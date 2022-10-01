ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers vs. Patriots DFS lineup: Should you include Romeo Doubs, AJ Dillon, Damien Harris, and Rhamondre Stevenson?

By BJ Rudell
profootballnetwork.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

3 running backs Javonte Williams fantasy football owners must add amid season-ending injury

The Denver Broncos lost a crucial divisional matchup in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. They also lost their top running back Javonte Williams to an injury, and there was concern that he would miss a substantial amount of time with the injury. Those fears came true today when it was announced that Williams would miss the rest of the 2022 season after he tore his ACL, which is a crushing blow for the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
profootballnetwork.com

Javonte Williams injury: Latest update on Denver Broncos RB

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of their Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. What is the latest update on Williams, and what will the Broncos do if the promising young back is sidelined for a while?. Broncos lose RB...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
profootballnetwork.com

Source: Star RB Javonte Williams Tears ACL, What’s Next for Broncos’ Running Game?

The Denver Broncos got the worst possible news involving star running back Javonte Williams, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. Williams tore his anterior cruciate ligament, an MRI exam revealed Monday, and he will undergo surgery to repair the damage and be placed on injured reserve, ending his season.
DENVER, CO
profootballnetwork.com

Browns vs. Falcons Week 4 preview and prediction

Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 4. Can Cleveland continue to ride its running game and defense to victory? Will the Falcons keep Kyle Pitts involved after he finally emerged in Week 3?. And, which team will secure its second...
CLEVELAND, OH
profootballnetwork.com

Is Jarvis Landry playing Sunday vs. the Vikings?

The New Orleans Saints will already be down Michael Thomas and Jameis Winston for the team’s Week 4 matchup without the Minnesota Vikings, but there’s more uncertainty to be found on the team’s offense. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. Is Landry expected to play on Sunday, and what are the fantasy football ramifications of his injury?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devante Parker
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Aaron Rodgers
profootballnetwork.com

7 NFL prop bets to target in Week 4, including Adam Thielen, J.K. Dobbins, and Jahan Dotson

There’s a lot of overlap between fantasy football and NFL betting. In no area is it more prominent than in NFL prop bets. With literally thousands of player props on the board every week, the lines aren’t as sharp as sides and totals. This is how we take advantage. Here are my top NFL player props for the 1 p.m. ET slate of games (plus one for the 9:30 am London game!).
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Caesars Kansas promo code scores awesome Rams-49ers MNF offers

Bettors can use our Caesars Kansas promo code for the “Full Caesar” bonus. Make a big first bet on Monday Night Football and get a head start on Caesars Rewards. Use PFNFULL as the Caesars Kansas promo code for an insured first bet up to $1,250. This gives you the chance to risk a little more on your first bet, knowing that you will get a free bet refund it you lose.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#New England Patriots Dfs#Pfn#Packers Dfs
profootballnetwork.com

Monday Morning GM: Evaluating 2023 NFL Draft Quarterbacks From Week 5

Thanks in part to the partnership with Pro Football Network and the East-West Shrine Bowl, readers can now go beyond the games on Saturdays and obtain a virtual look at the scouting process for the 2023 NFL Draft. For some, the draft takes place in April. For those initiated, the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
profootballnetwork.com

Is Christian McCaffrey playing today vs. the Cardinals?

The question of is Christian McCaffrey playing has been a somewhat ever-present one so far in the 2022 NFL season. There has seemingly been some sort of niggle for McCaffrey every week this year, and Week 4 is no different. Let’s take a look at the latest news regarding McCaffrey’s Week 4 status and what it means for fantasy football managers this week.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 5: Updates on Jonathan Taylor, Javonte Williams, Christian McCaffrey, and Others

Heading into Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season and the fantasy football injury report is once again a busy one. There are some big-name fantasy options that either entered Sunday with an injury or left their respective games. Let’s examine the latest NFL injury news and see what action fantasy managers should look to take.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
profootballnetwork.com

Is Jameis Winston playing Sunday vs. the Vikings?

New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston has battled several injury concerns over the past few weeks. After gutting through pain to play in Week 3, Winston didn’t practice at all ahead of New Orleans’ Week 4 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. Is Winston playing this week, or will backup QB Andy Dalton have to step in?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Breakthrough Player of Week 4: Atlanta Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

The Atlanta Falcons were one of five underdogs to win Sunday, thanks in no small part to a breakthrough performance from a big underdog story. Rookie running back Tyler Allgeier was absolutely punishing against the Cleveland Browns, leading the Falcons with 84 yards on 10 carries. Is Allgeier the next...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy