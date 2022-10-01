ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

profootballnetwork.com

Javonte Williams injury: Latest update on Denver Broncos RB

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of their Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. What is the latest update on Williams, and what will the Broncos do if the promising young back is sidelined for a while?. Broncos lose RB...
DENVER, CO
profootballnetwork.com

Lewis Cine injury: Minnesota Vikings rookie safety carted off field

Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine was carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Here’s what we know about Cine’s injury. Vikings safety Lewis Cine suffers leg injury. Cine, the Viking’s first-round pick in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
profootballnetwork.com

Browns vs. Falcons Week 4 preview and prediction

Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 4. Can Cleveland continue to ride its running game and defense to victory? Will the Falcons keep Kyle Pitts involved after he finally emerged in Week 3?. And, which team will secure its second...
CLEVELAND, OH
profootballnetwork.com

Source: Star RB Javonte Williams Tears ACL, What’s Next for Broncos’ Running Game?

The Denver Broncos got the worst possible news involving star running back Javonte Williams, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. Williams tore his anterior cruciate ligament, an MRI exam revealed Monday, and he will undergo surgery to repair the damage and be placed on injured reserve, ending his season.
DENVER, CO
profootballnetwork.com

Is Jarvis Landry playing Sunday vs. the Vikings?

The New Orleans Saints will already be down Michael Thomas and Jameis Winston for the team’s Week 4 matchup without the Minnesota Vikings, but there’s more uncertainty to be found on the team’s offense. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. Is Landry expected to play on Sunday, and what are the fantasy football ramifications of his injury?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
profootballnetwork.com

Is Gabe Davis playing today vs. the Ravens?

Is Gabe Davis playing in Week 4 after the Buffalo Bills‘ WR appeared to aggravate his ankle injury in practice this week? Let’s take a look at the latest injury news surrounding Davis and the fantasy football implications of the news. Update: Gabe Davis is active for the...
BALTIMORE, MD
profootballnetwork.com

7 NFL prop bets to target in Week 4, including Adam Thielen, J.K. Dobbins, and Jahan Dotson

There’s a lot of overlap between fantasy football and NFL betting. In no area is it more prominent than in NFL prop bets. With literally thousands of player props on the board every week, the lines aren’t as sharp as sides and totals. This is how we take advantage. Here are my top NFL player props for the 1 p.m. ET slate of games (plus one for the 9:30 am London game!).
NFL
FOX Sports

Kamara inactive for Saints in London game against Vikings

LONDON (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara is inactive for New Orleans' game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday because of a rib injury. Kamara had earlier been listed as questionable but participated in practice this week. Vikings outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
profootballnetwork.com

Caesars Illinois promo scores wild football bonuses this weekend

There are tons of bonuses to use for football this weekend, and it all starts with our Caesars Illinois promo. Bears fans can find odds boosts for the game on Sunday against the Giants. Caesars Sportsbook. ALL STATES. PROMO CODE:. PFNFULL. SIGNUP BONUS. Up to $1,250 on Caesars. 1,000 Tier...
ILLINOIS STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Packers vs. Patriots DFS lineup: Should you include Romeo Doubs, AJ Dillon, Damien Harris, and Rhamondre Stevenson?

If you’re playing a Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 4, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
GREEN BAY, WI

