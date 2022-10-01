Read full article on original website
Sarasota County community affected by levee break cleaning up after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — People living in the area of Hidden River said they’re working together as a team to get their community clean after a levee break caused by Hurricane Ian flooded the area. The bad weather started on Tuesday for people in that area of Sarasota...
Hidden River community's hope stands stronger than any storm
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — In the Hidden River community of Sarasota County, a compromised levee caused flooding from the Myakka River. Hurricane Ian has passed, but its impact reigns stronger. Fortunately, not stronger than the heart of one Sarasota County community. Sometimes all may seem lost. “My house is...
wengradio.com
Sarasota County Emergency Updates 10/1/22 7:00 pm
As we continue to assess damage from Hurricane Ian throughout the county, not all areas are safe for reentry. A map has been made available showing what areas of the county are in the various stages of safety for reentry. It shows only major traffic arteries. Sarasota County is using...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County to resume garbage and yard waste pick-up
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume garbage and yard waste pick-up on Monday, Oct. 3. Recycling collection is suspended until further notice. These items should be placed away from storm debris to be easily recognizable. Two free public drop-off sites for vegetative storm debris will also open on...
Thousands in Sarasota and Manatee counties still without power
Sarasota and Manatee counties are reporting the highest numbers of residents with power outages in the Tampa Bay area.
Parts of Sarasota County still unsafe days after Hurricane Ian, officials say
Parts of Sarasota County are still hazardous to residents days after Hurricane Ian, according to officials.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County lists road closures
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are still several significant road closures impacting travel through and within Manatee County. Rising water along the Myakka River in Sarasota County has closed I-75 in both directions from mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard) to mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Boulevard.
Hurricane Ian leaves roads across Sarasota County 'impassable', drivers urged to use extreme caution
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Those who evacuated away from Sarasota County during Hurricane Ian's impacts and are now returning must use extreme caution when driving around the area, officials say. People living in the county have made many calls about power outages in their homes and downed trees or...
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Here's what to expect across Bay Area
TAMPA, Fla. - Over the weekend, many residents across the Tampa Bay region began cleaning up their yards after the storm. Starting Monday, it will be a busy week for sanitation workers. Just about every county in the area is scheduled to begin curbside garbage pick up Monday, but the...
Possible Levee Break In Hidden River Community, Residents Encouraged To Evacuate
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – An Everbridge notification was issued just before 3 a.m. indicating a possible levee break in the Hidden River community. The notification was issued countywide which means that all residents throughout Sarasota County who are registered through Everbridge likely received a
mymanatee.org
Manatee County Ian Recovery Update
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 1, 2022) – Water service is back for all county customers as of this afternoon. Manatee County Utilities workers have also been able to provide more water for Sarasota’s needs during this recovery period. Customers in mobile home parks and those on the island...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County sets recycling, yard waste schedules
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After the storm, the clean-up begins. And as Manatee County residents begin to pick up the pieces post-Ian, collections for garbage and yard waste will go back to typical scheduling — with one major change. Recycling collections will be suspended until further notice. This is to allow drivers to concentrate on trash and debris collection.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Government distributing water, MREs
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Government will be distributing food and water to those in need. Organizers will distribute water and Meals Ready to Eat at San Pedro Catholic Church on Tamiami Trail in North Port. The water and food will be available as they arrive and while...
Mysuncoast.com
Death toll from Hurricane Ian climbs to 83, additional death reported in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The death toll from Hurricane Ian is currently at 79 in the state of Florida. Officials say that total will only grow. Four deaths have also been reported in North Carolina. The largest amount is unsurprisingly in Lee County where the Sheriff’s office confirms 49 deaths...
Mysuncoast.com
Flooding shuts down State Road 70 in Arcadia
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida State Road 70 is shut down west of Arcadia, the Florida Highway Patrol says. Eastbound from Lakewood Ranch to Arcadia have roadblocks due to flooding near the Peace River. Troopers in DeSoto County advise motorists to make sure the roads are safe and clear of...
usf.edu
Hundreds of North Port residents trapped by flooded waters after Hurricane Ian
Todd Grimm parked his truck on the shoulder of exit 182 off I-75 Friday morning and looked at a body of water where pavement is typically present. He wasn't the only one to queue up near large orange and white hazard signs that indicated the off ramp was closed. Several...
Potential flooding from Sarasota County levee threatens neighborhood
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office clarified a countywide alert that described a possible levee break early Saturday morning.
City officials recommend North Port residents evacuate as floods rise
North Port residents are NOT under a mandatory evacuation at this time, but city officials are recommending evacuations as floods rise.
