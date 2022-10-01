ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wengradio.com

Sarasota County Emergency Updates 10/1/22 7:00 pm

As we continue to assess damage from Hurricane Ian throughout the county, not all areas are safe for reentry. A map has been made available showing what areas of the county are in the various stages of safety for reentry. It shows only major traffic arteries. Sarasota County is using...
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County to resume garbage and yard waste pick-up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume garbage and yard waste pick-up on Monday, Oct. 3. Recycling collection is suspended until further notice. These items should be placed away from storm debris to be easily recognizable. Two free public drop-off sites for vegetative storm debris will also open on...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County lists road closures

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are still several significant road closures impacting travel through and within Manatee County. Rising water along the Myakka River in Sarasota County has closed I-75 in both directions from mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard) to mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Boulevard.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
mymanatee.org

Manatee County Ian Recovery Update

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 1, 2022) – Water service is back for all county customers as of this afternoon. Manatee County Utilities workers have also been able to provide more water for Sarasota’s needs during this recovery period. Customers in mobile home parks and those on the island...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County sets recycling, yard waste schedules

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After the storm, the clean-up begins. And as Manatee County residents begin to pick up the pieces post-Ian, collections for garbage and yard waste will go back to typical scheduling — with one major change. Recycling collections will be suspended until further notice. This is to allow drivers to concentrate on trash and debris collection.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County Government distributing water, MREs

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Government will be distributing food and water to those in need. Organizers will distribute water and Meals Ready to Eat at San Pedro Catholic Church on Tamiami Trail in North Port. The water and food will be available as they arrive and while...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Flooding shuts down State Road 70 in Arcadia

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida State Road 70 is shut down west of Arcadia, the Florida Highway Patrol says. Eastbound from Lakewood Ranch to Arcadia have roadblocks due to flooding near the Peace River. Troopers in DeSoto County advise motorists to make sure the roads are safe and clear of...
ARCADIA, FL

