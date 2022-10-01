Read full article on original website
NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4
A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
Nick Saban drops troubling update on Bryce Young injury that could derail Alabama
The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0 overall, 2-0 SEC) defeated the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2 overall, 1-2 SEC), 49-26, on Saturday. Alabama dominated throughout the whole game but they did not come out unscathed. Junior quarterback Bryce Young left the game with a shoulder injury in the second quarter and did not return. […] The post Nick Saban drops troubling update on Bryce Young injury that could derail Alabama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 key moments in Tennessee Titans' win against Indianapolis Colts
The Tennessee Titans (2-2) took a big lead in the first half, then held on to win 24-17 over the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Despite the Titans offensive gaining only 28 total yards in the second half, the defense made a handful of crucial plays in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Tom Brady’s 6-word message to Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs QB dominates Buccaneers
Tom Brady made sure to give the respect and credit that Patrick Mahomes is due after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers, 41-31, with Mahomes playing a starring role once again with three touchdowns and just one interception. The 27-year-old […] The post Tom Brady’s 6-word message to Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs QB dominates Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Belichick drops intriguing hint on possibility of adding QB after Patriots’ loss to Packers
There is so much uncertainty at the moment with regards to the quarterback situation of the New England Patriots, especially after their 27-24 road loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Bill Belichick was asked after the contest whether the Patriots are going to at least entertain the idea of adding a quarterback before Week 5.
Commanders QB Carson Wentz gets brutally honest on his sluggish Week 4 performance vs. Cowboys
Through four weeks in the 2022 season, the Washington Commanders have more questions than answers on the offensive side of the ball. On the heels of a lackluster performance in the Commanders’ home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback Carson Wentz struggled to get going in the 25-10 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys in Week […] The post Commanders QB Carson Wentz gets brutally honest on his sluggish Week 4 performance vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 running backs Javonte Williams fantasy football owners must add amid season-ending injury
The Denver Broncos lost a crucial divisional matchup in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. They also lost their top running back Javonte Williams to an injury, and there was concern that he would miss a substantial amount of time with the injury. Those fears came true today when it was announced that Williams would miss the rest of the 2022 season after he tore his ACL, which is a crushing blow for the Broncos.
Russell Wilson’s emotional reaction to loss against rival Raiders
The Denver Broncos fell to their division rival, Las Vegas Raiders, on Sunday, 32-23. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson pointed to the third quarter as the moment the game began to slip away from them. #Broncos @DangeRussWilson on the loss. He singled out 3Q where stalled offensively as the problem. “But we don’t lack confidence.” Says […] The post Russell Wilson’s emotional reaction to loss against rival Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Saban gives honest Jalen Milroe take after win vs Arkansas
The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0 overall, 2-0 SEC) blew out the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2 overall, 1-2 SEC), 49-26, on Saturday. Unfortunately for Alabama, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe had to step in to replace starting quarterback Bryce Young after Young left the game with a right shoulder injury in the second quarter.
Bill Belichick, Aaron Rodgers share mutual appreciation following Packers’ OT win vs. Patriots
Two of the NFL’s greatest at their respective positions faced off on Sunday, and it ended up being as good of a bout as anyone could’ve hoped for. Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers got the last laugh over Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots, winning 27-24 in overtime as Mason Crosby connected on a field goal as time expired. Shortly after the game ended, the quarterback and coach appeared to share a warm embrace that both enjoyed.
Loss words: Colts RB Nyheim Hines blames revolving door at QB
Matt Ryan might not be the problem in Indianapolis, but the revolving door at quarterback is killing the Colts, in the estimation of running back Nyheim Hines. Ryan, sacked 15 times in four games, has the team at 1-2-1 in his first season with the Colts, following one-and-done starters Carson Wentz (2021), Philip Rivers (2020), Jacoby Brissett (2019) and the final season from Andrew Luck (2018). Indianapolis lost to the...
Colin Cowherd Predicting Significant Week 4 Upset
Colin Cowherd is predicting a major upset in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. The Fox Sports analyst believes the New England Patriots will take down the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field - if Mac Jones is able to play. If backup QB Brian Hoyer is forced to take the reins, Cowherd still believes the Pats will cover the +9.5-point spread.
Cooper Rush reacts to setting Cowboys QB history in win over Commanders
Cooper Rush led the Dallas Cowboys to another victory on Sunday, continuing his impressive unbeaten run in 2022 since taking over for Dak Prescott. The win over the Washington Commanders improved Rush to 3-0 on the year and 4-0 in his career as the Cowboys’ QB. In the process, Rush set some franchise history, becoming […] The post Cooper Rush reacts to setting Cowboys QB history in win over Commanders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Fans trolls Aaron Rodgers’ haircut during win over Patriots
If you can’t beat him, just troll him. While that’s not probably going to work against Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers, at least that’s going to make fans of opposing teams feel slightly better. On Sunday, the same fans had fun on Twitter poking fun at the haircut Rodgers showed up with during […] The post NFL Fans trolls Aaron Rodgers’ haircut during win over Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colts dodge a bullet with Jonathan Taylor injury update
The Indianapolis Colts feared the worst after reports stated Jonathan Taylor might have an ankle injury following Week 4. ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared good news for Colts fans on Monday, as he reported that tests on Taylor’s ankle were negative. Schefter also reported there is a chance the superstar running back plays on Thursday against the Denver Broncos.
Marcus Peters confronts John Harbaugh after Ravens loss to Bills
When John Harbaugh decided to go for it on fourth and goal from the two with 4:15 to go in the fourth, it was all but certainly going to define the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 4 game against the Buffalo Bills. The team had just strung together a near-10-minute long drive that took the air out […] The post Marcus Peters confronts John Harbaugh after Ravens loss to Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson reacts to John Harbaugh’s go-for-it decision after loss to Bills
The Baltimore Ravens blew yet another massive lead on their home field, losing to the Buffalo Bills 23-20. The Ravens led the game 20-3 in the second quarter and did not score again Sunday. Late in the fourth quarter with the game tied 20-20, Baltimore was facing a 4th and Goal from inside the two yard line. Coach Harbaugh decided to go for it instead of taking the easy field goal. Lamar Jackson threw an interception on the play.
Patrick Mahomes breaks NFL QB record not even Tom Brady reached
Patrick Mahomes is without a question an elite quarterback, and he’s showing that anew this season, with one excellent performance after another. In Week 4’s assignment against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback even reached 20,000 career passing yards in a manner never before done in the NFL […] The post Patrick Mahomes breaks NFL QB record not even Tom Brady reached appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Falcons RB room takes a hit with Cordarrelle Patterson injury update
Cordarrelle Patterson has been battling through a knee injury for most of the season, but it looks as if he won’t be able to fight through the pain much longer. The Atlanta Falcons star was hindered by his knee in the Week 4 win over the Browns, prompting the team to make a big move […] The post Falcons RB room takes a hit with Cordarrelle Patterson injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Leave Carr in the Garage and Other QB/TE/DST Fantasy Advice
Trying to decide who to start in Week 4? Our start 'em or sit 'em fantasy football expert examines quarterbacks, tight ends, and defense/special teams (DSTs).
