolina
Wife dies, husband ‘seriously injured’ following afternoon crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured. Police say the crash happened at around 1:16 pm. in the area of Patton Avenue and New Leicester Highway. Officers say a husband and wife were traveling west...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family of man fatally shot by Deputies asking for answers
The family of the man fatally shot by Greenville County Deputies earlier this week, is seeking answer’s after he was shot and killed on Wednesday.
my40.tv
Man who posted photo of fanned out $100 bills on Facebook, sentenced for burglary
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Henderson County man who posted a photo of a large sum of fanned out $100 bills on Facebook just days after a burglary, has been sentenced to prison. District Attorney Andrew Murray says Tyler Lee Anders, 19, was taken to jail on Sept....
Driver charged in deadly head-on crash in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a head-on crash in Burke County Thursday afternoon, North Carolina state troopers said. North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Miller Board Road near Shoupes Grove Road around 4 p.m. on Sept. 29. When troopers got to the scene, they determined a 2016 Dodge Ram was traveling north when the driver crossed the centerline and hit a 2017 Nissan Rogue head-on.
Sheriff: Deputies kill man who sent ex-girlfriend gun pics
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A man who sent threats and photos of a gun to an ex-girlfriend was shot and killed by deputies who were trying to arrest him Wednesday in the third deadly police shooting in South Carolina in four days, authorities said. The man killed had a gun as the four deputies tried to take […]
my40.tv
Tryon Police Chief Jeff Arrowood retires, creates scholarship to honor son's memory
TRYON, N.C. (WLOS) — The chief of police in Tryon is stepping into retirement after 30 years of service. A celebration for Jeff Arrowood was held Friday at the Harmon Field log cabin. Arrowood, who began as a patrol officer in 1993, was appointed chief in 2003. Although Arrowood...
Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says second death, in a week, caused by improper gun handling
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators in Spartanburg County said improper handling of firearms has caused another death in the Upstate. The Sheriff’s Office says two incidents happened last week where someone was killed because of improper storage or handling of guns. They are encouraging everyone that has any sort of weapon to be responsible […]
my40.tv
Marchers of all ages turn out for Haywood County's first-ever March for Life event
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Saturday, Oct. 1 marked the first Haywood County March for Life event, in which demonstrators showed support for pro-life legislation in North Carolina. The rally was hosted by the local Knights of Columbus Waynesville -- a charity organization of Catholic men -- in partnership with...
Highway Patrol: Arrest made in crash that killed woman, injured 3 others in North Carolina
A woman was killed and three others were injured, including a 10-year-old child, in a head-on collision Thursday in Burke County, Highway Patrol said.
Comments / 4