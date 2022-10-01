Read full article on original website
Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea's successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
Frustration with Ukraine war spills out on Russian state TV
Russia’s retreat from a key Ukrainian city over the weekend elicited outcry from an unlikely crowd – state-run media outlets that typically cast Moscow’s war in glowing terms. A series of embarrassing military losses in recent weeks has presented a challenge for prominent hosts of Russian news...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that Russia is taking ownership of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest. Putin signed a decree Wednesday ordering the creation of a state company to manage the facility and said all workers now need Russian permission to work there. Russian troops have occupied the plant for months.
Asian stocks mixed on strong US hiring, OPEC oil output cuts
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Thursday after strong U.S. hiring dampened hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off plans for interest rate hikes and the OPEC group of oil exporters agreed to output cuts to shore up prices. Tokyo and Seoul advanced while Hong Kong and Sydney...
Taiwan will treat Chinese military flights into its airspace as 'first strike,' defense minister says
Chinese fighter jets or drones that intrude into Taiwan's territorial airspace will be regarded as a "first strike," Taiwan's Defense Minister warned Wednesday, as the island seeks to step-up its defenses in response to Beijing's military pressure.
Climate change made summer drought 20 times more likely
Drought that stretched across three continents this summer — drying out large parts of Europe, the United States and China — was made 20 times more likely by climate change, according to a new study. Drought dried up major rivers, destroyed crops, sparked wildfire, threatened aquatic species and...
Solomon Islands PM says he won't jeopardise Pacific security
SYDNEY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare told his Australian counterpart on Thursday he would not do anything that undermined Pacific security and would not allow military bases in his country under a security deal with China, media reported.
AP News Summary at 11:59 p.m. EDT
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the final papers to annex four regions of Ukraine while his military struggled to control the new territory. In a defiant move, the Kremlin held the door open for further land grabs in Ukraine. Speaking in a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “certain territories will be reclaimed" and that Russia would continue “consulting” residents about joining Russia. He did not specify which additional Ukrainian territories Moscow is eyeing. The four annexed regions were added in violation of international laws. Ukrainian law enforcement officials, meanwhile, reported discovering more evidence of torture and killings in areas retaken from Russian forces.
OPEC+ cuts ahead of winter fan global inflation concerns
SINGAPORE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Concerns over tight oil supplies and soaring inflation have intensified after the OPEC+ group of nations announced its largest supply cut since 2020 ahead of European Union embargoes on Russian energy.
Chinese civil war refugee makes love for Taiwan flag a dining experience
TAOYUAN, Taiwan, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Days away from Taiwan's National Day, a long line of people snakes out of Chang Lao-wang's restaurant, where the Chinese civil war refugee displays his ardent love for Taiwan's flag while serving up Yunnan rice noodles to the lunchtime crowd.
Bears fortify bets on Asian FX on resilient dollar, growth fears: Reuters Poll
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Analysts' positions on most emerging Asian currencies firmed deep in bear territory, a Reuters poll found, as a resilient dollar, a coerced yuan, a decisively hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, and global economic headwinds shroud the outlook.
Russia-Ukraine war: deadly missile strike on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia; UN nuclear chief heads to Kyiv – live
Two people killed and more missing under rubble of buildings, says governor; Grossi to discuss security zone around plant
Ukraine war – live: Russian forces retreat as Zelensky takes back more territory
Volodymyr Zelensky has said his Ukrainian forces have retaken more settlements in Kherson, one of the partially Russian-occupied southern regions that Moscow claims to have annexed in illegal referendums.With Russian forces retreating from front lines in the south and east, the Ukrainian president said in a late Wednesday address that Novovoskresenske, Novohryhorivka and Petropavlivka to the northeast of Kherson city had been “liberated”.Elsewhere, a key city recently regained by Ukrainian forces is still littered with the bloated bodies of Russian soldiers.Lyman was an important logistics hub for Russia before its forces abandoned the city last Saturday, leaving their...
Malaysian PM to have 'routine' meeting with king amid calls to hold early polls
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he may propose a date for dissolution of parliament in his meeting with the country's monarch on Thursday, state media reported, as he faces calls to hold early elections this year.
Musk's plan to end Russian war infuriates Ukraine on Twitter
Elon Musk has gotten into a Twitter tussle with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the tech billionaire floated a divisive proposal to end Russia’s invasion. The Tesla CEO, who on Tuesday revived a $44 billion deal to take control of Twitter, argued in a tweet that to reach peace Russia should be allowed to keep the Crimea Peninsula that it seized in 2014. He also said Ukraine should adopt a neutral status, dropping a bid to join NATO following Russia’s partial mobilization of reservists.
US believes elements within Ukraine's government authorized assassination near Moscow, sources say
The US intelligence community believes that the car bombing that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of prominent Russian political figure Alexander Dugin, was authorized by elements within the Ukrainian government, sources briefed on the intelligence told CNN.
