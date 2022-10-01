ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea's successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
WORLD
Citrus County Chronicle

Frustration with Ukraine war spills out on Russian state TV

Russia’s retreat from a key Ukrainian city over the weekend elicited outcry from an unlikely crowd – state-run media outlets that typically cast Moscow’s war in glowing terms. A series of embarrassing military losses in recent weeks has presented a challenge for prominent hosts of Russian news...
POLITICS
Citrus County Chronicle

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that Russia is taking ownership of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest. Putin signed a decree Wednesday ordering the creation of a state company to manage the facility and said all workers now need Russian permission to work there. Russian troops have occupied the plant for months.
MILITARY
Citrus County Chronicle

Asian stocks mixed on strong US hiring, OPEC oil output cuts

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Thursday after strong U.S. hiring dampened hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off plans for interest rate hikes and the OPEC group of oil exporters agreed to output cuts to shore up prices. Tokyo and Seoul advanced while Hong Kong and Sydney...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#Ballistic Missiles#Nuclear Weapon#Seoul#South Korean
Citrus County Chronicle

Climate change made summer drought 20 times more likely

Drought that stretched across three continents this summer — drying out large parts of Europe, the United States and China — was made 20 times more likely by climate change, according to a new study. Drought dried up major rivers, destroyed crops, sparked wildfire, threatened aquatic species and...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Solomon Islands PM says he won't jeopardise Pacific security

SYDNEY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare told his Australian counterpart on Thursday he would not do anything that undermined Pacific security and would not allow military bases in his country under a security deal with China, media reported.
POLITICS
Citrus County Chronicle

AP News Summary at 11:59 p.m. EDT

Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the final papers to annex four regions of Ukraine while his military struggled to control the new territory. In a defiant move, the Kremlin held the door open for further land grabs in Ukraine. Speaking in a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “certain territories will be reclaimed" and that Russia would continue “consulting” residents about joining Russia. He did not specify which additional Ukrainian territories Moscow is eyeing. The four annexed regions were added in violation of international laws. Ukrainian law enforcement officials, meanwhile, reported discovering more evidence of torture and killings in areas retaken from Russian forces.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
The Independent

Ukraine war – live: Russian forces retreat as Zelensky takes back more territory

Volodymyr Zelensky has said his Ukrainian forces have retaken more settlements in Kherson, one of the partially Russian-occupied southern regions that Moscow claims to have annexed in illegal referendums.With Russian forces retreating from front lines in the south and east, the Ukrainian president said in a late Wednesday address that Novovoskresenske, Novohryhorivka and Petropavlivka to the northeast of Kherson city had been “liberated”.Elsewhere, a key city recently regained by Ukrainian forces is still littered with the bloated bodies of Russian soldiers.Lyman was an important logistics hub for Russia before its forces abandoned the city last Saturday, leaving their...
MILITARY
Citrus County Chronicle

Musk's plan to end Russian war infuriates Ukraine on Twitter

Elon Musk has gotten into a Twitter tussle with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the tech billionaire floated a divisive proposal to end Russia’s invasion. The Tesla CEO, who on Tuesday revived a $44 billion deal to take control of Twitter, argued in a tweet that to reach peace Russia should be allowed to keep the Crimea Peninsula that it seized in 2014. He also said Ukraine should adopt a neutral status, dropping a bid to join NATO following Russia’s partial mobilization of reservists.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy