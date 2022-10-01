Read full article on original website
What the national media is saying about the Saints' 28-25 loss to the Vikings
LONDON, UK — The New Orleans Saints lost a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings in London 28-25 on Sunday. The Saints are now 1-3 and have lost three straight. Here's what sports media, both local and national, has to say about Sunday's game. Vikings beat Saints in back-and-forth field...

Javonte Williams injury: Latest update on Denver Broncos RB
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of their Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. What is the latest update on Williams, and what will the Broncos do if the promising young back is sidelined for a while?. Broncos lose RB...

Buy Low, Sell High Week 5: Is It Time to Buy Low on Gabe Davis and Sell High on Josh Jacobs?
After a hectic week to open the season, Week 4 of fantasy football brought us more ups and downs and head-scratching moments. Here are a handful of players entering Week 4 of the fantasy football season that presents an optimal opportunity to buy low or sell high on. Underdog Fantasy...
Bleacher Report’s Recommendation for Vikings ‘Player to Be Benched’
The NFL season is just three weeks old, but Bleacher Report has thoughts on a player each team should bench. And for the Minnesota Vikings, that is slot cornerback Chandon Sullivan. to-be-benched player for each NFL team, writing about Sullivan, “The Vikings are 27th in adjusted yards per pass attempt...

John Harbaugh’s fourth-down gamble costs Baltimore Ravens a win — and maybe home field
Let it be said up top that we love coaches like the Baltimore Ravens’ John Harbaugh. He knows the numbers. He trusts in numbers. He follows the numbers. And he defends the numbers even when the numbers fail him. But Harbaugh at some point needs to understand that the...

Lewis Cine injury: Minnesota Vikings rookie safety carted off field
Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine was carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Here’s what we know about Cine’s injury. Vikings safety Lewis Cine suffers leg injury. Cine, the Viking’s first-round pick in...

Browns vs. Falcons Week 4 preview and prediction
Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 4. Can Cleveland continue to ride its running game and defense to victory? Will the Falcons keep Kyle Pitts involved after he finally emerged in Week 3?. And, which team will secure its second...

Source: Star RB Javonte Williams Tears ACL, What’s Next for Broncos’ Running Game?
The Denver Broncos got the worst possible news involving star running back Javonte Williams, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. Williams tore his anterior cruciate ligament, an MRI exam revealed Monday, and he will undergo surgery to repair the damage and be placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

Is Jarvis Landry playing Sunday vs. the Vikings?
The New Orleans Saints will already be down Michael Thomas and Jameis Winston for the team’s Week 4 matchup without the Minnesota Vikings, but there’s more uncertainty to be found on the team’s offense. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. Is Landry expected to play on Sunday, and what are the fantasy football ramifications of his injury?

Is Gabe Davis playing today vs. the Ravens?
Is Gabe Davis playing in Week 4 after the Buffalo Bills‘ WR appeared to aggravate his ankle injury in practice this week? Let’s take a look at the latest injury news surrounding Davis and the fantasy football implications of the news. Update: Gabe Davis is active for the...

7 NFL prop bets to target in Week 4, including Adam Thielen, J.K. Dobbins, and Jahan Dotson
There’s a lot of overlap between fantasy football and NFL betting. In no area is it more prominent than in NFL prop bets. With literally thousands of player props on the board every week, the lines aren’t as sharp as sides and totals. This is how we take advantage. Here are my top NFL player props for the 1 p.m. ET slate of games (plus one for the 9:30 am London game!).

Dennis Allen says what Saints fans are thinking after loss to Vikings
The New Orleans Saints lost yet another heartbreaking game in Week 4. This time, they fell to the Minnesota Vikings after Will Lutz missed a 61-yard field goal to tie the game in the closing seconds. The Saints shot themselves in the foot way too many times once again. There...

Kamara inactive for Saints in London game against Vikings
LONDON (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara is inactive for New Orleans' game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday because of a rib injury. Kamara had earlier been listed as questionable but participated in practice this week. Vikings outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith...

Vikings vs. Saints: Time, TV, stream, and prediction for football from London!
The NFL’s International Series begins in Week 4, with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints traveling across the pond to square off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. The game is scheduled for Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 a.m. ET on the NFL Network and NFL+ (live stream available on FuboTV).


Jonathan Taylor Injury Update: Fantasy Implications for Colts’ Backfield
The injury to Jonathan Taylor is one of the biggest pieces of fantasy football news heading into Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. Let’s examine the latest news surrounding Taylor’s ankle injury and what it means for fantasy managers going forward on a short week for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.

Packers vs. Patriots DFS lineup: Should you include Romeo Doubs, AJ Dillon, Damien Harris, and Rhamondre Stevenson?
If you’re playing a Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 4, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.

Early Fantasy Football Start/Sit Week 5: James Robinson, Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, and More
The previous week might not yet be over, but fantasy football Week 5 start/sit decisions are already at the forefront of the mind for managers. Let’s take a look through the data from the first four weeks as we try to identify which players we can look to start and sit in our Week 5 fantasy lineups.


NFL Week 4 predictions and picks against the spread: Dalvin Cook a go, D’Andre Swift a no-go, Christian McCaffrey an oh-no
Much has changed heading into the Sunday slate of NFL games. Here’s the latest (and final) look at our NFL Week 4 predictions and picks for the remaining 15 games. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL...
